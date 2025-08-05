Case Update – CERC Grants Transmission Licence To Reliance's Lakadia B Power Transmission Limited For Grid Augmentation Project In Gujarat

On 30.06.2025, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission ("CERC"/"Commission") granted a transmission licence to Lakadia B Power Transmission Limited ("LBPTL") in Petition No. 300/TL/2025 for implementation of the transmission system for augmentation of transformation capacity at the 765/400 kV Lakadia Substation (WRSS XXI(A) Transco Ltd.) in Gujarat (Part B).

The licence has been granted under Sections 14, 15 and 79(1)(e) of the Electricity Act, 2003, read with the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Procedure, Terms and Conditions for Grant of Transmission Licence and other related matters) Regulations, 2024 ("Transmission License Regulations"). LBPTL was selected through tariff-based competitive bidding conducted by REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited ("RECPDCL"), acting as the Bid Process Coordinator. The bidding process was concluded with Reliance Industries Limited being declared the successful bidder with the lowest quoted annual transmission charges of ₹59.62 crore.

Pursuant to the competitive award, LBPTL approached the Commission seeking a transmission licence to execute the transmission system on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer ("BOOT") basis. The Commission had, in its order dated 26.05.2025, proposed to grant the licence and directed issuance of a public notice under Section 15(5) of the Act. Notably, no objections or suggestions were received from the public in response to the said notice. Moreover, CTUIL in its letter dated 28.02.2025, also recommended the grant of Transmission Licence to LBPTL.

The scope of work under the project includes installation of 8 x 500 MVA, 400/220 kV interconnecting transformers ("ICTs") at Lakadia Substation, development of 220 kV line bays for integration of multiple renewable energy projects (including those by TEQ Green Power, Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Limited, Renew Solar, Juniper Green Energy, and others) creation of new 220 kV bus sections with sectionaliser arrangements, installation of a 330 MVAr, 765 kV bus reactor, and augmentation of capacity through an additional 1 x 1500 MVA, 765/400 kV ICT.

The scheduled commercial operation date ("SCOD") for most of the elements has been fixed as 14.08.2026, with certain bays and transformers having extended commissioning timelines up to 30.06.2027, to align with the readiness of the associated generating projects.

In its final order, the Commission recorded that LBPTL had complied with the procedural requirements prescribed under the Transmission License Regulations and had received support from the CTUIL. The Commission also observed that LBPTL has duly satisfied the eligibility conditions for grant of a transmission licence and, hence, proceeded to issue the licence for a period of 25 years.

The licence has been granted subject to compliance with several conditions, including adherence to the Transmission License Regulations and all applicable codes and standards issued by the Central Electricity Authority ("CEA") and the Commission. LBPTL has also been directed to maintain non-discriminatory open access to its transmission system and is barred from engaging in electricity trading or undertaking any other business involving transmission assets without prior intimation to the Commission. Additionally, LBPTL is required to award its EPC contracts through a transparent competitive bidding process.

The Commission further directed CTUIL and its Independent Engineer, as well as the CEA, to monitor the progress of project execution and report any lapses to the Commission for appropriate action.

Lakadia B Power Transmission Limited was represented before the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission by SKV Law Offices.

