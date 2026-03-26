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26 March 2026

The Evolution Of IP Protection In India: A 2024 Retrospective On Key Developments – I

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India has significantly strengthened its IP ecosystem, with over one lakh patents granted between March 2023 and March 2024.
India Intellectual Property
Paramita Nandy Gupta
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Key Takeaway

  • India has significantly strengthened its IP ecosystem, with over one lakh patents granted between March 2023 and March 2024.
  • Key legal reforms, like the Patent (Amendment) Rules 2024, aim to simplify procedures, reduce timelines, and incentivize filings.
  • The upcoming Draft Digital IP Protection Bill (2025) targets gaps in digital IP enforcement and addresses emerging technologies like AI and NFTs.
  • Landmark IP rulings and sector-specific growth—especially in pharma, IT, and GI-tagged products—highlight the rising importance of protection across industries.

1. Introduction: IP Protection in India at a Crossroads

  • Brief overview of the growing significance of IP protection in India
  • India's global innovation rank improvement (Global Innovation Index 2023–2024)
  • Importance for Indian startups, MSMEs, and tech innovators
  • Patent Office Achievements: Between March 15, 2023, and March 14, 2024, the Indian Patent Office granted over one lakh patents, averaging 250 patents per working day. This reflects a significant enhancement in the IP ecosystem and administration in the country.

2. Understanding the IP Framework in India

  • Definition of IP protection in India
  • Overview of key laws:
    • The Patents Act, 1970
    • The Copyright Act, 1957
    • The Trade Marks Act, 1999
    • The Designs Act, 2000
  • Government bodies: IP India, Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trademarks (CGPDTM)

3. Types of Intellectual Property in India

  • Patent Protection in India (invention-specific)
  • Copyright Protection in India (artistic, literary, digital works)
  • Trademark Protection in India (brand identity)
  • Design Protection in India (aesthetic value in products)
  • GI tags and traditional knowledge

India is also a signatory to the following international IP agreements:

  • The Paris Convention
  • The Berne Convention
  • The Madrid Protocol
  • The Patent Cooperation Treaty

India is not a signatory to the Hague Agreement, which allows the protection of designs in multiple countries through a single filing

Registering and enforcing intellectual property rights in India

  • For patents
  • For trademarks
  • For copyrights
  • For priority rights

4. Key Legal Developments in 2024-25

Patent (Amendment) Rules, 2024: Streamlining Patent Procedures

On March 15, 2024, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry notified the Patent (Amendment) Rules, 2024, introducing several measures to expedite patent processes and reduce administrative burdens.

  • Reduced Timeline for Request for Examination (RFE): The period to file an RFE has been shortened from 48 months to 31 months from the priority date, accelerating the patent examination process.
  • Simplified Section 8 Compliance: Applicants are now required to submit Form 3 only twice—once at the time of filing and again within three months of receiving the First Examination Report (FER)
  • Introduction of Certificate of Inventorship: Inventors can now obtain official recognition for their contributions through a newly introduced certificate
  • Relaxed Filing of Working Statements: The frequency for submitting working statements (Form 27) has been reduced from annually to once every three financial years, easing compliance requirements.
  • Amendments to Opposition Procedures: Timeframes for pre-grant and post-grant oppositions have been tightened, with the Opposition Board now required to submit recommendations within two months, down from three
  • Incentivized Renewal Fees: A 10% discount on annual renewal fees is offered if paid in advance for at least four years through electronic means.

Paving the Way for 2025: Future-Facing Policies and Technology Adoption

International IP Enforcement Summit 2025

5. Landmark IP Cases in India – 2024 Edition

  • Tata Sons vs Hakunamatata Tata Infotech – Trademark dilution
  • Zomato v. Zomotoo – Brand confusion and domain squatting
  • Google LLC v. DRS Logistics – Hold search engines liable
  • Novartis AG v. Natco Pharma Ltd. – Patent infringement and Section 3(d) interpretation.
  • Samsung Electronics v. IFB Industries – Technology patent infringement involving washing machine control systems.
  • Mylan Pharmaceuticals v. Controller of Patents and Gilead Sciences – Compulsory licensing and access to life-saving drugs.

Summary table of rulings and their significance

Brief summary (2–3 sentences) explaining the dispute, ruling, and its broader impact.

6. Sector-Specific Impact of IP Protection in India

  • Pharma and Life Sciences – Protection of drug formulations
  • IT and Software – Challenges in protecting code and algorithms
  • Fashion and Handicrafts – Rise in design protection in India and GI tags
  • Startups and MSMEs – Increase in IP filings from Tier 2/3 cities

7. Challenges in IP Enforcement in India

  • Delay in litigation and limited IP benches
  • Piracy and counterfeit markets
  • Border protection loopholes
  • Need for better IP protection strategy in India
  • lack of awareness among creators/startups

8. Strategic Insights: Best IP Practices for Indian Businesses

  • Conducting regular IP audits
  • Filing for provisional patents
  • Using copyright and design registration for digital assets
  • Leveraging international IP treaties (Madrid Protocol, PCT)

Checklist:

How to Protect Inventions in India

  • Conduct novelty search
  • File a provisional patent
  • Maintain NDA and licensing agreements
  • Watch competitors' filings

9. Digital IP in India: Preparing for 2025

  • Rise of AI-generated content and its protection
  • NFTs and copyright in the blockchain era
  • Government's draft Digital IP Protection Bill (2025 preview)

10. Conclusion: India's IP Journey Ahead

FAQs Section

  • How can Indian startups monetize their intellectual property assets?
  • Can AI-generated content be owned and protected under Indian IP law?
  • Is it possible to file a single application to protect my IP internationally from India?
  • What are some common mistakes Indian businesses make in IP filings?
  • How are traditional knowledge and folklore protected if they're not registered?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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