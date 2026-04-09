Challenges In Protecting IP In Social Media Ecosystems And The Role Of Platforms In Infringement

Social media has given creators a huge audience. It has opened up vast opportunities for creators to reach viewers across borders and monetize their content internationally.

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Social media has given creators a huge audience. It has opened up vast opportunities for creators to reach viewers across borders and monetize their content internationally. However, the prospects for social media creators comes with some challenges, particularly for rights-holders whose work is easily reposted, remixed and thereafter monetised without prior consent or written permission. Such reposting and remixing often happens within hours of the original content going live. In this setting, tools like “Content ID” and the rules governing intermediaries shape the everyday practice of IP enforcement online.

Explore More: Copyright Lawyers in India

The legal framework: laws governing copyright and intermediaries

Indian IP laws were not drafted or evolved with reels, shorts and viral memes in mind. Resultantly, core Intellectual Property (“IP”) Law regimes and statutes largely spoke in platform-neutral terms. The relatively new Information Technology Act, 2000 (“IT Act”) and the Intermediary Guidelines have been doing most of the work towards defining roles of platforms and online intermediaries even in the case of IP infringement.

For instance, the IT Act offers intermediaries such as social media networks and hosting providers a ‘conditional safe harbour’ whereby these portals are generally not liable for third-party content if they (a) do not initiate the transmission or pick the recipient, (b) do not modify the content, and (c) follow due-diligence requirements and act “expeditiously” to remove unlawful material once they have actual knowledge. At the same time, the IT Act makes it clear that nothing in the act takes away rights or remedies under the Copyright Act or the Patents Act, and courts have repeatedly underlined that IP owners are free to sue directly under those statutes; safe harbour is not a blanket excuse.

Intermediary liability: knowledge and “reasonable efforts”

Commentary and case law on Section 79 and the Intermediary Guidelines Rules, 2021 (as amended in 2022), emphasise a few key points. Intermediaries must publish clear terms of service that prohibit IP infringement and set up accessible reporting mechanisms. Once they receive actual knowledge usually via a detailed notice or a court order, they are expected to remove or disable access to infringing material within a reasonable time, which practice often interprets as 36–48 hours.

There is still no general obligation to proactively monitor all uploads. However, the Rules now use “best efforts” language regarding certain kinds of harmful content, and future judicial readings may expect stronger proactive measures in egregious IP contexts. For rights-holders, this implies that enforcement has to combine (a) platform-level tools like content ID and brand-protection dashboards, (b) carefully drafted legal notices that clearly identify the works, content and rights at issue, and (c) targeted litigation against repeat offenders, large-scale piracy and serious impersonation.

Karl Rock, Aaj Tak and ANI

Three recent disputes illustrate how IP is perceived in the social media ecosystem:

Karl Edward Rice v. Adam El-Megrisi (VidBrew) & Ors: In February 2026, the Delhi Commercial Court granted an interim injunction in favour of travel vlogger Karl Edward Rice (“Karl Rock“) against the channel “VidBrew”, which had been lifting parts of his YouTube videos, converting them into shorts and monetising them without consent. The court barred the defendants from reproducing, uploading, distributing or monetising his content, or misusing his likeness. It directed YouTube to remove the specific URLs within 48 hours and preserve logs, analytics, metadata and monetisation records. This is a textbook copyright-plus-personality-rights case, with the platform treated as a facilitator that must act quickly once put on notice.

Living Media India Limited And Anr vs Charcha Aaj Ki: In 2022, the Delhi High Court asked Google, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to take down nearly 30 accounts using the “Aaj Tak” or “TAK” formative names and similar trademarks, logos, fonts and styles. The Court issued a John Doe-type order and went further, directing that any future content using deceptively similar marks be removed within 36 hours of upload. Here, trade mark and passing-off principles were applied to social media identities, and the court effectively endorsed a targeted “stay-down” obligation for this mark, edging towards a dynamic, continuing injunction.

Ani Media Pvt Ltd vs Dynamite News Network Private Limited & Ors: In 2025, the Delhi High Court ordered Dynamite News to take down nine specific videos that used ANI’s footage without permission, and YouTube unblocked the channel after it complied. Notably, the court refused to turn this into a broad dynamic injunction, indicating that further takedowns would need fresh judicial scrutiny. This signals judicial caution about handing private parties sweeping control over future content through a single order.

Taken together, these rulings show a nuanced approach: courts are ready to use platform infrastructure to enforce IP rights quickly, but they still prefer specific, notice-based remedies over open-ended, blanket censorship.

How Platform Tools Fit into Indian IP Practice

Content ID type systems such as hash-matching, fingerprinting and rights-management dashboards have become central to enforcement strategies. From the perspective of an Indian IP practitioner, they are essentially contractual and product features, not statutory mandates; a creator’s access to them often depends on eligibility thresholds or participation in partner programmes.

These tools supplement but do not replace legal rights. A platform strike is not the same as a court injunction, and a platform’s internal decision does not bind a court. At the same time, courts increasingly expect platforms to use such tools meaningfully once they have notice, to ensure that repeat uploads of the same content by the same infringer do not slip through the cracks.

This creates a practical tension. Platforms maintain that they cannot function as copyright courts, deciding close IP questions at scale through automated filters, while rights holders argue that, with AI-based filters and hash tools, “reasonable efforts” must go beyond one-off takedowns.

Practical Guidance for Indian IP Owners and Creators

In this environment, some practical choices significantly improve outcomes:

Register and document: Secure trademark and copyright registrations for channel names, show titles, key brand elements, original copyrightable content used across platforms. Maintain dated archives of original videos, scripts, artwork and analytics so that ownership and commercial impact can be proved in court.

Align contracts with platform reality: Talent, influencer and brand agreements should clearly spell out who owns the content, how clips may be reused across platforms and who controls takedowns and litigation. Multi-platform content strategies spanning YouTube, Instagram, Shorts, and OTT should include harmonised IP clauses to avoid gaps and conflicts.

Use layered enforcement: Begin with platform notices and internal enforcement tools, escalate to formal legal notices for non-compliant repeat infringers and reserve litigation for high-impact violations and brand impersonation.

For high-value brands such as news, entertainment, and education properties, parties can seek dynamic injunctions or tailored “stay-down” orders, drawing on precedents such as Aaj Tak and Karl Rock.

Looking Ahead: Balancing Protection and Speech

Indian courts are visibly aware of the tightrope here: heavy-handed filtering can chill free speech and fair dealing, while weak enforcement invites systematic piracy and brand abuse. Recent decisions suggest a trend towards protecting bona fide creators and established brands through swift, specific orders and time-bound takedowns, while preserving safe harbour for platforms that act responsibly on notice and deploy reasonable Content ID-style systems without turning into private censors.

For Indian IP lawyers and in-house teams, social media enforcement has moved from the margins to the centre of practice. Understanding both the black-letter law and the technical realities of Content ID, hash matching, and algorithmic feeds is now essential to protect clients’ rights without turning India’s digital public sphere into an overpoliced space.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.