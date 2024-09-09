JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.

MNRE vide letter dated March 15, 2024, issued the 'Scheme Guidelines for Setting Up Hydrogen Hubs in India under the Mission' ("Hydrogen Hub Scheme"). This Hydrogen Hub Scheme aims to identify and develop regions suitable for large-scale hydrogen production, establish integrated green hydrogen hubs, enhance cost-competitiveness in comparison to fossilbased alternatives, maximize domestic production with financial support, promote large-scale utilization and export, and improve the viability of green hydrogen assets across the value chain.

Salient Features

Budget allocation: A budget of INR 200,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees two hundred crore) until FY 2025- 26 is allocated to the Hydrogen Hub Scheme for core infrastructure development at hydrogen hubs. These funds are going to be utilized for various purposes including the establishment of storage and transportation facilities for green hydrogen, upgrading pipeline infrastructure, providing green hydrogen-powered vehicle refueling facilities, deploying hydrogen compression and storage technologies, constructing water treatment facilities, developing bunkering facilities at ports, upgrading shipping infrastructure, installing power transmission infrastructure, land redevelopment, implementing energy storage solutions, setting up effluent treatment plants, and any other necessary infrastructure. Funding and disbursement: The Hydrogen Hub Scheme stipulates that disbursement of central financial assistance, must be aligned with the milestones specified in the Call for Proposals. Completion of all projects: All projects are required to be commissioned by March 31, 2026. Timelines and Penalty: The Hydrogen Hub Scheme stipulates that grants must be solely allocated for the designated project without diversion, with terms and conditions ensuring adherence to project completion guidelines and safeguarding Government's interests. Extension for project completion, up to 6 (six) months, may be granted without any penalty, on the basis of adequate justification, with the SC approval, while further extensions require MNRE's approval with associated penalties. MNRE reserves the right to retract sanction or cancel projects in cases of unreasonable delays or non-compliance with Hydrogen Hub Scheme objectives, in consultation with the SC. Monitoring Framework: The Hydrogen Hub Scheme entails the establishment of a SC, chaired by the Secretary of MNRE, overseeing the Hydrogen Hub Scheme's overall monitoring and project evaluation. Comprising of members such as the Mission Director of the Mission and other nominated individuals, the SC is responsible for ensuring successful implementation of the Hydrogen Hub Scheme, suggesting modifications, and resolving ambiguities. Additionally, a PAC, chaired by the Mission Director of Mission, is tasked with evaluating project proposals and recommending projects for funding. The PAC monitors sanctioned projects quarterly for fund allocation based on project progress, with recommendations forwarded to MNRE for fund release. Furthermore, Scheme Implementing Agency ("SIA") is required to devise a monitoring mechanism for tracking pilot project progress, and submit quarterly monitoring reports to MNRE.

Implementation Methodology

SIA, appointed by MNRE must invite 'Call for Proposals', where eligible agencies including central public sector undertakings, State- public sector undertaking, private sector entities, state corporations, and consortia will be invited to submit project proposals directly to the SIA. Evaluation of proposals must be based on the following parameters:

Planned production capacity of hydrogen and its derivatives; Technology, applications, and end-use; and Financial commitment. Evaluation of proposals as per above mentioned assessment criteria must be given a weightage of 80%. Rest 20% weightage would be on the basis of presentation made before the evaluation committee to assess the preparedness of applicant and to check and rectify any incongruence /gaps in the proposal. The letter of award is required to be issued to the Executing Agency ("EA") by the SIA upon administrative sanction from MNRE.

Conclusion

The issuance of the Hydrogen Hub Scheme by the MNRE marks a significant step towards fostering the development of green hydrogen infrastructure in India. With a budget allocation of INR 200,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees two hundred crore) until FY 2025-26, the Hydrogen Hub Scheme aims to drive large-scale hydrogen production, establish integrated hubs, and enhance competitiveness vis-a-vis fossil-based alternatives. While the guidelines offer a structured framework for project implementation and funding disbursement, there may be challenges in meeting the requirements outlined, particularly regarding timeline adherence and securing necessary approvals. Nonetheless, the establishment of oversight committees such as the SC and PAC reflects a commitment to ensuring transparency and effectiveness in Hydrogen Hub Scheme execution. Amidst growing global interest in hydrogen as a clean energy solution, the Hydrogen Hub Scheme serve as a roadmap for stakeholders navigating the burgeoning green hydrogen market in India.

