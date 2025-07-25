Employment Newsletter

ARTICLE
25 July 2025

This edition covers key developments, including recent amendments introducing mandatory employment-related disclosures by companies, the gig worker ordinance for the welfare of gig workers in Karnataka, and registration requirements for the She-Box portal across various states
India Employment and HR
This edition covers key developments, including recent amendments introducing mandatory employment-related disclosures by companies, the gig worker ordinance for the welfare of gig workers in Karnataka, and registration requirements for the She-Box portal across various states.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

