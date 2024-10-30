Invest TCI Shines At The 3rd Caribbean Investment Forum In Georgetown, Guyana

Invest Turks and Caicos Agency (Invest TCI) is pleased to announce its participation in the 3rd annual Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF), held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Georgetown, Guyana, from July 10th to 12th, 2024.

Invest Turks and Caicos is dedicated to providing free and confidential advice and support, including: information on the local business climate; facilitating the investment process through liaison with key Government Departments; advice on Government incentives and concessions to investors; introductions to local service providers/suppliers; advice on immigration matters, including permanent residence certificates; and specific ongoing support following the set up of a business.

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands – July 25th, 2024 — Invest Turks and Caicos Agency (Invest TCI) is pleased to announce its participation in the 3rd annual Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF), held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Georgetown, Guyana, from July 10th to 12th, 2024. This year's forum, themed "Transforming Our Future, Empowering Growth," was hosted by The Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export) and its partners. The forum provided a premier platform for leaders from the public and private sectors, including investors, entrepreneurs, and development partners, to collaborate on regional transformation in sustainable agriculture, business digitalization, and the green economy.

The forum attracted over 450 delegates and facilitated over 200 business meetings, showcasing its significance in regional economic development. Invest Turks and Caicos Agency was honored to be a silver sponsor, contributing to the event's success by fostering valuable partnerships and collaborations.

CIF 2024 featured various activities, including cultural presentations, panel discussions, and an Investment Village. The forum showcased the Caribbean's untapped potential and investment opportunities through country presentations, investment project presentations, and a ministerial spotlight.

Notable addresses included remarks from Dr. Damie Sinanan, Executive Director of Caribbean Export, who emphasized the importance of the forum. "The Caribbean is ripe for investment opportunities in various sectors, and the forum provides the platform to enable various public and private stakeholders to meet and advance this cause," Dr. Sinanan stated.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and Dr. Carla Barnett, Secretary General of the Caricom Secretariat, also delivered significant addresses.

Invest TCI's delegation included Ms. Rayshell Campbell, Vice President of Marketing and Promotions; Ms. Alexa Cooper, Vice President of SME Development; and Mrs. Anissa Adderley, Director of the Business Support Unit. The agency also supported the participation of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) recipients, notably Mrs. Kacy Dee Higgs, owner of Caicos Traditions, and Mr. Tevin Lightbourne, Co-owner of Twin E-Bike Tours and Rentals.

The MSME recipients utilized dedicated booths to showcase their products and engage with potential investors and partners. Feedback from these participants was overwhelmingly positive, highlighting significant learning opportunities and valuable new connections. The Invest TCI booth, featuring key sectors such as tourism, real estate, agriculture, and fisheries, attracted considerable interest.

Vice President of Marketing and Promotions, Ms. Campbell, commented, "The Caribbean Investment Forum was an exceptional platform to reinforce the Turks and Caicos Islands' position as a leading investment hub in the Caribbean. The event facilitated numerous high-quality business connections, enabling knowledge exchange and best practices with regional and international stakeholders. I am particularly excited about the innovation and growth prospects that these new partnerships promise. The insights and opportunities gained from this forum will be instrumental in shaping our future strategies."

A noteworthy highlight was the country presentation by Ms. Cooper, Vice President of SME Development, who detailed investment opportunities in the Turks and Caicos Islands. "Attending the Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) in Guyana was an enriching experience. I was honored to deliver the Turks and Caicos Islands Presentation, showcasing our unique investment opportunities and economic potential. Our delegation included two MSME recipients who showcased their businesses and gained invaluable international exposure, highlighting Invest TCI's commitment to supporting sustainable economic development by empowering local entrepreneurs," Ms. Cooper remarked.

Invest TCI's active involvement in the 3rd Caribbean Investment Forum highlights its strategic role in advancing economic development. The agency remains committed to leveraging such opportunities to foster progress, innovation, and sustainability.

