“Signed To God, But Who Signs The Rights? Legal Analysis Of Moosewala’s Hologram Tour.

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Abstract

Sidhu Moosewala’s 2026 Sign to God Hologram tour is creating excitement among his fan base, but raises questions related to Intellectual Property laws. This blog dives into India’s IP laws and examines questions like the ownership of Artificially Generated performances, posthumous rights to protect Moosewala’s legacy and the implications of the use of his brand on trademark matters. It also explores rights under the Copyright Act and Posthumous Rights.

Introduction

In 2026 fans from all over the world will witness virtual concert of Sidhu Moosewala’s a global tour “Signed to God”1 built on 3D hologram technology. digitally reconstructing the late star Sidhu Moosewala’s presence and performances while the concert promises an emotionally immersive experience for Moosewala’s admirers it also raises the Significant question about the innovation and law. India’s Ip and moral rights doctrine rise to the challenge of the virtual posthumous. This announcement of Sidhu Moosewala’s global tour Just does not promises only an unprecedented fan experience but also a critical legal challenge for Indian intellectual property. As technology progresses digital reincarnation of decreased icons comes into the play and here the law must confront questions of copyright authorship posthumous personas and artist integrity in a way never imagined before.

The challenges of AI generated works with respect to copyrights

The question which Moosewala hologram concert raises here is who owns the right to a posthumous digital performance the exclusive right to reproduce and adapt original work including sound and visual recordings. initially it was vested with the author or the author’s estate under section 14 of the Copyright Act 19572while moosewala’s estate or label likely holds the original copyright. A puzzle emerges with a question if the show involves AI generated vocals or images then according to Indian copyright law which restrict authorship to human creators as by the Delhi High Court in N.D TIWARI v U.O.I3which emphasized that the author must be a natural person additionally the Supreme Court’s enhanced approach in Eastern Book Company vs D.B Modak4 highlights that new forms of digital fixation can expand the originality threshold but the regime is still silent on entirely machine generated or A.I works, in this case the AI hologram technology. As a result, any AI performance or digital adaptation in the course will exist in a legal vacuum with no clear answer and guidance on whether copyright law subsisted and who owner of this work could be.

Personality rights protecting posthumous publicity

The use of moosewala’s voice and personality for a non-real performance Underlines the doctrine of personality rights and another era where India lacks statutory codification the Delhi High Court recognize the right to publicity and protection against unauthorized exploitation of personal identity in ICC Development (international) Ltd. V. Arvee Enterprises.5 rooting this right in the broader right, right of privacy even after life of a person. Legal protection for the use of the work done by the person after death was reaffirmed when unauthorized use of celebrities in advertisements was restrained by the court in Titan industries Ltd. V. Rajkumar Jain6 confirming the commercial value of one’s name does not die with the individual despite this India’s approach remains silent. In India copyright law duration succession and enforcement mechanism are uncertain and future disputes around posthumous digital clones especially absence of clear Instruction. In D.M. Entertainment v. Baby Gift House,7 where Daler Mehandi’s persona was found to have independent commercial value capable of protection as the emergence of new technologies expense the horizon of persona’s exploitation this precedent may prove increasingly significant.

Digital use of celebrity brand as a trademark infringement

Sidhu Moosewala’s statue as a global brand brings trademark law at a centre stage names and likeliness are considered marks under section 2(m) of the trademark act 19998 and the Calcutta High Court in Sourav Ganguly vs Tata Tea Ltd 9underlines implicitly that the individual itself has the right of publicity. The Honorable Court mentioned that digital arrangement which will include arrangement with the help of Holograms does not reduce the enforceability of celebrity marks. So, any commercial use of Moosewala’s name, lyrics or imagery in holograms show tour branding and merchandise without any clear permission is likely actionable even in the digital reincarnation.

The digital integrity dilemma

The artists right to attribute and integrity outlifts them under section 57 of the copyright act 195710in Amarnath Sehgal vs Union of India11 the Supreme Court affirmed that the protection allows a legal right to object to misrepresentation, malformation, manipulation and modification that harm the reputation of artist . conceptual machine generated performances respecting or misrepresenting moosewala’s artistic intent evokes these moral rights as a crucial question to answer. Technology just does not enable homage but also risky boundary crossings. As digital avatars become artistically autonomous legal doctrine will confront whether technological revivals can ever escape being unauthorized adoption.

Conclusion

Sidhu Moosewala’s concert marks an exciting new chapter for entertainment and intellectual property laws in India. Since, the technology offers fans a way to celebrate their beloved artist even after the life of a person it also raises complex legal questions about IP related Rights including artistic integrity. Although the current Legal framework provides some protection, it is not yet fully equipped to handle challenges posed by AI generated work and digital personas clear laws and thoughtful policies are much needed to protect artistic legacies, respect their creative intentions and prevent misuse of their identity specially when the person is not present. As Indian law has evolved with time Embracing technology the law must evolve to balance innovation with respect for artist and the Public Interest ensuring that technology is used responsibly and that Moosewala’s memory is honored in both spirit and law.

Footnotes

1.Sidhu Moosewala to Perform Again as Hologram in Global Tour Set to Launch in 2026, THE HINDU (July 25, 2024), https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/music/sidhu-moosewala-to-perform-again-as-hologram-in-global-tour-set-to-launch-in-2026/article69819448.ece.

2. Copyright Act, 1957, § 14 (India).

3. Narayan Dutt Tiwari v. Union of India, A.I.R. 2012 S.C. 1921 (India).

4. Eastern Book Company v. D.B. Modak, (2008) 1 S.C.C. 1 (India).

5. ICC Dev. (Int’l) Ltd. v. Arvee Enters., 2003 SCC OnLine Del 2 (India).

6. Titan Indus. Ltd. v. Ramkumar Jewellers, 2012 SCC OnLine Del 2382 (India).

7. D.M. Ent. Pvt. Ltd. v. Baby Gift House, MANU/DE/2043/2010 (India).

8. Trade Marks Act, No. 47 of 1999, § 2(1)(m), India Code (1993), available athttps://ipindia.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/ev/TM-ACT-1999.html.

9. Sourav Ganguly v. Tata Tea Ltd., CS No. 361 of 1997 (Calcutta HC) (India).

10. Copyright Act, No. 14 of 1957, § 57, India Code (1993), available athttps://copyright.gov.in/documents/copyrightrules1957.pdf.

11. Amar Nath Sehgal v. Union of India, (2005) 30 P.T.C. 253 (Del.) (India).

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