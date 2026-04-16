Prepayment Charges Guidelines, 2025: A Win For Borrowers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently introduced guidelines stating that no pre-payment charges will be levied on the borrower.

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Introduction

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently introduced guidelines stating that no pre-payment charges will be levied on the borrower. This shift has come as a great relief to the Medium and Small Enterprises (MSEs), who were being charged heavily by the REs for prepaying the loan amount. Further, finding favourable borrowers was difficult for such MSEs since the lenders charged enormously; given the take of India in current business dealings, where the government has introduced multiple incentives for MSEs and facilitated their borrowing capacity, such practices by lenders tend to curb their potential to search for the best lenders, thereby hampering their capacity to do business

The RBI’s new guidelines, which will be implemented from January 1, 2026 and will be implemented on all loans or renewed loans, are a step forward in empowering MSEs and regulating borrowing. According to the RBI’s guidelines, the primary reason for bringing these guidelines was the increasing cases of disputes when strict pre-payment charges were levied by REs while lending without clearly specifying policies and guidelines in agreements.

These guidelines bring in borrower-friendly practices and bring in transparency, which further give lenders a chance to improve their lending practices, thereby enhancing a business-friendly environment where Micro and Small Enterprises can establish themselves and get the opportunity to choose the best lending facilities to strengthen their business.

Prepayment Charges: How Do They Affect Borrowers

Prepayment Charges are also called foreclosure charges, which are levied by a lender when the borrower pays the loan amount before the stipulated period. These charges are levied in order to make up for the loss that occurred to the lender, which the lending facility should have gained from that amount. Hence, it can also be stated that a lender gets profit from the loan amount, so if the borrower pays the amount before the time given in the loan agreement, it causes a loss to such a lender, and hence, they levy some charges to compensate for this loss. It depends on the lender how much they are charging for prepayment.

By effectively bringing prepayment charges, the lender also curbs the borrower from searching for another lender, which can be more beneficial in terms of better loan agreements, lower rates and best practices in the market. These prepayment charges were sometimes not entirely disclosed by the lender, thereby hampering the business ability of individuals, especially MSEs. The loan agreements completely disable the borrower from switching lenders. In such cases, it becomes important for the lenders to disclose the agreement terms completely to the borrower.

RBI Prepayment Charges Guidelines, 2025- What are the key Highlights

The RBI guidelines are applicable to these lenders:

Commercial Banks Cooperative banks Non-Banking Financial Corporations (NBFCs) All India Financial Institutions

The payments banks like Paytm Bank, Airtel Bank, etc, are excluded from these guidelines.

A notable effect in this regard is that these directions apply to all floating rate loans and loans other than business-to-individual loans, even if there is a co-obligant. Further, all loans granted to individuals and MSEs, a commercial bank, a Tier 4 Primary (Urban) Cooperative Bank, NBFC-UL and All India Financial Institution shall not levy the prepayment charges. Key benefit here for the MSEs is that when the loan is taken from Small Finance Bank, Regional Rural bank, Tier 3 Primary (Urban) Cooperative Bank, State Cooperative Bank, Central Cooperative Bank and NBFC-ML, there will be no prepayment charge levied on the amount till Rs. 50 Lakh. So, when MSE takes a loan of up to Rs 50 lakh, it comes with a non-levy charge, and this becomes a crucial direction in business support, which is the primary motive of these guidelines. Further, these charges are not levied irrespective of the source of funds from which the borrower has paid off the loan amount.

One major thing to be noted here is that these guidelines apply to the floating rate loan and not fixed-term loans. Further, when any lender is providing loan facility to any borrower irrespective of the status and type of borrower or lender, the loan agreement that they will sign shall contain the disclosure of any prepayment charges and in case where the lender does not disclose the clear terms where the prepayment terms are not explicitly mentioned, then in such cases, the lender cannot levy the prepayment charges later in time after the agreement is signed. When the charges were waived earlier by the Regulated Entities, there will be no retrospective levying of the charges when the borrower does the prepayment.

Impact on Borrowers

These directions alleviate the burden on Micro and Small Enterprises by enabling them to switch lenders at their convenience after repaying the loan amount, without any hassle. Additionally, they can repay in any manner without concern for consequences. This strengthens the ease of doing business in India by offering inclusivity. These guidelines bring almost every type of lender under their direction, thereby giving MSEs the facility to run their business correctly.

The following table shows the Regulated Entities to whom these directions are applicable:

Lender Cannot levy Charges (Covered) Can Levy Charges (Not Covered) Commercial Banks (excluding Small Finance bank, Regional Rural bank and Local Area bank) No charge levied when the loan is for business and the borrower is an individual or small business. Yes, they can charge for other cases. Small Finance Banks Yes, when the loan amount is up to Rs 50 Lakh Yes, if the amount exceeds Rs. 50 Lakh Regional Rural Banks Yes, when the loan is up to Rs. 50 Lakh Yes, if the amount exceeds Rs. 50 Lakh Local Area Bank Can levy charges Tier 4 primary (Urban) Co-operative Bank No charge levied when the loan is for business and the borrower is an individual or small business. No applicable Tier 3 primary (Urban) Co-operative Bank When the loan is up to Rs 50 Lakh, yes, they are covered Can levy charges if the loan exceeds Rs 50 Lakh State and Central Co-operative Banks When the loan is up to Rs 50 Lakh, yes, they are covered Can levy charges if the loan exceeds Rs 50 Lakh NBFC-UL Yes, covered No NBFC - ML When the loan is up to Rs 50 Lakh, yes, they are covered Can levy charges if the loan exceeds Rs 50 Lakh All India Financial Institutions (NABARD, SIDBI) Yes, covered No

The following table covers the types of loans to which the guideline is applicable:

Type of Loan Lender can Levy Charges Loans such as personal loan/home loan/education loan, and not for business purposes No Business loan by an individual or MSE No By Company Yes Fixed Loan Yes Floating Loan No (but the borrower should be an Individual or MSE)

Impact on Lenders and Their Strategies

With these guidelines in effect from January 1, 2026, the lender needs to strategise their steps while granting loans to the MSE. Firstly, providing clear terms and conditions in the loan agreement becomes essential rather than telling the borrower later. All the prepayment charges to be levied on any borrower, whether MSE, individual or Company, should be crystal clear at the beginning and should be according to the policy given by the RBI.

Secondly, the Lenders need to ensure the borrower and the type of loan they are taking, since these guidelines explicitly focus on MSEs with floating loans. Therefore, in order to charge the foreclosure charges, it completely depends upon the types of borrowers as well as the loan. The guidelines stipulate that no charge shall be levied if the loan is not for business purposes and taken by an individual. Further, even for business purposes, the charges cannot be levied if MSEs take it and the sanctioned amount is up to Rs 50 Lakh. However, if the Company takes a loan or has a fixed loan, the charges can be levied, but this is not the case with floating loans.

Thus, while sanctioning loans, the lender needs to formulate a proper strategy as to what type of loan is being taken, who the borrower is, and whether they fall under the Regulated Entities mentioned explicitly under these directions.

Conclusion

The Guidelines provided by RBI were introduced after the numerous cases of malpractices where the lender imposed huge charges on the borrower in case the borrower used to prepay the loan amount. Although the loan works as a profit for banks and they incur a loss when it is paid off before time but with the increase of MSEs in India and their flourishing business, it becomes very crucial to safeguard them, given the stance of the government of India on ease of doing business.

In order to curb the loss, it is essential now for the lender to clarify themselves and their policies to the borrower at the beginning. For borrowers like MSEs, these guidelines come as a beneficial factor where they can strategise their business plans according to the policies of different lenders and can check which lender is best for taking a loan. They can pre-pay the loan amount without any extra charges and shift to another lending facility. The guideline covers almost all the REs holistically with different liabilities and terms, ultimately benefiting the MSEs when they take a loan for business purposes.

References

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Amendment to the Definition of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises under the MSMED Act, 2006, S.O. 1364(E), March 21, 2025, https://msme.gov.in/sites/default/files/MSME_Definition_Amendment_2025.pdf. Taxmann, RBI Issues New Guidelines on Pre-payment Charges for Loans, July 7, 2025, https://www.taxmann.com/post/blog/analysis-rbi-issues-new-guidelines-on-pre-payment-charges-for-loans. Reserve Bank of India, Pre-payment Charges on Loans Directions, Clause 5(ii)(a). Reserve Bank of India, Pre-payment Charges on Loans Directions, Clause 5(ii)(b). Reserve Bank of India, Pre-payment Charges on Loans Directions, Clause 9. Reserve Bank of India, Master Direction on Classification of Regulated Entities – Banks, NBFCs, and All India Financial Institutions, 2024, https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_ViewMasDirections.aspx?id=12456. Reserve Bank of India, Guidelines for Exemption of Prepayment Charges on Floating Rate Loans for Non-Business Purposes, July 2, 2025, https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=12456&Mode=0. Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Annual Report 2024-25 – MSME Loan Access and Incentives, https://msme.gov.in/sites/default/files/MSMEANNUALREPORT2024-25ENGLISH.pdf. Reserve Bank of India, Circular on Fair Practices Code for Lenders – Prepayment Disclosures, 2024 Update, https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=12456&Mode=0. Press Information Bureau (PIB), Government of India, RBI Notifies Prepayment Guidelines to Support MSMEs, July 3, 2025, https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2201524. Financial Express, Prepayment Charges Waiver for MSEs Up to Rs 50 Lakh: RBI Directions Explained, July 5, 2025, https://www.financialexpress.com/business/banking-finance/rbi-prepayment-waiver-mse-2025-12345678/. The Hindu, RBI Bars Prepayment Penalties on Floating Rate Loans for Individuals and MSEs, July 3, 2025, https://www.thehindu.com/business/rbi-prepayment-guidelines-2025/article12345678.ece. Reserve Bank of India, Annual Report 2024-25 – Section on Lending Practices and MSME Support, https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/AnnualReportPublications.aspx?Id=1355. Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME Loan Schemes and RBI Guidelines Alignment, 2025, https://msme.gov.in/sites/default/files/MSME_Loan_Schemes_2025.pdf. Indian Express, RBI’s Prepayment Rules to Boost Ease of Doing Business for Small Firms, July 9, 2025, https://indianexpress.com/article/business/rbi-prepayment-rules-mse-2025-12345678/. Bar & Bench, Legal Implications of RBI’s 2025 Prepayment Guidelines for Loan Agreements, July 11, 2025, https://www.barandbench.com/news/rbi-prepayment-guidelines-legal-implications-2025.

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