EU Introduces Mandatory Withdrawal Button For Online Consumer Contracts

The EU's new withdrawal button requirement will fundamentally reshape how online traders interact with consumers across member states. From June 2026, businesses offering digital contracts must implement a two-step withdrawal function that allows consumers to exercise their 14-day cooling-off period with unprecedented ease. What technical, operational, and legal changes must traders implement to meet these obligations, and what are the consequences of non-compliance?

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From 19 June 2026, EU traders will be required to provide a ‘withdrawal button’ for distance contracts concluded online (through a website, mobile site, or app). This relates to the purchase of goods, services, digital content and digital services, and financial services where EU law allows for a statutory right of withdrawal. Contracts not concluded by a digital interface (e.g. in person, email, telephone), certain hotel bookings, and contracts for bespoke/perishable goods are excluded.

It is worth noting that Directive (EU) 2023/2673 (the “Directive”) will also apply to any non-EU business presenting its commercial activities to EU consumers, impacting traders who offer digital contracts to Irish consumers. The Directive has amended the EU Consumer Rights Directive 2011/83 (the “Distance Marketing Directive”) with the insertion of a new Article 11(a), which will allow for a digital pathway for the consumer to exercise their right of withdrawal.

Member States were originally mandated to complete transposition of the Distance Marketing Directive by 19 December 2025, with the subsequent obligations applying from 19 June 2026 onwards. The objective of the withdrawal function, as stated in Recital 37, is to increase awareness of the 14-day withdrawal right (essentially a cooling off period) and to simplify the process for the consumer to avail of that right. This article examines the operational, technical, and legal changes required to meet the new withdrawal button obligations ahead of the June deadline.

Key Actions for Compliance

Trader Requirements under Article 11(a) Traders must provide a two-step function: An initial step “withdraw from contract here” or an equivalent unambiguous statement; and A second step for a “confirm withdrawal” function.



The two-step function must be accompanied by an automated acknowledgement of receipt following confirmation. This confirmation must be provided by the trader on a durable medium (e.g. email or PDF) including its content and the date and time of its submission.

Features of a Compliant Withdrawal Function

Recital 37 of the Distance Marketing Directive details how the withdrawal function should work in practice. The withdrawal function must be:

easy to find; clearly visible; continuously available throughout the statutory 14-day withdrawal period; accessible without unnecessary steps, such as downloading an app when the contract was not concluded through that app (although a hyperlink to the withdrawal function is permitted, provided it is clearly labelled); and available without login barriers (i.e. no forced authentication).

Partial withdrawals (e.g. where multiple items/services were purchased within the same distance contract) must also be supported by traders. The withdrawal function must allow consumers to submit an online withdrawal statement to inform the trader of their decision to withdraw, and allow them to readily furnish or verify the following information:

the information needed to identify the contract from which they wish to withdraw; and any identifying details.

Where a customer has already identified themselves, they should not have to verify their identity or the contract they wish to withdraw from for a second time.

Implementation

The Directive has not yet been transposed into Irish law, despite an EU transposition deadline of 19 December 2025. Whilst transposition remains incomplete, it is important to note that Irish regulators and courts are still obliged to interpret existing consumer protection legislation in accordance with the Distance Marketing Directive’s principles. Traders providing digital contracts to Irish consumers should therefore begin planning to make the requisite changes to ensure their interfaces and processes are sufficient to be compatible with the Directive.

Implications for Traders

Any trader that provides distance contracts through an online interface to consumers, such as a website or mobile app, will be obliged to have this functionality in place. This covers all distance contracts covered by the EU Consumer Rights Directive 2011/83, including the sale of goods, services, digital content, digital services and consumer financial services. Online platforms will likely need to be updated to include a prominent withdrawal button, ensuring accessibility across all devices. Notwithstanding a business’s country of establishment, where EU consumers are addressed, this consumer option will be mandatory for traders to provide.

Consequences of Non-Compliance

Authorities can investigate and impose ‘proportionate, dissuasive’ and significant fines, including penalties of up to 4% of annual turnover for widespread infringements. Failure to comply may also result in consumer reports to the CCPC, enabling the CCPC to issue written notices to cease and remedy malpractice or take injunctive action. It is also worth noting that traders who fail to implement this functionality could face consumer complaints and reputational harm. Regardless of a trader failing to provide a compliant withdrawal function, a consumer’s withdrawal may still be considered valid.

Conclusion

Ireland has not met the set transposition deadline and has been put on formal notice from the EU. Despite the government indicating that the Distance Marketing Directive will be transposed through an amendment to the Consumer Rights Act 2022, for now, courts are still required to interpret existing consumer protection legislation in conjunction with the Distance Marketing Directive’s obligations. However, if we can offer any broader takeaway from this Insight at this point, it is this; there is no doubt that this function, once implemented, will significantly shift the power back to the consumer whilst creating yet further obligations for online traders. Traders should be proactive and ready for this implementation in order to monitor their compliance and assess their risks to avoid potential penalties. RDJ’s Corporate and Commercial team are here to assist where needed.

Georgia Fitzgerald, Intern

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.