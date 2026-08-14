AI-Generated Content And Copyright Protection In India: Navigating Authorship, Ownership And Emerging Legal Challenges

Generative Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) has transformed the way content is created across industries, enabling users to generate text, images, music, software code and audiovisual content within seconds. While these technological advancements have unlocked new opportunities for businesses and creators, they have also raised fundamental questions concerning copyright ownership, authorship and the use of copyrighted works for training AI models.

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Introduction

Generative Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) has transformed the way content is created across industries, enabling users to generate text, images, music, software code and audiovisual content within seconds. While these technological advancements have unlocked new opportunities for businesses and creators, they have also raised fundamental questions concerning copyright ownership, authorship and the use of copyrighted works for training AI models.

India’s copyright framework, primarily governed by the Copyright Act, 1957 (“Act”), was enacted at a time when creative works were inherently associated with human authors. The emergence of autonomous AI systems has exposed gaps in the existing legal framework, particularly regarding whether AI-generated outputs qualify for copyright protection, who owns such works, and whether the use of copyrighted material for AI training amounts to infringement.

This article examines the current legal position in India, recent judicial developments, and emerging policy proposals shaping the future of AI and copyright law.

The Existing Legal Framework

Copyright protection under the Act extends to original literary, dramatic, musical and artistic works, cinematograph films and sound recordings. The concept of authorship remains central to copyright protection, with Section 2(d) identifying the “author” for different categories of protected works. Indian copyright jurisprudence has consistently linked originality to human intellectual effort. In Eastern Book Company v. D.B. Modak1, the Supreme Court held that a work must demonstrate a “modicum of creativity” arising from the author’s skill, judgment and intellectual labour to qualify for copyright protection.

Although the Act does not expressly address artificial intelligence, Section 2(d)(vi) provides that, in the case of a computer-generated work, the author is “the person who causes the work to be created.” Introduced in 1994, this provision contemplated computer-assisted creation rather than autonomous generative AI. Consequently, its applicability to AI-generated content remains uncertain and has not yet been interpreted by Indian courts in the context of modern generative AI systems.

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AI-Assisted Works vs. AI-Generated Works

A distinction must be drawn between AI-assisted and AI-generated works. AI-assisted works involve meaningful human creative input, where AI functions as a tool that assists the author in expressing original ideas. In such cases, copyright protection is more likely to subsist because the final work reflects human creativity.

Conversely, AI-generated works are produced substantially through autonomous AI processes with minimal human intervention beyond providing prompts. Whether such outputs satisfy the originality requirement under Indian copyright law remains an unresolved legal question. The degree of human involvement is therefore likely to play a critical role in determining whether copyright protection is available.

Key Takeaways

Aspect Key Takeaway Governing Law Copyright Act, 1957, which recognises only human authorship and requires a “modicum of creativity” (per Eastern Book Company v. D.B. Modak) AI Under the Act Section 2(d)(vi) covers “computer-generated works” but was drafted in 1994 for computer-assisted tools, not autonomous generative AI; courts haven’t yet interpreted it in this context AI-Assisted vs. AI-Generated Works AI-assisted works (human uses AI as a tool) are more likely protectable; fully autonomous AI-generated works with minimal human input remain legally uncertain Can AI Own Copyright? No. AI is not a legal person and cannot hold or enforce rights (reinforced by the UK’s DABUS patent litigation, though that was a separate IP right) Can the AI Developer Own It? Unlikely by default, unless the developer made a direct creative contribution or ownership is contractually assigned Can the User Own It? Strongest claim, especially with detailed prompting, editing and creative control; simple prompts alone may not meet the originality bar AI Training Data Issue Unsettled question of whether training AI on copyrighted material violates Section 14 (reproduction rights) or falls under Section 52 exceptions; India has no specific text-and-data mining exception RAGHAV (SURYAST) Case Early controversy where an AI system was listed as co-author; Copyright Office questioned the legal basis, no judicial precedent set ANI Media v. OpenAI India’s first major generative AI copyright lawsuit; ANI alleges unauthorised use of its content to train OpenAI’s models; case still pending DPIIT Working Paper (2025) Government consultation paper exploring AI authorship, training data use and a possible collective licensing model; not legally binding Bottom Line India’s copyright law hasn’t caught up with generative AI; businesses should assess human creative input, review AI platform contracts, and watch the ANI v. OpenAI outcome and DPIIT reforms

Who Owns AI-Generated Content?

The question of ownership has generated considerable debate, with three principal possibilities emerging.

Can AI be the author?

Under the existing legal framework, the answer is no. Artificial intelligence is not recognised as a legal person and cannot own property, enforce legal rights or bear legal obligations. Consequently, AI cannot be recognised as the author or first owner of copyright under the Copyright Act.

Although decisions such as the DABUS litigation in the United Kingdom concerned patent law rather than copyright, courts similarly declined to recognise AI as an inventor, reinforcing the principle that intellectual property rights presently vest only in legally recognised persons.

Can the AI developer claim ownership?

Ownership does not automatically vest in the developer merely because it created or trained the AI model. Unless the developer has made a direct and original creative contribution to the specific output or ownership is contractually assigned—the mere development of an AI system is unlikely, by itself, to establish authorship of every work generated through that system.

In practice, ownership may also depend on the contractual terms governing the use of the AI platform.

Can the user own the output?

The strongest claim generally lies with the user who provides prompts and exercises creative control over the final output. However, merely entering simple prompts may not satisfy the originality threshold under Indian copyright law. Where the user meaningfully shapes the creative process through detailed prompting, editing, selection and refinement, the resulting work is more likely to reflect sufficient human authorship to attract copyright protection.

As Indian courts have not yet addressed this issue directly, the position remains legally unsettled.

AI Training Data and Copyright Concerns

Another significant issue concerns the use of copyrighted material for training generative AI models. Training AI systems typically requires the ingestion and processing of large volumes of text, images, audio and other copyrighted material. Rights holders argue that reproducing and storing such works for training constitutes copyright infringement under Section 14 of the Act, which grants copyright owners the exclusive right to reproduce their works.

AI developers, on the other hand, argue that training involves analytical processing rather than commercial exploitation of the underlying works and may not amount to actionable infringement. Whether AI training falls within any of the exceptions under Section 52 of the Act remains an open legal question in India. Unlike some jurisdictions, India has not introduced a statutory text-and-data mining exception specifically applicable to AI training.

Recent Developments in India

RAGHAV (SURYAST)

One of India’s earliest AI copyright controversies involved RAGHAV (Robust Artificially Intelligent Graphics and Art Visualizer), an AI system developed by Ankit Sahni. An application for copyright registration initially listed both the human creator and the AI system as co-authors of the artwork SURYAST. Subsequently, the Copyright Office sought clarification regarding the legal basis for recognising an AI system as an author, reflecting the absence of a clear statutory framework governing AI-generated works.

Although the matter did not result in a judicial precedent, it highlighted India’s cautious approach towards recognising AI authorship.

ANI Media Pvt. Ltd. v. OpenAI Inc.

The pending litigation between ANI Media Pvt. Ltd. and OpenAI represents India’s first significant copyright dispute involving generative AI.

ANI alleges that its copyrighted news content was used without authorisation to train OpenAI’s language models, amounting to copyright infringement. OpenAI disputes these allegations and has raised jurisdictional and legal defences. As the matter remains pending, no judicial determination has yet been made regarding whether AI training on publicly available copyrighted material constitutes infringement under Indian law.

The outcome of this litigation is expected to significantly influence the future development of AI copyright jurisprudence in India.

The DPIIT Working Paper

Recognising the legal uncertainties surrounding generative AI, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) released a Working Paper on Generative Artificial Intelligence and Copyright in 2025 for stakeholder consultation.

The paper explores issues relating to AI authorship, the use of copyrighted material for AI training and possible licensing mechanisms. Among the proposals discussed is a collective licensing framework that could enable AI developers to access copyrighted works while ensuring compensation for rights holders.

Importantly, the Working Paper remains a policy consultation document and does not have binding legal effect.

Conclusion

India’s copyright framework has not yet fully adapted to the realities of generative artificial intelligence. While the Copyright Act, 1957 continues to recognise human authorship as the foundation of copyright protection, questions surrounding AI-generated works, ownership of AI outputs and the legality of AI training remain unresolved.

Pending judicial decisions, particularly in ANI Media Pvt. Ltd. v. OpenAI Inc., together with any future legislative reforms arising from the DPIIT consultation process, are likely to shape India’s approach to AI and copyright. Until greater legal clarity emerges, businesses, technology developers and co ntent creators should carefully evaluate the degree of human creative contribution involved in AI-assisted works, review contractual ownership provisions governing AI platforms, and ensure compliance with applicable copyright laws when using protected material for AI training or commercial deployment.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can AI-generated content be copyrighted in India?

It depends on the level of human involvement. Indian copyright law requires a “modicum of creativity” from human skill and judgment, so purely autonomous AI output with minimal human input faces an unresolved legal question on whether it qualifies for protection.

2. Does the Copyright Act, 1957 recognise AI as an author?

No. Artificial intelligence is not a legal person under Indian law, so it cannot own property, enforce rights, or be recognised as an author or first owner of copyright.

3. What does Section 2(d)(vi) of the Copyright Act say about computer-generated works?

It states that for a computer-generated work, the author is “the person who causes the work to be created.” This provision was introduced in 1994 for computer-assisted creation, so its application to modern generative AI remains untested by Indian courts.

4. Who owns content created using AI tools like ChatGPT or Midjourney?

There are three possibilities: the AI itself (ruled out, since AI isn’t a legal person), the AI developer (unlikely unless they made a direct creative contribution or ownership is contractually assigned), or the user (the strongest claim, especially where the user meaningfully shapes the output through detailed prompting, editing, and selection).

5. What is the difference between AI-assisted and AI-generated works?

AI-assisted works involve meaningful human creative input, where AI is used as a tool, making copyright protection more likely. AI-generated works are produced largely autonomously with minimal human involvement beyond prompts, making their copyright status legally uncertain.

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