The Crocodile Logo Clash: Lacoste Vs Crocodile International Explained (Video)

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.
The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.
within Law Department Performance, Immigration and Compliance topic(s)
in India
In this episode of Podcast Bites, we dive deep into the high-stakes trademark battle between Lacoste and Crocodile International over their iconic crocodile logos. This case highlights how even globally recognized brands must establish distinct identity and reputation within specific markets like India. We break down the court's analysis on key legal issues including trademark infringement, copyright protection, and passing off. While the court restrained Crocodile International from using its logo due to consumer confusion, it denied Lacoste relief on copyright and passing off due to lack of sufficient proof of originality copying and local market reputation. The ruling also clarifies the limited applicability of historic coexistence agreements across jurisdictions.
Tune in to understand how intellectual property law carefully balances brand protection, creative expression, and market realities making this case a must-know for legal professionals, entrepreneurs, and branding enthusiasts alike.
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