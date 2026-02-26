Settlement, Resignation Or Coercion? Legality Of Forced Exits In Corporates

Overview

Constructive exits are an increasingly significant concern in the Indian employment context. The judiciary has taken a stricter approach while deciding an issue pertaining to exit which is, in substance, dismissals dressed up as resignation. Where employees have demonstrated that resignation letter or settlement was procured through threats, economic pressure, or orchestrated humiliation, the Courts have called out such exits as unorganic and invalidated such exits grating reinstatement or compensation to the aggrieved employees.

The legality is not measured on what the exit is labelled as but whether the employee's consent was truly free. Coercive resignation practices are vulnerable to legal challenge and thus it is important to ensure that the true letter and spirit of law is followed by organisation at all times.

A. The Legal Lens: Free Consent, Coercion and Duress

At the heart of a forced exit dispute lies a simple question: was the employee's consent free? Any agreement made under coercion, undue influence, fraud, misrepresentation is void under Indian laws.

In a recent arbitration-related dispute before the Allahabad High Court (Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd v New Okhla Industrial Development Authority),1 the High Court upheld the decision of the arbitral tribunal which declared a supplementary MoU waiving escalation claim to be procured by "coercion and duress" where a clear distinction of the bargaining powers.

Although the case arose in a construction contract context, the Court's approach is directly relevant to employment exits. Employers generally have a higher bargaining power and thus any economic leverage to secure signatures, whether on a "full and final" employment settlement or a resignation letter, is capable of being characterised as coercion, particularly when combined with evidence of threats or an absence of meaningful choice.

B. Resignation or Forced Exit: How are forced exits distinguished ?

When an employee alleges that a resignation was forced, courts rarely accept or reject the claim on the resignation letter alone. The courts look at multiple aspects:

Who initiated the exit conversation, what was the context of the communication? Whether there were threats of termination or criminal action? Whether dues were used as leverage? and How quickly the employee protested?

In Didar Singh v Central Government Industrial Tribunal2, a bank employee claimed that his resignation had been obtained under coercion. The Tribunal and the Punjab & Haryana High Court rejected this contention, emphasising that apart from a bare allegation, there was no material to suggest threats or pressure, and the employee had delayed raising the issue; the resignation document was found to be consistent with a voluntary decision.

By contrast, where there is coherent evidence of pressure and a prompt challenge, courts have been more receptive. In criminal and disciplinary contexts, judges have accepted that signatures obtained in a charged atmosphere, coupled with threats of serious consequences, may not reflect free consent at all.

The Delhi High Court's recent decision inAtlas Logistic Pvt Ltd v Jitendra Kumar3 reemphasises that labels like "abandonment" or "voluntary exit" will not be accepted at face value when unsupported by evidence. The management's case before the Labour Court was that the workman had stopped reporting for duty of his own accord and that his services were never terminated. However, the Labour Court found; and the High Court affirmed that the employer led no cogent evidence of abandonment or any resignation letter, did not prove payment of full and final dues, and failed to conduct a proper domestic enquiry. On the contrary, the material on record showed that the workman had been effectively turned away and deprived of work. In these circumstances, the Court upheld the finding that the separation was an illegal termination, not a voluntary exit, and sustained the relief granted to the workman.

The judgment fits neatly into the broader jurisprudence which treats "voluntary" separation narratives with scepticism where employers cannot substantiate them through contemporaneous documentation and fair process, and it underlines that exit management cannot be retro‑engineered through unsupported assertions of abandonment

1. Criminal law as a backstop in extreme cases

Where employers or managers explicitly threaten false criminal complaints or reputational ruin as a bargaining chip to secure a resignation, there is a real risk that the process itself could attract criminal charges-whether or not those threats are carried out. The jurisprudence signals that using criminal law as leverage in exit negotiations is legally hazardous.

In Prasant Mallick v State4, an employee alleged that he was summoned to his superior's cabin, abused and criminally intimidated, and forced to resign. The FIR invoked Section 506 IPC (criminal intimidation); the Orissa High Court considered both the FIR narrative and the resignation letter which appeared neutral on its face.

The Court ultimately quashed the proceedings, finding that the specific ingredients of criminal intimidation were not made out, especially given the subsequent settlement of dues and lack of corroboration of threats of death or grievous harm. Nonetheless, the case is instructive on two counts: first, that a forced exit can spill into the criminal arena when active threats are alleged; and second, that criminal courts will scrutinise the overall context, not merely the language of the resignation letter, in deciding whether to permit prosecution.

<>

1. Full-and-final settlements under the scanner

Exit management commonly revolves around a "full and final" settlement, framed as a compromise where both sides draw a line under past disputes. The Allahabad High Court's discussion in the Hindustan Steelworks–NOIDA matter, where the tribunal found that the contractor signed a supplementary MoU only because major bills were withheld and there was a looming threat of termination and risk-and-cost tendering, pressed that in those circumstances, waivers of substantive contractual claims could not be treated as expressions of true consent.

In contrast, the Punjab & Haryana High Court in Kamaljit Kaur v Roop Rai Timber Works5 came to the opposite conclusion: a "full and final" receipt and retirement document was upheld because there was no specific pleading or evidence of coercion or undue influence. The party challenging the document could not explain why no contemporaneous protest was lodged if the signature was truly forced.

These cases map out the space in which employment exit settlements will be judged, clarifying that courts will enforce them where they look deliberate and unhurried and they will be sceptical where the record suggests a "sign now or lose everything" dynamic.

2. Constructive dismissal

Where an employee is driven out through sustained pressure or hostile conduct, Courts have treated "forced resignation" under the same scrutiny as unlawful dismissals or retrenchment, assessing whether the employer has used threats of termination, blacklist, or denial of lawful benefits to force an employee to "choose" resignation. Where that is established, the resignation is treated as a sham and relief is calibrated accordingly.

D. The Labour Codes: A Tougher Environment for Forced Exits

The Industrial Relations Code, 2020 ("IR Code") consolidates the Industrial Disputes Act and related legislation, retaining key protections against arbitrary dismissal, retrenchment and unfair labour practices. Employers that have relied on informal, undocumented exit conversations may find it harder to justify their conduct once disputes are pulled into this formal statutory process.

The Code on Wages, 2019 and the Code on Social Security, 2020 bring together wage and benefit laws and reinforce that statutory entitlements are not bargaining chips in an employee exit scenario. Employees can challenge such practices not only as contractual coercion but also as statutory non-compliance under the Codes.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 consolidates workplace safety statutes and codifies employer duties to ensure safe and healthy working conditions. The existing jurisprudence in congruence with the industry sentiment has begun to explore whether psychological safety and protection from harassment, including exit-related humiliation and threats- can fall under these duties.

E. Managing Employee Exits When There's More Than One Way Forward

The existing precedence does not require employers to avoid resignations; it requires them to avoid engineering resignations. Where there is a genuine choice between termination and resignation, the recent jurisprudence suggests clear guardrails for legally defensible, and human, exit processes.

1. Separation conversations: no inducement, no threats

Courts have repeatedly taken note of threats (explicit or implicit) as markers of coercion. Threats of immediate termination "without dues", blacklist in the industry, baseless criminal complaints, or reputational destruction can all taint a resignation.

Legally, any explanation of options must therefore be framed as a factual exposition ("here is what the process and consequences of termination look like under policy and law") rather than as a threat ("sign now or we terminate and ruin your career"). Judicial treatment of coerced signatures in departmental enquiries, where uncontroverted findings of duress have led to disciplinary action being quashed, shows how sensitive courts are to this distinction.

2. Time and space to decide: Free and informed consent

One feature that recurs in decisions upholding settlements is the absence of urgency: the employee had time to think, to consult, and to ask questions. Conversely, cases where documents are placed in front of individuals in emotionally charged, closed-door meetings, with an expectation of immediate signature, are more vulnerable.

From a doctrinal standpoint, this goes straight to the heart of "free and informed consent". If the choice is to resign or face an uninformed, immediate termination with uncertain consequences, the "resignation" is easily recast as coercion in litigation.

3. Using neutral forums for contentious exits

Where relationships have already broken down and serious allegations are being exchanged, routing the exit discussion through a neutral mediator, rather than internal pressure, aligns with how courts prefer such disputes to be resolved. Once recorded in court with clear voluntariness language, such settlements are also significantly harder to reopen.

4. Strengthening Exit Practices Through Certified Industrial Standing Orders

Industrial standing orders are a set of employment rules that an employer must draft and get certified by the government's Certifying Officer under the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946. Once certified, these orders become legally binding on both employer and employees and govern job conditions, resignations, terminations and related procedures.

This clarity and legal status help reduce misunderstandings and conflicts around exits, resignations and dismissals, because everyone knows the required notice, grounds for termination and processes to follow. In disputes, certified standing orders provide a clear, enforceable reference that can mitigate conflicts and support faster resolution in tribunals or courts in India.

Conclusion

The Labour Codes along paralleled with the existing jurisprudence on employee exits focus on sharpening protections around termination, wages and social security. The present juridical stand is moving further away from tolerance of "engineered" resignations. An exit that gives an employee real information, real time and a real choice will almost always be more sustainable than one hidden behind the veil of threats to reputation and future employment or withheld entitlements.

As jurisprudence and legislation converge on this point, sensitive and law-aligned handling of exits is no longer merely a matter of culture or optics; it is increasingly a question of legal sustainability and risk containment for any sophisticated organisation.

Footnotes

1. Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd v New Okhla Industrial Development Authority, MANU/UP/2929/2023

2. Didar Singh v Central Government Industrial Tribunal, MANU/PH/0270/2021

3. Atlas Logistic Pvt Ltd v Jitendra Kumar, Atlas Logistic (P) Ltd. v. Jitendra Kumar, (2024) 2 HCC (Del) 297

4. Prasant Mallick v State, MANU/OR/0112/2022

5. Kamaljit Kaur v Roop Rai Timber Works, MANU/PH/0729/1985

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.