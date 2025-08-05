Case Update – CERC Quashes WRLDC's Curtailment Of Gujarat Industries Power Company Solar Power At Raghanesda Solar Park

On 30 June 2025, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission delivered a favourable order in Petition No. 126/MP/2024 filed by Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited, challenging the curtailment of its power scheduled by the Western Regional Load Dispatch Centre …

On 30 June 2025, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission ("CERC") delivered a favourable order in Petition No. 126/MP/2024 filed by Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited ("GIPCL"), challenging the curtailment of its power scheduled by the Western Regional Load Dispatch Centre ("WRLDC") in relation to GIPCL's 100 MW solar project located at Plot-B of the Raghanesda Ultra Mega Solar Park, Gujarat.

The curtailment arose from WRLDC's communications dated 20.12.2023 and 26.12.2023, restricting total scheduling for the 600 MW Solar Park to 492 MW, citing non-compliance with Clause B2(1) of the Central Electricity Authority ("CEA") Technical Standards for Connectivity to the Grid regarding reactive power compensation. WRLDC imposed a proportional cut on GIPCL's schedule to 82 MW.

GIPCL argued that it had commissioned its plant on 10.08.2021, well before the Working Group Report of 2022 regarding the reactive power compensation introducing new compliance obligations. It further asserted that it was not among the 20 RE projects issued conditional/provisional First Time Charging ("FTC") approvals and, hence, should not be subjected to collective curtailment. GIPCL also highlighted that it had taken steps to comply with reactive power obligations and had completed installation of Static VAR Generators and inverters in April 2025. WRLDC subsequently granted FTC approval on 8.05.2025.

CERC observed that although GIPCL had delayed compliance despite earlier undertakings given in 2021, it had now completed the installation of required equipment. The Commission expressed its displeasure over the delay but acknowledged the petitioner's final compliance. Accordingly, CERC set aside WRLDC's scheduling restrictions and allowed GIPCL to schedule power at full capacity, directing WRLDC not to take any further action in this regard.

GIPCL was represented before the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission by Shri Venkatesh (Founding Partner), Priya Dhankhar (Counsel) and Nikunj Bhatnagar (Associate) of the SKV Law Offices Team.

