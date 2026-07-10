ARTICLE
10 July 2026

Competition And Regulated Markets - Consumer Protection

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Arthur Cox

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Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
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With complex regulatory frameworks, active enforcement by the CCPC and rising consumer expectations, companies must ensure compliance with EU and Irish consumer protection law.

Our team offers expert legal guidance and representation across the full spectrum of Irish consumer protection law in Ireland. With expertise in both Irish and EU legislation, our team advises clients on compliance, dispute resolution, regulatory investigations, and litigation relating to unfair commercial practices, product safety, consumer credit and misleading advertising.

Relevant Experience

  • Advising a range of clients on consumer protection investigations of the CCPC.
  • Advising various clients on compliance with obligations under consumer protection legislation.
  • Advising a range of clients on engagement with relevant consumer protection authorities, including the Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, the Agrifood Regulator and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

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