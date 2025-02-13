What Holds Women And Girls Back In Science?

Today, as the world marks the 10th anniversary of the UN International Day of Women and Girls in Science, it's a chance to take stock of where we stand. Back in 2015, the United Nations General Assembly established this day to celebrate and support women and girls in science. But here we are, a decade later, and the challenges they face haven't disappeared. Why is it still so hard for women to break through in science? The reasons are complex. They're rooted in long-standing biases, societal expectations and systemic barriers that continue to hold them back.

Around the world, women constitute roughly one-third of scientific researchers, a ratio that has remained relatively unchanged over the past decade. However, as one climbs the ranks of the scientific hierarchy, this representation declines. For instance, women make up only 12% of members in national science academies globally. These figures reveal significant regional variation, with no clear link between a country's wealth and its ability to achieve gender parity in science.

Women's representation in science varies across regions, with South Asia recording the lowest share at only 23%. Other regions show a wide range of figures, including Southeast Asia at 27%, Central Asia at 47%, sub-Saharan Africa at 32%, the European Union at 34%, and Latin America and the Caribbean at 44%.

In the European Union, significant progress has been made over the past decade. In 2023, women accounted for 52% of the 78.3 million people employed in science and technology, marking a 2.9% increase from the previous year and a 25% rise since 2013. The majority of these women work in service-related science and technology roles. In countries such as Lithuania and Latvia, women represent as much as 63% of the workforce in these sectors. In contrast, in Italy, for instance, women's representation remains below 50%.

Women in science and technology, 2023, EU % of total people employed in science and technology

Source: Eurostat

Gender disparities in science vary significantly by discipline. Fields like physics tend to attract more men, whereas life sciences and health-related disciplines see a more balanced gender distribution and, in some countries, a female majority. The most significant gaps are observed in engineering and computer science. In artificial intelligence, a field shaping the future of work, women comprise a mere 22% of professionals.

But why do women face these barriers in science? The reasons are complex, but they can be traced to several key factors.

Gender stereotypes and biases

Gender stereotypes are deeply embedded in societies worldwide, shaping perceptions of what men and women are "naturally" good at. From an early age, girls are often subtly, and sometimes overtly, discouraged from pursuing subjects like mathematics, physics and engineering. These disciplines are frequently seen as masculine fields that require skills more stereotypically associated with men.

Both conscious and unconscious biases can undermine women's confidence and career progression in science. Over time, these biases create a cycle that makes it difficult for women to thrive and advance in their scientific careers.

In addition, the absence of visible female role models in science further perpetuates gender inequality. Without seeing women excelling in scientific fields, young girls may struggle to envision themselves following a similar path. This lack of representation also affects women already working in science, who may find it difficult to access mentorship and sponsorship, both of which are crucial for professional development.

Barriers to education

Access to education is a fundamental issue. Girls often face limited access to educational pathways that could encourage their interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). In many countries, structural challenges persist, including a lack of STEM-focused schools and mentorship programmes. Socioeconomic inequalities further compound the problem, as economic hardships disproportionately affect women and girls, limiting their access to quality education.

Even when girls express an early interest in science, they often receive less support to nurture their ambitions. A lack of encouragement, combined with limited visibility of female scientists in educational materials, may lead many to abandon their interest in science before reaching higher education.

Inadequate workplace environments

For women who complete STEM degrees, the challenges do not end there. Many faces unwelcoming workplace environments. Gender discrimination, unequal pay and exclusion from networking opportunities remain widespread in male-dominated scientific fields. Studies indicate that women scientists frequently report feeling isolated and lacking access to mentorship, which can hinder their career growth and job satisfaction.

Underrepresentation in leadership and decision-making

Women remain underrepresented in leadership positions within scientific organisations and academia. This lack of diversity in decision-making bodies results in a slower pace of change regarding policies and strategies aimed at improving gender equality. Without women in leadership roles, issues such as pay gaps, discrimination and inadequate workplace support are less likely to be addressed or prioritised.

The path forward

Globally, women make up about 40% of the labour force. In the face of tightening labour markets and growing demographic pressures, businesses and institutions can no longer afford to overlook the challenges women face in science. Women are crucial to the progress and innovation of science and technology, and targeted policies are needed to unlock their full potential.

Implementing non-discriminatory practices, enforcing equal pay and offering up-skilling and re-skilling programmes for all can create an environment where women can thrive. Educational reforms that promote gender inclusivity can help break stereotypes and biases early on. When schools, universities and workplaces take active steps to support women and girls, the scientific community as a whole benefits.

The journey towards gender equality in science is long, but it is one we must prioritise if we want a future where everyone, regardless of gender, can contribute their talents to solving the world's most pressing problems.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.