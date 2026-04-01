Can You Patent A New Way To Treat Crop Disease In India, Or Will Section 3(h) Shut The Door?

In India, not every farming-related method is barred by Section 3(h) of the Patents Act. Courts have drawn a line between routine "methods of agriculture or horticulture" (excluded) and technical plant treatment methods that are directed to a scientific/technical solution for disease control, pest management, or post-harvest protection (which can be patentable if they meet novelty, inventive step, and other criteria).

Agrotech is no longer simply seed selection and manual spraying. Startups and multinationals are developing targeted formulations, delivery systems, precision application protocols and combined-use regimens that are engineered to solve specific biological problems.

If courts and the Patent Office treat every "spraying" or "field method" as a non-patentable agricultural practice, those innovations could be left as unprotected chilling investments.

What Section 3(h) actually does?

Section 3(h) (Patents Act, 1970) excludes "a method of agriculture or horticulture" from patentability. The provision's policy aims to keep fundamental farming techniques and traditional practices in the public domain so farmers aren't barred from using them. At the same time, other parts of the Act and subsequent amendments (notably to Section 3(i) in the early 2000s) and Patent Office manuals/guidelines create space for technical processes directed to disease treatment, biological control and post-harvest protection.

Judicial developments under Section 3(h) (Patents Act, 1970)

Calcutta High Court

In an appeal concerning a fungicidal treatment method, the Calcutta High Court set aside a rejection under Section 3(h), stressing that blanket classification of "plant treatment" as agriculture was incorrect and that the Controller must give reasoned analysis when applying the exclusion. The court recognized the difference between conventional agricultural methods and technical treatment processes for plants.

Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court reiterated that methods aimed at treating or preventing plant disease are not necessarily caught by Section 3(h), particularly in view of the legislative amendment removing "plants" from Section 3(i). The court required the Patent Office to apply a narrow, contextual interpretation of Section 3(h) and to explain the basis of any exclusion.

These decisions push examiners away from a literal/overbroad reading of Section 3(h) and towards an inquiry-focused approach: what is the technical contribution? Is the claimed step a routine agronomic practice or a technical treatment with a measurable biological/technical effect?

How courts distinguish excluded "agriculture" from patentable "plant treatment methods"

Target and technicality—If the invention is primarily a technical intervention to change the biological state of a plant (e.g., control of a named pathogen, modulation of physiology, post-harvest shelf-life extension by a defined process), it leans away from "agriculture" and toward patentability. Field vs. lab orientation—Traditional field steps (ploughing, sowing regimes, crop rotations, general spraying routines) are more likely to be seen as agricultural. A defined regimen with specific conditions, compositions and measurable biological endpoints looks technical. Reasoned examination—Courts have insisted that the Controller give specific reasons why a claim is a method of agriculture; unexplained or conclusory rejections are vulnerable to judicial review.

Takeaways for Agrotech innovators (and their patent law firm)

If you're working on a new agrochemical formulation, a biological control agent, a nano-delivery method for crop protection, or a post-harvest treatment, the recent case law gives you a defensible route to patents, but the claims and prosecution strategy must be tactical.

Draft claims to emphasise technical features and biological endpoints. Don't only claim "apply X to crop Y"; instead claim the composition, the mode of action, dosages, timing windows, delivery device, and measured outcomes (e.g., % reduction of pathogen load, extension of shelf life measured under specified conditions).

Don't only claim "apply X to crop Y"; instead claim the composition, the mode of action, dosages, timing windows, delivery device, and measured outcomes (e.g., % reduction of pathogen load, extension of shelf life measured under specified conditions). Use examples and data in the specification. Show experimental results, comparative data and defined protocols so the Patent Office and courts can see the invention's technical contribution.

Show experimental results, comparative data and defined protocols so the Patent Office and courts can see the invention's technical contribution. Argue the distinction early in prosecution. If a Section 3(h) objection arises, respond with focused submissions explaining why the method is a treatment (citing the 2003 amendment history to Section 3(i), the Manual/Guidelines and relevant case law). A well-reasoned counter-record reduces risk of rejection for form-over-substance reasons.

If a Section 3(h) objection arises, respond with focused submissions explaining why the method is a treatment (citing the 2003 amendment history to Section 3(i), the Manual/Guidelines and relevant case law). A well-reasoned counter-record reduces risk of rejection for form-over-substance reasons. Work with a patent law firm experienced in agri/biotech prosecution. Good counsel will shape claims so they read as technical solutions rather than generic farming steps and will prepare crisp technical pleadings if the rejection goes to court. This is where an experienced patent law firm adds value.

Conclusion

Indian courts have signalled repeatedly that Section 3(h) Patents Act should be read narrowly. Routine farming practices remain in the public domain, but plant treatment methods that present technical solutions to biological problems can be protected, provided the claims, specification and prosecution show real technical contribution. For agrotech founders and R&D teams, the lesson is to invest in careful drafting, experimental proof and a prosecution strategy built with a specialised patent law firm. The courts now expect reasoned, evidence-based distinctions and that is good for both innovation and farmers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.