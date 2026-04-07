The Crocodile Logo Clash: Lacoste Vs Crocodile International Explained (Video)

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In this episode of Podcast Bites, we dive deep into the high-stakes trademark battle between Lacoste and Crocodile International over their iconic crocodile logos. This case highlights how even globally recognized brands must establish distinct identity and reputation within specific markets like India. We break down the court's analysis on key legal issues including trademark infringement, copyright protection, and passing off. While the court restrained Crocodile International from using its logo due to consumer confusion, it denied Lacoste relief on copyright and passing off due to lack of sufficient proof of originality copying and local market reputation. The ruling also clarifies the limited applicability of historic coexistence agreements across jurisdictions.

Tune in to understand how intellectual property law carefully balances brand protection, creative expression, and market realities making this case a must-know for legal professionals, entrepreneurs, and branding enthusiasts alike.

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