The Italian citizenship application process consists of 7 distinct phases.

Before starting, it is important to understand that there are several pathways to Italian citizenship, depending on individual circumstances.

The 7 phases of the Italian citizenship application process are:

Application submission (document filing) Initial requirements screening (official review) Preliminary investigation (detailed application review) Evaluation phase (final assessment) Decision notification (approval or rejection) Oath ceremony (to be completed within six months) – not applicable for citizenship by descent (iure sanguinis) Official registration in the Italian records

The Prefecture (Prefettura) and Police Headquarters (Questura) handle the first two phases.

For citizenship by descent (iure sanguinis), Consulates, Municipalities, or Courts may be involved.

From phase 3 onwards, the Ministry of Interior and the Council of State oversee the process.

After submitting their applications, applicants can access the portal to view Prefecture communications regarding:

Application acceptance and procedure initiation

Any issues with submitted documentation

Appointments scheduled at the Prefecture office to verify original documents submitted electronically

Applicants will receive an email at the address provided on their application prompting them to check the portal for these communications.

Phase 1: application submission

To begin the process, submit all documentation proving your eligibility.

All applications, except those for citizenship by descent, must be submitted online through the Ministry of Interior portal.

The specific procedure varies based on your application type:

Applications for citizenship by descent (iure sanguinis) follow a different process, depending on whether you pursue the administrative or judicial path.

The portal for following the updates will also be different.

During this phase, you will receive the following status update: "Preliminary review in progress – coordinating with relevant offices for verification and additional information."

Phase 2: initial requirements review

After submission, your application undergoes an initial screening process to ensure all the documentation is complete.

This involves preliminary checks and coordination with other governmental offices involved in the administrative procedure.

If the Prefecture finds any information to be incorrect or insufficient, they may request additional documentation. While this will extend the processing time, it is a necessary step.

Common errors are often minor, such as misspelled names or inaccurate personal information. Taking extra care when completing the application can prevent unnecessary delays in what is already a lengthy process.

Status updates during this phase remain the same as in Phase 1.

Phase 3: preliminary investigation

During this phase, which is typically the longest, your application and supporting documents undergo a thorough examination.

The office conducts a detailed review, conducting comprehensive background checks, verifying qualifications, and gathering all the necessary administrative and security information.

You will receive the following status update: "The required documentation has been received and is undergoing a necessary review process to determine the application outcome or the application."

Phase 4: decision making

Once all the required information has been gathered, your application enters the decision phase, where authorities determine whether to approve or reject your request.

The outcome depends heavily on assessments from various government offices and agencies involved in the administrative process. The Department of Public Security's opinion is particularly crucial, as it marks the end of the preliminary investigation phase.

After the Prefecture completes its review, they forward their recommendation to the appropriate authorities for final determinations.

During this phase, you will receive the status update: "Final decree in preparation."

While this might suggest the process is complete, there are still some remaining steps.

Phase 5: decision notification

At this point, all the evaluations by the various offices have been completed.

The responsible authorities, primarily the Ministry of Interior, make their final decision based on a comprehensive analysis of all the details and eligibility criteria.

Applicants receive the official notification of whether their application has been approved or rejected.

If approved, the grant decree is sent to the Prefecture for notification. For applicants residing abroad, the decree is forwarded to the relevant Consular Authority.

During this phase, you will receive the status update: "Citizenship procedure completed; decree forwarded to the relevant authorities for final processing."

Phase 6: oath ceremony

For those applying through residency, marriage, or civil union, reaching this phase indicates application approval.

New Italian citizens must take an oath of allegiance to the Italian Republic at their local municipality within six months of notification.

Upon successful completion, you will receive the status update: "Application approved; grant decree being forwarded to Prefecture for notification. For overseas residents, the decree will be sent to the Consular Authority."

Phase 7: Official Registration

The final phase involves recording citizenship status in official registers.

According to Article 10 of Law 91/1992: "The citizenship decree becomes void if the recipient does not take an oath of allegiance to the Republic and pledge to uphold the Constitution and laws of the State within six months of notification."

After taking the oath, citizenship is officially recorded in civil status registers, completing the process.

Final status update: "Process complete. You will receive further communication from the Prefecture/Consulate."

The k10 code

When the file is uploaded, a code is assigned to it, the K10 code or the K10C code (in the case of an application for marriage), which must be retained for the purpose of monitoring the practice.

The K10/K10C code is assigned to the competent Prefecture / Consular representation files via the computerised system.

The assignment of the code, which is not immediate but may arrive within about ten days, is an indication that in the meantime the Prefecture or the Italian Consulate has accepted the file.

If the letter 'F' appears in the file, it is because the application was made after ten years' residence.

Appealing to the courts

It is not always possible to rely on the administrative procedure to apply for Italian citizenship.

One may alternatively turn to an ordinary court, in the case of an application for citizenship 'iure sanguinis' if:

In other cases of application for Citizenship:

If the application for Citizenship is rejected without a valid reason or with reasons that are considered illegitimate;

In the event of non-compliant silence by the Public Administration within the legal timeframe;

If there are procedural flaws in the application evaluation process;

When one considers that there has been a violation of one's fundamental rights in the application assessment process;

In the event of a refusal based on inaccurate or outdated information.

