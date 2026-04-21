RBI Notifies Amendment To Master Direction - Reserve Bank Of India (Non-resident Investment In Debt Instruments) Directions, 2025

Reserve Bank of India through circular no. RBI/2026-27/10 A.P. (DIR Series) Circular No. 06 dated 10.04.2026 notified the amendment to the Master Direction - Reserve Bank of India (Non-resident Investment in Debt Instruments) Directions, 2025.

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Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) through circular no. RBI/2026-27/10 A.P. (DIR Series) Circular No. 06 dated 10.04.2026 notified the amendment (“NRI Amendment”)1 to the Master Direction - Reserve Bank of India (Non-resident Investment in Debt Instruments) Directions, 2025 (“NRI Master Directions”).

The salient amendments made in the NRI Master Directions are as follow:

Definition of Non-Resident Indian (“NRI”): NRI Amendment introduce definition of NRI as an individual resident outside India who is a citizen of India. Investment Channels: Investments by NRIs in debt instruments shall be in terms of instructions stipulated under the newly added Part – 5(B) of the NRI Master Directions, which provides that NRI may invest in debt instruments as specified sub paragraphs (B) and (C) of paragraph 1 of Schedule 1 to the Foreign Exchange Management (Debt Instruments) Regulations, 2019 (“FEMA DI Regulations”). Pertinently, such NRI investments are not subject to any investment limit under the NRI Master Directions. Use of debt securities as collateral with stock exchanges: Paragraph 10 A provides that Foreign Portfolio Investors may offer Government securities and non-convertible debentures/bonds issued by an Indian company, acquired in terms of the NRI Master Directions, as collateral to recognised stock exchanges in India for their transactions in exchange traded derivative contracts. Mode of payment and remittance: The mode of payment for investment in eligible instruments by all non-residents, and the remittance/credit of sale or maturity proceeds thereof, now shall be in terms of paragraphs 2 and 4 of Schedule 1 to the FEMA DI Regulations.

The NRI Amendment have come into force since the day they were issued, i.e., 10.04.2026.

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