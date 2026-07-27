Trademark Filings Rejected For Lack Of Distinctiveness: A Growing Pattern

Trademark is a type of Intellectual Property that helps consumers identify the source of a good or service and helps differentiate from one brand to another. Trademark is defined under section 2(1)(zb) of the Trademarks Act,1999. The section defines trademark as “trade mark” means a mark capable of being represented graphically and which is capable of distinguishing the goods or services of one person from those of others and may include shape of goods, their packaging and combination of colours “

For startups and growth-stage companies, a trademark is no longer just a legal filing. It is a core business asset tied directly to visibility, investor confidence, platform enforcement, customer recall, and long-term brand value. Yet across jurisdictions, including India, an increasing number of trademark applications are being objected to or refused because the proposed marks are considered descriptive, generic, laudatory, or incapable of distinguishing one business from another.

The trend is becoming more visible as the Trademark Registry adopts stricter examination standards and as saturated digital markets push founders toward functional or keyword-heavy brand names. Businesses are discovering that names designed for search discoverability or quick consumer understanding often fail the legal test of distinctiveness.

Under Section 9 of the Indian Trade Marks Act, 1999, marks that are devoid of distinctive character or merely describe the nature, quality, intended purpose, or characteristics of goods and services are vulnerable to refusal. Similar standards exist globally under trademark systems such as those of the USPTO and the EUIPO.

The result is a growing commercial problem: startups investing in branding, packaging, domain acquisition, digital marketing, and go-to-market campaigns before confirming whether the brand itself is registrable.

What does “distinctiveness” actually mean?

A trademark functions as a source identifier. It tells consumers that a product or service originates from a specific business rather than describing the product itself.

In trademark law, marks generally fall into five categories:

Generic marks

Descriptive marks

Suggestive marks

Arbitrary marks

Fanciful or coined marks

The stronger the distinctiveness, the easier it becomes to secure registration and enforce rights. A generic term can never function as a trademark. A descriptive term directly explains the product or service and usually faces objections unless it has acquired substantial secondary meaning through long-term use.

For example:

“Fresh Bread” for bakery services is descriptive.

“Quick Taxi” for transport services is weak and potentially descriptive.

“Kodak” or “Google” are inherently distinctive coined terms.

Modern startups increasingly choose names that instantly explain what the business does. While commercially intuitive, these names often fail legal scrutiny because trademark law is designed to prevent businesses from monopolising common industry language.

This issue is becoming particularly common in sectors such as fintech, healthtech, D2C brands, SaaS platforms, logistics, edtech, AI services, and e-commerce.

While Section 9 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999 lays down the absolute grounds for refusal of descriptive or non-distinctive marks, Section 321 offers an important commercial safeguard. The provision recognises that even marks initially considered weak or descriptive may become legally protectable if they acquire distinctiveness through extensive and continuous use in the marketplace. Courts may therefore consider factors such as consumer recognition, advertising expenditure, market presence, and long-standing commercial use when evaluating whether a mark has evolved into a source identifier associated exclusively with one business.

Why rejections for lack of distinctiveness are increasing

The rise in objections is not random. Several structural and commercial factors are driving the pattern.

First, trademark databases are far more crowded than they were a decade ago. Simple, short, dictionary-based brand names are already registered or heavily diluted through widespread use.

Second, digital-first businesses increasingly prioritise SEO-friendly or instantly understandable names. Terms like “SmartPay,” “QuickDocs,” “EasyLoans,” or “FreshKart” may perform well in advertising but often struggle legally because they describe functionality or characteristics.

Third, trademark examiners are now applying stricter scrutiny to marks perceived as laudatory or promotional. Words such as “best,” “easy,” “smart,” “premium,” or “super” are routinely challenged.

Recent Indian decisions demonstrate this growing scrutiny.

In the “SoEasy2” matter, the trademark faced refusal on the grounds that it lacked inherent distinctiveness and was merely laudatory. The Registrar initially accepted and published the mark in the Trade Marks Journal. However, the acceptance was withdrawn and it was subsequently refused under Section 9(1)(a) and Section 9(1)(b) of the Trade Marks Act on the grounds that it was “laudatory” (indicating effortless tasks) and composed of generic dictionary words. The Delhi High Court overturned the Registrar’s refusal order. The ruling was that “SoEasy” is an inherently distinctive and suggestive mark rather than a merely descriptive or laudatory one, thereby clearing it for registration.

This judgment is significant for trademark owners, as it reinforces that clever, suggestive slogans or catchphrases deserve trademark protection without requiring proof of “acquired distinctiveness” through years of prior commercial use.

Similarly, in the “RAW SKINN”3 dispute before the Madras High Court, the court clarified that suggestive marks should not automatically be treated as descriptive merely because they hint at product characteristics. Distinctiveness cannot be viewed in isolation; it must be assessed in the specific context of the goods and services the mark applies to. For cosmetics and personal care products, the Court found that “RAW SKINN” is not purely arbitrary, nor is it merely descriptive. Instead, it conveys an abstract or indirect association with natural, raw, or untreated skin, making it a legally acceptable suggestive mark.

In “Grey Swift Private Limited Through Mr Shivam Singla v. Registrar of Trade Marks” on April 16, 2025, the Delhi High Court emphasised evaluating marks holistically and protecting innovatively coined trademarks. The court determined that joining two common words, such as “BharatStamp”4, can result in a new, distinct “coined” or “self-created” term. Even though individual components might lack distinctiveness, the combined new expression can still serve to distinguish goods and services.

However, in Oswaal Books and Learnings Pvt. Ltd. v. Registrar of Trade Marks5, the Delhi High Court upheld the refusal to register the phrase “ONE FOR ALL” as a trademark. The Court ruled that the phrase is a common, laudatory, and descriptive term lacking inherent distinctiveness, and cannot be monopolised by a single publisher

These cases show that the legal boundary between descriptive and suggestive branding is becoming one of the most commercially important issues in trademark strategy.

The real business impact of trademark refusal

Many businesses underestimate the operational impact of trademark objections. A refusal is not just a legal inconvenience. It can disrupt market entry timelines, investor discussions, fundraising documentation, licensing opportunities, and expansion plans.

For startups, the consequences of trademark refusal can be particularly severe because brand identity is often deeply embedded across the business ecosystem long before legal clearance is finalised. The proposed brand name may already be integrated into app store listings, marketplace onboarding processes, social media handles, packaging and product labels, domain infrastructure, paid advertising campaigns, influencer collaborations, investor decks, and pitch materials. A rejection at this stage can force businesses into expensive and disruptive rebranding exercises, leading to delays in market entry, loss of consumer recall, increased marketing costs, and weakened competitive positioning at a critical stage of growth.

When a mark is refused after launch, businesses may face expensive rebranding exercises at the exact moment they are trying to scale. The timing issue is critical. Competitors with stronger, registrable brands can secure exclusive rights earlier, gain marketplace credibility faster, and prevent others from entering with similar marks.

In crowded sectors, delay alone can become a competitive disadvantage. A weak trademark strategy also affects enforcement. Businesses using descriptive names struggle to stop copycats because courts and registries are reluctant to grant exclusivity over common industry terminology.

This creates a paradox. The very names chosen to improve discoverability often become the hardest to protect.

The legal position in India

India’s trademark framework is increasingly aligned with global standards on distinctiveness.

Section 9(1)(a) of the Trade Marks Act6 bars marks devoid of distinctive character. Section 9(1)(b) prohibits marks that designate the kind, quality, intended purpose, values, geographical origin, or characteristics of goods and services.

However, the law also recognises acquired distinctiveness. A descriptive mark may still become registrable if the applicant proves that consumers associate the mark exclusively with that business due to extensive prior use.

This is where evidence becomes critical. In determining whether a mark has acquired distinctiveness or secondary meaning, courts increasingly examine factors such as sales figures, advertising expenditure, market recognition, consumer association with the brand, the duration and continuity of use, media coverage, website traffic, and overall digital presence. These indicators help establish whether consumers have come to identify the mark exclusively with a particular business despite its descriptive nature.

Businesses filing on a “proposed to be used” basis without evidence of acquired recognition face a much higher risk of objection. This issue is primarily governed by Section 18(1)7 read alongside Section 9(1)(a) and Section 9(1)(b) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999 (in India)

Recent judicial reasoning also shows that Indian courts are willing to protect suggestive and composite marks where there is sufficient creativity and indirect association rather than direct description.

Why clearance searches are no longer enough

Many founders still rely on basic exact-match searches before filing trademark applications, but that approach is increasingly outdated in today’s crowded trademark circumstances. Modern trademark clearance requires a far more comprehensive assessment, including phonetic similarity analysis, visual similarity assessment, industry overlap analysis, common suffix and prefix review, marketplace usage evaluation, domain and social media handle review, and cross-class risk assessment. A mark may appear available in the registry database and still face objections because it sounds similar to an existing mark, creates a likelihood of confusion, or is considered inherently descriptive under trademark law.

Weak clearance processes are now one of the biggest reasons for first-time filing failure rates. Businesses that treat trademark strategy as a last-stage compliance exercise often discover problems only after significant brand investment has already occurred.

What strong trademark strategy looks like in 2026-27

The most successful modern brands increasingly adopt legally strong naming structures from the very beginning of the branding process. This includes prioritising coined or invented words, arbitrary brand names, distinctive composite expressions, unique visual identity systems, early-stage legal clearance, multi-jurisdiction filing strategies, and defensive filings across related trademark classes. From a strategic perspective, the strongest trademarks are often not the most descriptive or function-driven names, but rather the ones consumers gradually learn to associate exclusively with a particular business over time, thereby strengthening both brand recall and legal enforceability.

Distinctiveness today is not merely a registration requirement. It is a growth strategy. Businesses entering AI, SaaS, D2C commerce, fintech, and platform economies should especially treat trademark registrability as part of product-market positioning rather than as a post-launch legal formality.

Takeaway

Trademark refusals based on lack of distinctiveness are becoming more common because branding trends are moving in the opposite direction of trademark law. Businesses want names that immediately communicate functionality, simplicity, and search relevance. Trademark systems, however, reward uniqueness, creativity, and source identification.

That tension is now shaping the future of brand protection strategy.

For companies building long-term enterprise value, the question is no longer whether a name sounds marketable. The real question is whether it can survive examination, secure exclusivity, scale internationally, and remain enforceable in increasingly competitive digital markets.

The businesses that understand this early will avoid costly rebranding cycles, reduce filing delays, improve enforcement strength, and build brands capable of lasting beyond the next funding round or product launch.

FAQ

1. What is a distinctive trademark?

A distinctive trademark is a mark capable of identifying the source of goods or services and distinguishing one business from another. Coined, arbitrary, and suggestive marks are generally considered stronger and more registrable.

2. Why are descriptive trademarks rejected?

Descriptive trademarks directly describe the characteristics, quality, purpose, or nature of goods and services. Under Section 9 of the Indian Trade Marks Act, such marks are often refused unless they have acquired distinctiveness through extensive use.

3. Can a descriptive trademark ever be registered?

Yes. A descriptive mark may become registrable if the applicant can prove acquired distinctiveness or secondary meaning through long-term commercial use, advertising, and consumer recognition.

4. What happens if a trademark application is objected?

The applicant may respond to objections, attend hearings, file an appeal if refused, or rebrand entirely. However, rejection can delay market expansion, increase legal costs, and affect brand positioning.

5. How can startups improve trademark filing success rates?

Startups should conduct comprehensive trademark clearance searches, avoid generic or functional names, prioritise coined or arbitrary marks, and align branding strategy with registrability requirements from the outset.

6. Which sections of Indian trademark law deal with lack of distinctiveness?

Section 9(1)(a) and Section 9(1)(b) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999 primarily govern refusals related to lack of distinctiveness and descriptiveness.