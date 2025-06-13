Permanent Residency With The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP)

Smart stable solution for families planning ahead
Are you seeking a reliable, long-term residence solution in the European Union? The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) remains one of the most attractive and accessible government-regulated residency by investment program. It offers non-EU nationals and their families the opportunity to obtain permanent residency in Malta, with visa-free access across the Schengen Zone.
Perfectly situated at the heart of the Mediterranean, Malta combines a peaceful island lifestyle with the infrastructure and connectivity of a modern EU state. It offers a high standard of living, excellent healthcare and education, and a safe, English-speaking environment making it an ideal base for families and globally mobile individuals alike.
Building on Malta's many strengths, the MPRP provides a practical and trusted route to EU residency, supported by a transparent legal framework.
Malta Permanent Residence Programme: Key benefits
- Permanent EU residency for whole family;
- No tax on foreign income not remitted to Malta;
- Visa-free travel across Schengen Area;
- Fast and transparent application process.
Key Requirements
To qualify, applicants must:
- Settle a government administrative fee as part of the application process;
- Contribute to the government;
- Purchase or rent a qualifying property;
- Make a donation to a registered Maltese NGO;
- Prove financial stability by meeting minimum capital and asset thresholds;
- Hold valid health insurance covering medical expenses in Malta and the EU;
- Amongst other.
Whether you are planning for the future, exploring opportunities in Europe for your family, or seeking a stable environment for your global lifestyle, the Malta Permanent Residence Programme offers a balanced and reputable path to long-term residency.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.