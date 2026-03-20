A Practical Guide To Design Registration In India

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Introduction
You would be aware that the look and feel of a product can make or break its market success. Whether it's the elegant curve of a luxury pen, the striking motif on a fabric collection, or the clever shape of packaging, these visual elements are key to standing out. Safeguarding them through design registration is a smart move in the IP strategy of any business.
Under the Designs Act, 2000 (“Designs Act”), Indian law lets creators and businesses lock in exclusive rights over a product's aesthetic features. Here's a straightforward take on what qualifies and how to get it done right.
What Counts as a ‘Design'?
The Act defines a design as the shape, configuration, pattern, ornament, or colour combo applied to any article—purely for the eyes. It has to be industrially produced and jazz up the product's appearance.
A Designs, as per the Designs Act includes the following:
- Fancy bottle shapes for perfumes or oils
- Textile prints or embroidery patterns
- Ornate furniture fittings
- Eye-catching packaging
Pertinently, there is no cover for functional bits, mechanical workings, trademarks, or standalone artworks. It's all about the visual wow-factor only.
Explore More: Trademark Lawyers in India
IP Law Must-Haves for Registration of a Design in India
To sail through, a design application must prove the following:
- Unique: Design must be brand new; and not copied from prior art.
- Unpublished: The design must not be published anywhere in the world before the application is filed.
- Article-specific: The design must be tied to something, that can be manufactured in factories.
- Aesthetic only: The design must be visible to the eye and judged by sight alone.
If these are missed these, the examiner will raise flags during check-up.
Step-by-Step Filing Guide
- Smart Search First: Don't jump in blind. Run a prior art search on the Patent Office's design database. Spots lookalikes, saves headaches later.
- Pick the Right Class: Use the appropriate Locarno Classification. For instance, containers are covered under Class 9 and furniture under Class 6. Filing under the wrong Locarno class would lead to objections and/or refusal of the design application.
- Documents required: To file the application before the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks, the following documents are needed:
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- Form-1: Basic application.
- Rep sheets: Clear pics/drawings from all angles. Pictures from the front, back, top, bottom, sides and perspective, that highlight the novel aspects of the design crisply are preferable.
- Novelty statement: What makes it special.
- Power of Attorney: A letter signed by the Applicant, authorizing their attorney to file on the Application on their behalf.
- Priority docs: When the applicant claims priority from an earlier design application filed in another country, the priority document, i.e., a certified copy of the first design application filed in another country is required to be filed, within 6 months from the earliest foreign filing date
- Examination: Examiners check formals and merits of the applications and issue an Examination Report, usually 3-6 months from the date.
- Once the Response to Examination Report is filed, the application may be listed for a hearing, and subsequently, a Registration Certification is duly issued. The initial duration of a Design Registration is ten years, and is extendable by five more
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