The Evolution Of IP Protection In India: A 2024 Retrospective On Key Developments – I

India has significantly strengthened its IP ecosystem, with over one lakh patents granted between March 2023 and March 2024.

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Key Takeaway

India has significantly strengthened its IP ecosystem, with over one lakh patents granted between March 2023 and March 2024.

Key legal reforms, like the Patent (Amendment) Rules 2024, aim to simplify procedures, reduce timelines, and incentivize filings.

The upcoming Draft Digital IP Protection Bill (2025) targets gaps in digital IP enforcement and addresses emerging technologies like AI and NFTs.

Landmark IP rulings and sector-specific growth—especially in pharma, IT, and GI-tagged products—highlight the rising importance of protection across industries.

1. Introduction: IP Protection in India at a Crossroads

Brief overview of the growing significance of IP protection in India

India's global innovation rank improvement (Global Innovation Index 2023–2024)

Importance for Indian startups, MSMEs, and tech innovators

Patent Office Achievements: Between March 15, 2023, and March 14, 2024, the Indian Patent Office granted over one lakh patents, averaging 250 patents per working day. This reflects a significant enhancement in the IP ecosystem and administration in the country.

2. Understanding the IP Framework in India

Definition of IP protection in India

Overview of key laws: The Patents Act, 1970 The Copyright Act, 1957 The Trade Marks Act, 1999 The Designs Act, 2000

Government bodies: IP India, Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trademarks (CGPDTM)

3. Types of Intellectual Property in India

Patent Protection in India (invention-specific)

Copyright Protection in India (artistic, literary, digital works)

Trademark Protection in India (brand identity)

Design Protection in India (aesthetic value in products)

GI tags and traditional knowledge

India is also a signatory to the following international IP agreements:

The Paris Convention

The Berne Convention

The Madrid Protocol

The Patent Cooperation Treaty

India is not a signatory to the Hague Agreement, which allows the protection of designs in multiple countries through a single filing

Registering and enforcing intellectual property rights in India

For patents

For trademarks

For copyrights

For priority rights

4. Key Legal Developments in 2024-25

Patent (Amendment) Rules, 2024: Streamlining Patent Procedures

On March 15, 2024, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry notified the Patent (Amendment) Rules, 2024, introducing several measures to expedite patent processes and reduce administrative burdens.

Reduced Timeline for Request for Examination (RFE): The period to file an RFE has been shortened from 48 months to 31 months from the priority date, accelerating the patent examination process.

Simplified Section 8 Compliance: Applicants are now required to submit Form 3 only twice—once at the time of filing and again within three months of receiving the First Examination Report (FER)

Introduction of Certificate of Inventorship: Inventors can now obtain official recognition for their contributions through a newly introduced certificate

Relaxed Filing of Working Statements: The frequency for submitting working statements (Form 27) has been reduced from annually to once every three financial years, easing compliance requirements.

Amendments to Opposition Procedures: Timeframes for pre-grant and post-grant oppositions have been tightened, with the Opposition Board now required to submit recommendations within two months, down from three

Incentivized Renewal Fees: A 10% discount on annual renewal fees is offered if paid in advance for at least four years through electronic means.

Paving the Way for 2025: Future-Facing Policies and Technology Adoption

Introduction of the Draft Digital Intellectual Property Protection Bill (2025)

Emphasis on cross-border digital IP enforcement mechanisms

India panel to review copyright law amid legal challenges to OpenAI

How the Draft Digital IP Protection Bill (2025) addresses gaps in existing laws to ensure a comprehensive understanding of its impact. Why the Digital IP Protection Bill (2025) Was Needed Key Provisions of the Draft Bill Bridging Gaps in Existing Legislation Enabling Digital Enforcement Mechanisms



International IP Enforcement Summit 2025

5. Landmark IP Cases in India – 2024 Edition

Tata Sons vs Hakunamatata Tata Infotech – Trademark dilution

– Trademark dilution Zomato v. Zomotoo – Brand confusion and domain squatting

– Brand confusion and domain squatting Google LLC v. DRS Logistics – Hold search engines liable

– Hold search engines liable Novartis AG v. Natco Pharma Ltd. – Patent infringement and Section 3(d) interpretation.

– Patent infringement and Section 3(d) interpretation. Samsung Electronics v. IFB Industries – Technology patent infringement involving washing machine control systems.

– Technology patent infringement involving washing machine control systems. Mylan Pharmaceuticals v. Controller of Patents and Gilead Sciences – Compulsory licensing and access to life-saving drugs.

Summary table of rulings and their significance

Brief summary (2–3 sentences) explaining the dispute, ruling, and its broader impact.

6. Sector-Specific Impact of IP Protection in India

Pharma and Life Sciences – Protection of drug formulations

IT and Software – Challenges in protecting code and algorithms

Fashion and Handicrafts – Rise in design protection in India and GI tags

Startups and MSMEs – Increase in IP filings from Tier 2/3 cities

7. Challenges in IP Enforcement in India

Delay in litigation and limited IP benches

Piracy and counterfeit markets

Border protection loopholes

Need for better IP protection strategy in India

lack of awareness among creators/startups

8. Strategic Insights: Best IP Practices for Indian Businesses

Conducting regular IP audits

Filing for provisional patents

Using copyright and design registration for digital assets

Leveraging international IP treaties (Madrid Protocol, PCT)

Checklist:

How to Protect Inventions in India

Conduct novelty search

File a provisional patent

Maintain NDA and licensing agreements

Watch competitors' filings

9. Digital IP in India: Preparing for 2025

Rise of AI-generated content and its protection

and its protection NFTs and copyright in the blockchain era

Government's draft Digital IP Protection Bill (2025 preview)

10. Conclusion: India's IP Journey Ahead

FAQs Section

How can Indian startups monetize their intellectual property assets?

Can AI-generated content be owned and protected under Indian IP law?

Is it possible to file a single application to protect my IP internationally from India?

What are some common mistakes Indian businesses make in IP filings?

How are traditional knowledge and folklore protected if they're not registered?

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