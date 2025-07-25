"In our latest Employment Newsletter, CMS INDUS LAW's Debjani Aich, Ruchi Goel, Shivani Kapur Jeet, Priyanka Chandrasekhar, Riddhi Jain and Varsha D Sinchana bring you crucial updates from May and June 2025. This edition covers key developments, including recent amendments introducing mandatory employment-related disclosures by companies, the gig worker ordinance for the welfare of gig workers in Karnataka, and registration requirements for the She-Box portal across various states. Read our detailed analysis in this latest edition of Employment Corner Bulleti.

