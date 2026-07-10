Competition And Regulated Markets - Consumer Protection

- within Law Department Performance and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
With complex regulatory frameworks, active enforcement by the CCPC and rising consumer expectations, companies must ensure compliance with EU and Irish consumer protection law.
Our team offers expert legal guidance and representation across the full spectrum of Irish consumer protection law in Ireland. With expertise in both Irish and EU legislation, our team advises clients on compliance, dispute resolution, regulatory investigations, and litigation relating to unfair commercial practices, product safety, consumer credit and misleading advertising.
Relevant Experience
- Advising a range of clients on consumer protection investigations of the CCPC.
- Advising various clients on compliance with obligations under consumer protection legislation.
- Advising a range of clients on engagement with relevant consumer protection authorities, including the Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, the Agrifood Regulator and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.[View Source]