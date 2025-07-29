Bridging AI, Ethics, And Sustainability – A Visionary Joins ESG Decibel (Podcast)

We are honoured to welcome Maya Sherman to the new season of the ESG Decibel Podcast! As an AI Expert & Project Co-Lead at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) and Senior Technology & Innovation Advisor at the Embassy of Israel in India, Maya brings a wealth of knowledge at the intersection of AI, ethics, and sustainability.

Dhir & Dhir Associates, founded in 1993, is a full-service law firm with offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. The firm works closely with clients and partners across India, offering legal expertise across diverse sectors. Key practice areas include Restructuring & Insolvency, Corporate/M&A, Real Estate, Banking & Finance, Litigation & Arbitration, Capital Markets, AI & Tech Governance, TMT, Infrastructure & Energy, White Collar Crime, ESG, Labour & Employment, and more. Its clients span business houses, MNCs, banks, PSUs, NGOs, and government bodies. Dhir & Dhir has been recognized for excellence in Restructuring & Insolvency, Dispute Resolution, Banking & Finance, Capital Markets, TMT, Environment, and Private Equity by leading publications like Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, India Business Law Journal, Benchmark Litigation, and more.

Guest - Maya Sherman Senior Technology & Innovation Advisor Embassy of Israel in India

We are honoured to welcome Maya Sherman to the new season of the ESG Decibel Podcast! As an AI Expert & Project Co-Lead at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) and Senior Technology & Innovation Advisor at the Embassy of Israel in India, Maya brings a wealth of knowledge at the intersection of AI, ethics, and sustainability. An UN-backed climate innovation champion, a Scientific Council Member at the Israeli Association for Ethics in AI, and an Expert Board Member of Fidutam, Maya's work is shaping the responsible technology landscape globally. Join us for an insightful conversation as we explore how AI can drive ethical innovation, sustainability, and a better future for all! Her contributions to AI-driven policymaking and climate-focused tech solutions are reshaping industries worldwide. This episode promises to be a deep dive into the transformative power of AI in addressing global challenges.

