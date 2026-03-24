Accredited Investors & AIFs In India: A Shift Towards Sophisticated Capital And Regulatory Flexibility

India’s alternative investment ecosystem has undergone a structural shift with the introduction of the accredited investor (“AI”) framework under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 (“AIF Regulations”).

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India’s alternative investment ecosystem has undergone a structural shift with the introduction of the accredited investor (“AI”) framework under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 (“AIF Regulations”). This framework recognises a fundamental regulatory distinction: not all investors require the same level of protection.

Accredited investors are those who possess the financial strength, investment experience, and risk appetite to independently assess complex investment opportunities. Accordingly, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) has moved towards a calibrated regulatory model, one that reduces compliance rigidity where investor sophistication is demonstrably high.

Introduced formally through amendments dated August 3, 2021, and refined through subsequent circulars, including the January 9, 2026 simplification, the AI regime has become central to the structuring and operation of modern AIFs in India.

Understanding Accredited Investors: Concept and Regulatory Rationale

The AI framework is premised on a policy shift from uniform investor protection to risk-based regulatory differentiation. In essence, SEBI acknowledges that certain investors, owing to their financial capability and expertise, do not require the same safeguards as retail participants.

This approach aligns India with global regulatory trends (such as the U.S. “accredited investor” regime), while maintaining domestic safeguards through accreditation verification, consent requirements, and disclosure obligations.

For fund managers, this creates an opportunity to structure more flexible investment vehicles. For investors, it unlocks access to products and strategies that would otherwise remain restricted.

Eligibility Criteria: Financial Sophistication as the Gateway

SEBI has prescribed detailed thresholds to qualify as an accredited investor. As reflected in the eligibility table, individuals and family entities must meet either income or net worth thresholds, or a combination of both.

For instance, an individual may qualify with an annual income of at least INR 20 million, or a net worth of INR 75 million (with a minimum portion in financial assets), or a combination of income and net worth meeting specified thresholds. Body corporates and non-family trusts, on the other hand, must demonstrate a net worth of at least INR 500 million.

Partnership firms are treated more stringently, each partner must independently satisfy the accreditation criteria, ensuring that the firm’s investment decisions are backed by uniformly sophisticated stakeholders.

Foreign investors are assessed based on the rupee equivalent of their financial metrics, thereby ensuring parity with domestic investors.

A notable nuance arises in joint holdings. Where investments are held jointly by spouses, their combined financial capacity is considered. However, in parent-child arrangements, at least one individual must independently qualify.

Type of AI Eligibility Individuals, Hindu undivided family, sole proprietorship, family trust 1. Annual income ≥ INR 20 million; or 2. Net worth ≥ INR 75 million, out of which at least INR 37.5 million is required to be in the form of financial assets; or 3. Annual income ≥ INR 10 million AND net worth ≥ INR 50 million, out of which at least INR 25 million is required to be in the form of financial assets. Partnership firms Each partner must independently meet the eligibility criteria for accreditation. Body corporates Net worth ≥ INR 500 million Trusts other than family trusts Net worth ≥ INR 500 million

Deemed Accredited Investors: Automatic Qualification

Certain categories of investors are deemed to be accredited without undergoing the certification process. These include government entities, sovereign wealth funds, multilateral agencies, Category I foreign portfolio investors, and qualified institutional buyers.

The rationale is clear, these entities inherently possess institutional expertise and financial capacity, rendering formal accreditation redundant.

Accreditation Process: Streamlined but Accountable

The accreditation process is administered through SEBI-designated accreditation agencies, which also function as KYC registration agencies.

A prospective investor must submit financial and KYC documentation for verification. Importantly, SEBI’s January 2026 circular has significantly simplified this process by removing the requirement for detailed net worth break-ups. Chartered accountants are no longer required to disclose exact figures, but only certify whether the thresholds are met.

Once verified, the agency issues an accreditation certificate containing key identifiers, including a unique accreditation number and validity period.

An important operational flexibility is that AIF managers may proceed with documentation and onboarding based on internal assessment, even before formal accreditation is granted. However, capital commitments from such investors cannot be counted towards the scheme corpus, and funds cannot be accepted until accreditation is complete.

Validity of Accreditation: Time-Bound Recognition

The validity of accreditation depends on the consistency of financial eligibility.

Where eligibility is demonstrated for one financial year, accreditation remains valid for two years. If the criteria are met over two consecutive years, validity extends to three years. Newly incorporated entities that meet the threshold currently are granted a two-year validity period.

Particulars Validity from the date of issuance If eligibility is met in the preceding one financial year Valid for two years If eligibility is met in each of the preceding two financial years Valid for three years If it is a newly incorporated entity with no previous record but meets the net worth requirement currently Valid for two years

This ensures that accreditation remains dynamic and reflective of the investor’s current financial standing.

Consent and Investor Autonomy: A Critical Safeguard

A cornerstone of the AI framework is the requirement for explicit investor consent.

An accredited investor must formally acknowledge that they understand the risks, possess the necessary financial capacity, and are aware that certain regulatory protections may not apply. This consent is not merely procedural, it serves as a legal and regulatory safeguard for intermediaries.

Interestingly, the framework allows investors to withdraw consent. However, such withdrawal triggers consequences. If an investor had availed lower investment thresholds, they may be required to top up their commitment to meet standard regulatory minimums. Past investments are grandfathered, but future transactions must comply with the non-AI regime.

In AI-only pooled structures, however, withdrawal of consent is not permitted, ensuring structural stability.

Benefits for Accredited Investors: Flexibility and Access

The most visible advantage for AIs lies in relaxed investment thresholds. The standard minimum investment requirement of INR 10 million in AIFs does not apply to accredited investors.

Additionally, AIs are excluded from the cap on the number of investors in an AIF scheme (subject to an overall limit of 1,000 investors). They are also eligible to participate in co-investment opportunities, particularly in Category I and II AIFs.

These benefits significantly enhance capital formation flexibility and enable customised investment strategies.

AI Only Funds and Large Value Funds: A New Structuring Paradigm

One of the most impactful developments under the AI framework is the emergence of AI-only funds and Large Value Funds (“LVFs”).

AI-only funds are AIFs where all investors (excluding sponsor/manager entities) are accredited. LVFs take this a step further, requiring a minimum investment of INR 250 million per investor.

These structures allow fund managers to design bespoke strategies with fewer regulatory constraints, catering exclusively to sophisticated capital pools.

Existing AIF schemes may also convert into AI-only funds, subject to investor consent and regulatory filings, including mandatory reporting to SEBI and depositories.

Regulatory Relaxations: Redefining AIF Flexibility

AI-only funds, particularly LVFs, benefit from significant regulatory relaxations.

They are exempt from pre-filing placement memorandum requirements with SEBI, enabling faster fund launches. Investment concentration limits are relaxed, allowing Category I and II LVFs to invest up to 50% in a single investee company, compared to 25% under the standard regime.

Further, governance requirements are diluted. For instance, the requirement for certified key personnel in the investment team does not apply, and trustee responsibilities may be undertaken directly by the manager.

Even core principles such as pari-passu rights among investors may be contractually varied, allowing differentiated rights structures, something traditionally restricted under AIF norms.

These relaxations collectively transform the AIF landscape from a regulated pooling vehicle into a flexible institutional structuring platform.

Closing Remarks: A Strategic Inflection Point for India’s Investment Ecosystem

The accredited investor framework represents a decisive move towards sophistication-led regulation in India’s capital markets.

By recognising that investor capability should influence regulatory intensity, SEBI has introduced a nuanced model that balances flexibility with accountability. For fund managers, this unlocks innovation in structuring and fundraising. For investors, it offers access to tailored investment opportunities with greater autonomy.

However, the framework is not without responsibility. The shift towards reduced regulatory oversight places a greater onus on investor awareness, contractual clarity, and governance discipline.

As India’s private capital markets continue to deepen, the AI regime, particularly through AI-only funds and LVFs, is likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the next phase of institutional investment growth.

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