Patent Validity vs. Infringement: Are We Blurring The Lines?

The lines between patent validity vs. patent infringement are not exactly blurry, but they're getting entangled. Indian courts treat validity and infringement as separate legal questions...

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The lines between patent validity vs. patent infringement are not exactly blurry, but they’re getting entangled. Indian courts treat validity and infringement as separate legal questions, yet in practice the two overlap heavily in pharma and biologics disputes (especially biosimilar patent litigation in India), and that overlap is forcing judges to do careful, evidence-heavy juggling at the interim stage.

Who should care about this?

If you make, sell, or regulate medicines, innovator drug companies, biosimilar makers, investors, physicians, or patients, the line between patent validity and patent infringement determines whether a product stays off the market or enters at scale. In biologics, where the molecule, manufacturing process and clinical comparability all matter, the difference between a valid patent and an infringing product is rarely a simple yes/no call.

Courts increasingly face questions such as: can patent validity be decided at the interim stage? How do evidentiary standards for patent infringement biologics differ from small-molecule cases? And does a credible validity challenge automatically defeat interim relief? Recent court decisions show courts trying to balance innovation incentives, public health access and scientific complexity.

Explore More: Patent Attorneys in India

The legal distinction

Patent validity asks: Was the patent properly granted? (novelty, inventive step, sufficiency, exclusions under the Patents Act). A defendant in an infringement suit can counterclaim for revocation.

Patent infringement asks: Does the accused product or process fall within the scope of the patent claims? This involves claim construction, claim mapping and factual comparison.

Legally distinct but practically entangled, proving non-infringement often requires evidence about how the accused product is made or performs (lab characterization, bioassays), while proving invalidity commonly relies on technical prior art and expert testimony that also speak to the claimed features.

How Indian courts treat the two at the interim stage

Indian courts follow well-settled interlocutory principles: at the interim stage judges assess (a) prima facie case, (b) balance of convenience, and (c) irreparable loss. For patents, the defendant’s ability to raise a credible challenge to validity is crucial because Indian law does not treat a grant as conclusive proof of validity. If the defendant shows a tenable prior-art or obviousness case, courts often deny interim injunctions even if infringement looks likely. Conversely, if the patentee establishes a convincing prima facie case of infringement and the defendant’s invalidity challenge is weak, relief may be granted.

No presumption of validity. Unlike some jurisdictions, India does not place a heavy burden on defendants to disprove validity at the interim stage. The defendant needs only to show a credible challenge.

Unlike some jurisdictions, India does not place a heavy burden on defendants to disprove validity at the interim stage. The defendant needs only to show a credible challenge. Courts avoid final validity rulings at interim. They do not finally decide questions of novelty or inventive step at interlocutory hearings but will examine whether the challenge is tenable on available material.

Can patent validity be decided at the interim stage?

Courts will not give a final decision on validity at an interlocutory hearing. What they will do is test whether the challenger has placed before the court a credible and tenable case of invalidity relying on prior art or technical weakness. If that case is strong enough, it defeats the patentee’s request for interim relief. If not, the patentee can get an injunction to preserve its rights pending full trial.

Overlap between invalidity and infringement defence — a few concrete patterns

1. Claim construction + prior art

Often the same technical features used to show obviousness are used to show non-infringement (because a narrower claim construction helps the defendant).

2. Process vs product

A biosimilar maker may avoid a product claim but still implement a process covered by the patent or argue that differences in process produce a materially different product. Expert data becomes decisive.

3. Equivalents and functional tests

Courts sometimes look beyond literal claim wording (doctrine of equivalents) — in biologics this is fraught because small structural differences may be clinically relevant.

This overlap means litigation teams must coordinate invalidity and non-infringement strategies tightly: prior-art searching, claim charts, analytical comparability reports and credible expert affidavits are all necessary at the interim stage.

Conclusion

Courts are not legally blurring validity and infringement. They remain distinct inquiries. But real-world science and litigation practice bring them together at the interim stage. The result: judges in India are asking for better technical records, more focused claim mapping, and stronger expert support. That means lawyers and in-house teams must stop treating validity and infringement as siloed exercises; in biologics litigation, they are two sides of the same technical coin.

FAQs

What is the difference between patent validity and infringement in India?

Validity asks whether the patent should have been granted (novelty, inventive step); infringement asks whether the accused product falls within the patent claims. Courts treat them separately but consider both together when deciding urgent interim relief. Can patent validity be decided at the interim stage?

No, courts do not give a final decision on validity at interlocutory hearings. They assess whether the defendant has raised a credible challenge to validity that defeats an injunction. How do courts assess validity and infringement together? By testing (i) if the patentee has a prima facie case of infringement, and (ii) whether the defendant has a tenable validity challenge — with technical evidence, claim charts and experts shaping the outcome. Are biosimilar products automatically infringing the innovator’s patent? Courts have warned against simplistic conclusions that biosimilarity equals infringement; infringement depends on claim scope, product/process differences, and technical mapping — not just clinical similarity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.