MCA Re-issues Advisory For Stakeholders For Name Reservation And Incorporation Of Company And LLP.

MCA has re-issued an Advisory for stakeholders for Name Reservation and Incorporation of Company and LLP on 25.03.2026 (“Advisory”) adding further clarifications...

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MCA has re-issued an Advisory for stakeholders for Name Reservation and Incorporation of Company and LLP on 25.03.2026 (“Advisory”)1 adding further clarifications to the existing advisory issued on 12.03.2026 focusing on recurring errors in applications relating to name reservation, incorporation and change of name of companies and LLP. Some of the key clarifications include:

Where a proposed name includes references to foreign countries such as “French,” “British,” or “German,” such usage will only be permitted upon submission of documentary proof establishing a genuine collaboration or connection with entities or individuals from that jurisdiction, in line with Rule 18(2)(xv) of the LLP Rules, 2009 or as per Rule 8A(1)(t) of the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014 (as applicable). Accurate filling of all relevant industrial classification details, including Type, Class, Category, Sub-Category, and Main NIC is required. and also requests for withdrawal or reuse of an already approved name for a different entity structure are expressly disallowed. Only registered “Word Mark” trademarks will be considered for the purpose of name approval under Rule 8A(1)(b) of the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014. Device marks, label marks, or other forms of trademarks are excluded from this consideration. Consequently, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) is required only where the proposed name includes a registered word mark, and not where the trademark is merely a device or logo. Where the proposed name or objects of a company or LLP include regulated terms such as “Banking” or “Insurance,” applicants must submit a declaration confirming compliance with the requirements prescribed by the relevant regulators, namely the RBI and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

Footnote

1. Advisory for Stakeholders for Name Reservation and Incorporation of Company and LLP dated 25.03.2026.

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