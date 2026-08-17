An overview Patent Filing for Consumer Products: From Prototype to Shelf Protection of patent filing for consumer products, explaining patentability, filing timelines, and the role of various Intellectual property protections.

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Introduction

Every product begins as an idea, but not every idea gets the rights of invention. After the prototype and before the product is on the store shelf, there is a very important step that gets little attention. The problem is that products are created, tested, produced, and developed in terms of all marketing activities by the company but the role of patent policy is often taken into account just at the stage when the product is going to be sold.

But the delay in filing may eventually result in both legal and commercial problems. For instance, making a prototype available to the manufacturer, exposing the technology of the invention to potential investors, or selling the product before submitting a patent application may not simply lose the uniqueness of the invention but may also eliminate all prospects of obtaining patent rights. Also, a common misconception is that patents apply only to highly advanced and sophisticated technologies. Besides, many companies wrongly believe that patenting is only for complicated technologies and forget about innovations in consumer goods such as improvements in function or ways of dispensing the product, engineering of the packaging, production methods, and user interface inventions.

In an increasingly competitive market, simply obtaining a patent isn't enough to protect innovation. Patent strategy must be woven into the product development process from the beginning. This article explores the journey of patent applications for consumer products. It examines the patentable subject matter in consumer products, when patents should be filed, and relevant legal and business issues involved in taking a product from prototype to market.

Legal Provisions

Under Section 2(1)(j) of the Patents Act, 1970, an "invention" is a new product or process satisfying two conditions, inventive step and industrial applicability.¹ Section 2(1)(ja) unpacks "inventive step" further that the feature must either represent a technical advance over what already exists, or carry economic significance, or both.² Novelty is addressed separately under Section 2(1)(l) a "new invention" is one that has not been disclosed anywhere in the world, whether through publication, use, or any other means, before the filing date, and has not otherwise entered the public domain.³

Section 3 carves out categories that fall outside the definition of "invention" altogether, regardless of novelty. Three exclusions matter most for consumer products.⁴ Section 3(d) shuts out claims built around a new form or use of a substance already known, unless it demonstrably improves efficacy.⁵ Section 3(f) targets combination claims stitching together known devices that each keep doing exactly what they already did independently does not amount to invention⁶, and Section 3(m), read with Section 3(k), keeps out claims over mental-act methods, game-playing methods, and business methods.⁷

The section 9, which discusses provisional and complete specifications, is also significant. A provisional application may be made while the invention is being developed; the complete specification must follow in due course. 8 This aids in getting an early filing date before the actual product is completed. When it comes to consumer products, patent protection is not the only available means of protection. The Designs Act 2000 provides protection to some of the ornamental components like shape, configuration, pattern, finish etc. 9 In some cases, trademarks would apply where the shape or packaging is used as a source identifier. In that respect, patent, design and trademark protections are different forms of protection but can be used together depending on the object being protected.

Legal Analysis

From the law to practice

The Patents Act lays down what qualifies for patent protection and what falls outside its scope. Yet, for consumer brands, the real challenge is rarely understanding these provisions on paper. In practice, valuable rights are often lost long before the Patent Office examines whether an invention satisfies the statutory requirements. More often than not, the problem begins at a much earlier stage—the moment the innovation is disclosed.

Why brands end up filing too late

The main cause for the loss of patent protection of a product is not the quality of the creation itself but the time factor which plays a pivotal role in this case. Sections 29-34 of the Patents Act mention that any information made available to the public before the registration of a patent is perceived as anticipation. 10 In most cases, the disclosure is never made in the course of an official launch of the product. The inventor may show the prototype to the manufacturer in order to obtain costs, publish a video or start crowdfunding before he or she registers the patent. All of these actions correspond to the concept of disclosure. After that, it is impossible to patent a product with a novel idea. Therefore, patent registration is not just a post-launch procedure but it should be included into the process of product creation.

However, registering a patent is only the first step toward obtaining the patent.

Whether the innovation actually clears the patentability tests

An application must meet the three essential conditions of patentability: novelty, which means the invention must not have been in the public domain before; inventive step, requiring a true technological breakthrough which would not be obvious to someone skilled in that field; and suitability for industrial application, which consumer goods typically comply with easily.

In reality, the largest challenge is the inventive step. A new design of a lid can be new in that it has a specific shape, but if it consists merely of the rearrangement of already known details and does not offer a meaningful difference, then the lid will likely not qualify as a patentable invention. As a result, numerous applications in the field of consumer goods fail, although there is a difference in the product.

Even if all of the mentioned conditions are fulfilled, the patent application will still have to comply with the statutory exclusions from patentability as stated in Section 3 of the Patents Act.

Why packaging and user-experience features often face objections

Among the exclusions under Section 3, Section 3(f) is particularly significant for consumer products. It excludes the mere arrangement, re-arrangement or duplication of known devices where each continues to function independently in its known manner. Combining existing features without creating any new technical effects is not likely to be considered a patentable invention. This is a frequent challenge we see in the world of packaging innovations. For example, adding a dispensing spout to a standard bottle or a typical flip-lid to a known container might make it easier to use. However, if these modifications only perform their usual functions without leading to any new technical results, they probably won’t qualify for patent protection.

A similar concern arises with user-experience innovations. Where the claimed advancement merely changes the way a user interacts with the product, rather than introducing a new technical mechanism, patent protection becomes difficult to obtain. Consequently, many packaging and UX-related innovations encounter objections during examination not because they lack commercial value, but because they do not satisfy the statutory requirements for patentability.

That does not, however, mean the innovation is left without protection. In many cases, the appropriate remedy lies under a different intellectual property regime.

Where patent protection ends and design protection begins

The mechanism inside a product belongs to patent law, it is the feature that enables the product to function in a new way. The Designs Act, 2000, governs the product's appearance by protecting its visual features, including shape, configuration, and ornamentation, instead of its technical functionality. Since these two regimes protect different aspects of a product, they do not overlap.

Accordingly, a consumer product may require two separate filings A new dispensing mechanism or locking system could be eligible for patent protection, while the unique look of the product can be safeguarded through design registration. Indian courts have consistently acknowledged this difference, viewing the technical aspects of a product and its visual design as two distinct types of intellectual property. For consumer brands, securing both forms of protection can provide a more robust shield than depending on just one.

Case Laws

The Supreme Court's decision in Bishwanath Prasad Radhey Shyam v. Hindustan Metal Industries, (1979) 2 SCC 511, remains the starting point for inventive step in India. 11 The dispute involved a device for mounting utensils during polishing, and the Court held that an improvement amounting to no more than a “workshop improvement” — a mere collocation of known integers not involving any inventive faculty — does not qualify for a patent, even where no identical device existed before. For a consumer product, this is the clearest warning that being the first to build something a certain way is not, by itself, enough to make it patentable.

Ram Pratap v. Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, (1976) IPLR 28, applies a similar idea under Section 3(f). 12 The Court held that simply putting together a few already-known features, without any real interdependence between them, is not a patentable invention — even if no one had combined them quite that way before. This is exactly what threatens most packaging redesigns: attaching a known dispensing feature to a known container won't qualify for a patent unless it actually does more than what each part already did on its own.

Bajaj Auto Ltd. v. TVS Motor Company Ltd., (2009) 10 SCC 257, involved a dispute between two major two-wheeler companies, where Bajaj accused TVS of copying its patented twin-spark-plug engine technology in the TVS Flame motorcycle. 13 The real question was whether Bajaj's technology was genuinely inventive at all, or simply an obvious extension of engine designs that already existed, including a prior US patent that had also used twin spark plugs. The Madras High Court found that it looked like an obvious extension of known design rather than a genuine inventive step, applying the same “workshop improvement” standard from Bishwanath Prasad, and since the patent's validity was itself in doubt, there was no basis to enforce it.

Standipack Pvt. Ltd. v. Oswal Trading Co. Ltd., decided by the Delhi High Court in 1999, involved a patent held by the plaintiff over a pouch used to store and dispense lubricating oil, with the plaintiff suing a competitor for selling a similarly constructed pouch. 14 The real question was whether this pouch design was actually new at the time the patent was filed, or whether similar pouches were already in use in the market before then. The Court found that this style of pouch was already widely used before the patent was granted, meaning it failed the basic requirement of novelty, and held that a patent being granted does not create any presumption that it is valid, since the Patent Office's approval does not stop a later challenge on the ground of prior use.

Whirlpool of India Ltd. v. Videocon Industries Ltd., 2014 (60) PTC 155 (Bom), rejected the argument that a washing machine's exterior was purely functional and therefore ineligible for design protection.¹⁵ The Bombay High Court distinguished the technical purpose served internally from the product's outer form, holding that an aesthetically distinct shape can be protected even where the underlying mechanism is functional. The case shows how a single product can draw on both regimes at once, patent protection for what makes it work, design protection for how it looks.

Practical Implications

Before a consumer product is launched to the public, it is important that patent reviews are undertaken. This means that an intellectual property checkpoint should be built into the main parts of the development process such as obtaining quotes from manufacturers before presenting the product to investors and before any demonstration to the public, either in the form of influencer campaigns or in crowdfunding campaigns. Filing a provisional patent application before any public disclosure is often a simple and cost-effective way to secure a priority date while allowing up to twelve months to file the complete specification.

Among these stages, the interaction with manufacturers is often where businesses accidentally lose their protection. Prototypes are commonly shared for tooling, testing, or production discussions, but these conversations often happen without the right confidentiality safeguards in place, Executing a non-disclosure agreement before sharing any technical information significantly reduces the risk of such accidental disclosure. At the same time, businesses should budget for intellectual property protection at an early stage. Since the functional innovation and the visual appearance of a product are protected under different legal regimes, a patent application and a design registration are separate filings that should be planned for independently. For DPIIT-recognised startups, this investment is more accessible than many assume. The Patents Rules provide an 80% reduction in official fees for filing, examination, and renewal, while expedited examination under Rule 24C can substantially shorten the time taken to obtain a patent an important advantage where consumer products often have relatively short commercial lifecycles. 16

Protecting one's own innovation is only part of the process, before a product is lauched companies need to conduct freedom-to-operate analysis to establish whether the product infringes an existing patent or registered design. By considering both the protection of their products and the risk of infringing on third-party intellectual property rights, companies can avoid costly disputes after their product launches. This strategy also helps reduce the chances of being accused of infringing on competitors' products.

Conclusion

When it comes to safeguarding a consumer product, it’s rarely as simple as just filing a single patent application. More often than not, it requires a mix of intellectual property rights to cover various aspects of the product. its functional innovations, visual design, and brand identity, all protected under different legal frameworks. As we've mentioned, securing a patent is just one piece of the puzzle. The invention needs to meet the criteria of novelty and inventive step, navigate the exclusions outlined in the Patents Act, and be robust enough to withstand any validity challenges even after it’s granted.

In this context, timing is just as crucial as the innovation itself. Companies that think about patent protection during the product development phase are in a much better position to pinpoint features that can be protected, maintain confidentiality, and secure the necessary rights before the product hits the market. Waiting until after the launch to make these decisions can often lead to missed opportunities for protection. As consumer products transition from prototype to store shelves at an ever-accelerating pace, it’s essential for intellectual property strategies to keep pace with product development rather than lag behind.

Footnotes

1 The Patents Act, 1970, No. 39 of 1970, s. 2(1)(j).

2 The Patents Act, 1970, No. 39 of 1970, s. 2(1)(ja).

3 The Patents Act, 1970, No. 39 of 1970, s. 2(1)(l).

4 The Patents Act, 1970, No. 39 of 1970, s. 3.

5 The Patents Act, 1970, No. 39 of 1970, s. 3(d).

6 The Patents Act, 1970, No. 39 of 1970, s. 3(f).

7 The Patents Act, 1970, No. 39 of 1970, s. 3(m); see also s. 3(k) (separately excluding mathematical and business methods).

8 The Patents Act, 1970, No. 39 of 1970, s. 9.

9 The Designs Act, 2000, No. 16 of 2000, s. 2(d).

10 The Patents Act, 1970, No. 39 of 1970, ss. 29–34.

11 Bishwanath Prasad Radhey Shyam v. Hindustan Metal Indus., (1979) 2 SCC 511; AIR 1982 SC 1444.

12 Ram Pratap v. Bhabha Atomic Research Ctr., 1976 IPLR 28, 35.

Bajaj Auto Ltd. v. TVS Motor Co. Ltd., (2009) 10 SCC 257; see also TVS Motor Co. Ltd. v. Bajaj Auto Ltd. (Madras H.C. Div. Bench 2009) (on the underlying inventive-step finding).

Standipack (P) Ltd. v. Oswal Trading Co. Ltd., AIR 2000 Del 23.

Whirlpool of India Ltd. v. Videocon Industries Ltd., 2014 (60) PTC 155 (Bom).

The Patents Rules, 2003, r. 24C (inserted by the Patents (Amendment) Rules, 2016); First Schedule, Patents Rules, 2003 (fee structure for start-ups and natural persons).

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