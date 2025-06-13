Permanent Residency With The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP)

GVZH Advocates is a modern, sophisticated legal practice composed of top-tier professionals and rooted in decades of experience in the Maltese legal landscape. Built on the values of acumen, integrity and clarity, the firm is dedicated to providing the highest levels of customer satisfaction, making sure that legal solutions are soundly structured, rigorously tested, and meticulously implemented.

Smart stable solution for families planning ahead

Are you seeking a reliable, long-term residence solution in the European Union? The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) remains one of the most attractive and accessible government-regulated residency by investment program. It offers non-EU nationals and their families the opportunity to obtain permanent residency in Malta, with visa-free access across the Schengen Zone.

Perfectly situated at the heart of the Mediterranean, Malta combines a peaceful island lifestyle with the infrastructure and connectivity of a modern EU state. It offers a high standard of living, excellent healthcare and education, and a safe, English-speaking environment making it an ideal base for families and globally mobile individuals alike.

Building on Malta's many strengths, the MPRP provides a practical and trusted route to EU residency, supported by a transparent legal framework.

Malta Permanent Residence Programme: Key benefits

Permanent EU residency for whole family;

No tax on foreign income not remitted to Malta;

Visa-free travel across Schengen Area;

Fast and transparent application process.

Key Requirements

To qualify, applicants must:

Settle a government administrative fee as part of the application process;

Contribute to the government;

Purchase or rent a qualifying property;

Make a donation to a registered Maltese NGO;

Prove financial stability by meeting minimum capital and asset thresholds;

Hold valid health insurance covering medical expenses in Malta and the EU;

Amongst other.

Whether you are planning for the future, exploring opportunities in Europe for your family, or seeking a stable environment for your global lifestyle, the Malta Permanent Residence Programme offers a balanced and reputable path to long-term residency.

