Pantocid vs. Pantopacid," "Pantopacid D," "Pantopacid Sr” Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd. v. Finecure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. & Ors

Finecure Pharmaceuticals adopted the mark "PANTOPACID" in 2007 for a competing Pantoprazole formulation and applied to register it in April 2009, claiming a portmanteau origin ("PANTO" + "P" for Proton Pump Inhibitor + "ACID"). Sun Pharma opposed this application in October 2010, and the opposition remains pending.

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Article by Vijay Pal Dalmia, Advocate, Supreme Court of India and Delhi High Court, Partner & Head of Intellectual Property Laws Division, Vaish Associates Advocates, India

Vijay Pal Dalmia, Advocate

Supreme Court of India & Delhi High Court

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Sun Pharma Laboratories has manufactured and sold a Pantoprazole-based anti-acidity drug under the mark "PANTOCID" since 1999, with related variants like PANTOCID-DSR and PANTOCID-L. Its registration application was filed in February 1998 and granted in 2012, after surviving an opposition by Atlanta Pharma A.G. (Takeda's successor), whose own earlier "proposed to be used" application for the identical mark was rejected in 2010 and whose registration was later removed from the Register in 2019.

Finecure Pharmaceuticals adopted the mark "PANTOPACID" in 2007 for a competing Pantoprazole formulation and applied to register it in April 2009, claiming a portmanteau origin ("PANTO" + "P" for Proton Pump Inhibitor + "ACID"). Sun Pharma opposed this application in October 2010, and the opposition remains pending. After discovering Finecure's product in the Delhi market and on e-commerce platforms in April 2023, Sun Pharma sued for a permanent injunction, along with an interim injunction application.

ISSUES INVOLVED

Infringement: Whether "PANTOPACID" is deceptively similar to, and infringes, the registered mark "PANTOCID" under Section 29 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999. Validity of registration: Whether Sun Pharma's registration could be treated as prima facie invalid given Takeda's earlier-filed (though ultimately unsuccessful) application for the same mark, and whether Section 28(1)'s "if valid" qualifier permitted such a challenge at the interim stage. Suppression and delay: Whether Sun Pharma had concealed material facts, or delayed unreasonably in suing, in a manner that should defeat discretionary relief. Entitlement to interim relief: Whether, once infringement was found, the plaintiff was nonetheless entitled to an interim injunction.

SINGLE JUDGE'S REASONING (2023)1

Justice Hari Shankar held, without much difficulty, that "PANTOPACID" was structurally, phonetically, and visually similar to "PANTOCID," and that confusion was especially likely since both were Pantoprazole formulations for the same use. However, he declined to grant an interim injunction. Relying on the "if valid" language in Section 28(1), he reasoned that Finecure's challenge to Sun Pharma's registration, based on Takeda's earlier application raised a credible doubt about validity that Sun Pharma had not overcome, since it had not properly pleaded or proved the "special circumstances"/honest concurrent use defence. Combined with allegations of suppression of material facts and delay in suing, the Court held the balance of convenience did not favour halting Finecure's business "at this late stage." Instead of an injunction, Finecure was directed to maintain separate accounts of its PANTOPACID earnings and file periodic statements with the Court.

DIVISION BENCH'S REASONING (2026)

The Division Bench allowed Sun Pharma's appeal2 and reversed the refusal of interim relief, restraining Finecure from manufacturing, selling, or advertising products under "PANTOPACID," "PANTOPACID D," "PANTOPACID SR," or any deceptively similar mark. Its key findings:

The Single Judge's own finding of deceptive similarity and infringement was never challenged by Finecure through cross-objections, and was independently affirmed.

The Single Judge failed to give due weight to the Section 31(1) presumption of prima facie validity at the interlocutory stage; genuine validity challenges are more appropriately tested at trial.

Reliance on Takeda's earlier registration was misplaced, since Takeda's opposition had been dismissed in 2010 (a final order) and its own registration was removed from the Register in 2019, leaving no live competing right.

Finecure had not become a "formidable market player" warranting protection of the status quo: its annual sales (~₹28 lakh) were negligible against Sun Pharma's (over ₹513 crore), and Finecure had known of Sun Pharma's objection since the 2010 opposition.

Delay did not defeat interim relief given the clear infringement finding and the public interest in avoiding pharmaceutical confusion, though it would limit damages to the period after 2023.

Disputes about the genuineness of certain invoices and a Chartered Accountant's certificate were left open for determination at trial, alongside related Section 340 CrPC proceedings.

ANALYSIS

The case is best read as a two-stage illustration of the tension between a finding of infringement and the discretionary grant of interim relief. The Single Judge's approach allowed Section 28(1)'s "if valid" language to invite a fairly searching validity inquiry even at the interlocutory stage, letting a disputed and largely historical challenge (resting on a lapsed rival registration) outweigh a clear infringement finding. The Division Bench's correction restores the more conventional and doctrinally sound position: Section 31(1) makes registration prima facie evidence of validity, and that presumption should ordinarily prevail at the interim stage unless the challenge is unusually strong not a mere disputed contention resting on stale facts.

Both stages also reaffirm the heightened standard of scrutiny Indian courts apply to pharmaceutical trademarks, where confusion carries public health consequences beyond ordinary consumer harm. Notably, neither court treated the drug's Schedule H (prescription-only) status as eliminating the risk of confusion, recognising that dispensing errors and pharmacist-level substitution remain real risks even for prescription medicines.

Finally, the treatment of delay and suppression is instructive: these equitable considerations were held relevant to discretion (and to damages) but not sufficient, on their own, to override a clear finding on the merits particularly where the public interest in avoiding pharmaceutical confusion is engaged.

Sun Pharma v. Finecure is a useful case study on the interplay between Sections 28, 29, and 31 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, and on the limited scope for entertaining validity challenges at the interim injunction stage. The Division Bench's 2026 reversal reaffirms that once infringement and deceptive similarity are clearly established and not seriously disputed on appeal interim relief should ordinarily follow, with genuine disputes over validity, suppression, or evidence reserved for trial.

Co-authored with Krita Sharma - 4th Year, Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi

Footnotes

1. 2023:DHC:5755 Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd. vs. Finecure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Ors. (16.08.2023 - DELHC) : MANU/DE/5245/2023.

2. MANU/DE/4578/2026 Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd. vs. Finecure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Ors. (01.07.2026 - DELHC).

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.