Navigating The 2026 Corporate Law Reforms: A New Era For The Companies Act, 2013

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The introduction of the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (“the Bill”) in the Lok Sabha represents a transformative milestone in India's ongoing journey to enhance its regulatory landscape. While the Bill proposes a wide array of changes to both the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 and the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”), the shifts specifically targeting the latter signal some key structural evolutions. These reforms, largely inspired by the recommendations of the 2025 High Level Committee on Non-financial Regulatory Reforms, focus on the systemic decriminalization of technical defaults, the modernization of governance through digital integration, and the strengthening of specialized regulatory oversight. For corporate practitioners and boards, these changes require a shift in perspective- moving from a defensive compliance posture to one that leverages new operational flexibilities while adhering to higher standards of specialized accountability.

1. Redefining the "Small Company" Paradigm

One of the pillars of the Bill is the strategic expansion of the "small company" definition under Section 2(85) of the Act. The Bill proposes doubling the existing financial thresholds, increasing the paid-up share capital limit from INR 10 crore to INR 20 crore and the turnover limit from INR 100 crore to INR 200 crore. This comes in addition to the recent thresholds expansion introduced through the Companies (Specification of Definitions Details) Amendment Rules, 2022. This expansion is not merely a nomenclature change; it serves as a gateway for a significantly larger volume of mid-sized enterprises to access simplified compliance regimes and the reduced penalty structures provided under Section 446B. To further assist these smaller entities, the Bill introduces Section 139(12), which empowers the Central Government to exempt specific classes of companies from the mandatory requirement of appointing statutory auditors. This reflects a policy shift toward reducing the professional cost of compliance for emerging businesses, provided they meet prescribed conditions of scale and operation.

2. Modernizing the Regime with Respect to Securities

The Bill proposes to introduce several sophisticated changes to the issuance and management of securities, aligning the Act with modern financial instruments and International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) requirements. A major addition is the new Section 43A, which permits companies set up in an IFSC jurisdiction to issue and maintain share capital in permitted foreign currencies. This provision extends to the maintenance of books of account and financial statements, providing a seamless operational environment for global entities within Indian jurisdictions.

Furthermore, the Bill broadens the scope of executive compensation by recognizing various share-linked benefits. Proposed amendments to Sections 42, 62, and 68 now include references to "other schemes linked to the value of the share capital," effectively providing statutory recognition to instruments such as Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs) in addition to traditional ESOPs. This ensures that such modern compensation tools can be issued with shareholder approval and included in buy-back programs.

The Buy-back regime under Section 68 is itself undergoing a significant liberalization. Debt-free companies (as prescribed) will now be permitted to undertake up to two buy-back offers in a single year, provided a six-month interval is maintained between them, departing from the current one-year cooling-off period. Additionally, the Bill removes the requirement for a verified affidavit for the declaration of solvency under Section 68(6), moving toward a simpler self-declaration format. However, the penalty for private placement contraventions under Section 42(10) is being sharpened to be equivalent to the amount raised or two crore rupees, whichever is lower, ensuring that newfound flexibility does not compromise market integrity.

3. The Systemic Decriminalization and Civil Penalty Regime

Perhaps the most significant thematic shift in the Bill is the transition from a criminal to a civil penalty regime for procedural defaults. By replacing discretionary fines and potential imprisonment with standardized fixed penalties, the Bill seeks to distinguish between administrative lapses and substantive fraud. As detailed in the Tables below, this shift is evident across several key sections.

Table 1: The Transition to Civil Enforcement

This table captures sections where discretionary criminal fines and the threat of imprisonment have been replaced by fixed civil penalties, typically adjudicated by an officer rather than a court.

Section Nature of Default Existing Criminal Regime (Fine/Imprisonment) Proposed Civil Penalty Regime 26(9) Contravention in issuance of prospectus Fine: 50,000 to 3 lacs; Officer in Default: Jail up to 3 years Fixed Penalty: 2 Lakh for both company and party to issue 40(5A) Defaults in listing requirements (excluding refunds) Fine: 5 lacs to 50 lacs; Officer in Default: Jail up to 1 year Company: 25 Lacs; Officer in Default: 2 lacs 68(11) Default in buy-back provisions Fine: 1 lakh to 3 lacs; Officer in Default: Jail up to 3 years Listed: Company - 25 lacs / Officer in Default – 5 lacs; Unlisted: 2 lacs (Company/Officer in Default) 128(6) Failure to maintain proper books of account Fine: 50,000 to 5 lacs; Officer in Default: Jail up to 1 year Listed: 5 lacs; Unlisted: 50,000 167(2) Functioning as director after office becomes vacant Fine: 1 lakh to 5 lacs; Officer in Default: Jail up to 1 year Listed: 5 lacs; Unlisted: 2 lacs 186(14) Default in inter-corporate loans/investments Fine: 25,000 to 5 lacs; Officer in Default: Jail up to 2 years Company: 1 lakh + 500/day (Max 5 lacs); Officer in Default: 25,000 + 200/day (Max 1 lakh) 249(2) Violating conditions for strike-off application Punishable with Fine up to 1 Lakh Liable to Penalty: 50,000 453 Improper use of "Limited" or "Private Limited" Punishable with Fine: 500 to 2,000/day 1 Lakh + 500/day (Max 5 lacs)

Table 2: Rationalization and Tiering of Civil Penalties

This table highlights sections that were already civil but have been recalibrated to ensure the punishment is proportionate to the size of the entity and the severity of the lapse.

Section Subject Matter Existing Civil Penalty Structure Proposed Revised/Fixed Penalty 4(5)(ii) Incorrect info for reservation of company name Penalty up to 1 Lakh Fixed Penalty: 50,000 42(10) Private Placement contraventions Penalty up to amount raised or 2 Crores Penalty equivalent to amount raised or 2 Crores 99 Default in holding AGM Punishable with Fine: Up to 1 Lakh + 5,000/day Liable to Penalty: 1 Lakh + 5,000/day (Max: 2 lacs for Company, 50,000 for Officer in Default) 159 Default in DIN provisions (Sec 152, 155, 156) Penalty up to 50,000 + 500/day Fixed 50,000 + 500/day (Max 5 lacs) 166(8) Default in general duties of directors Punishable with Fine: 1 Lakh to 5 lacs Listed: 5 lacs; Unlisted: 2 lacs 446B Lesser penalties for Small/OPC/Producer Cos Not more than one-half of normal penalty One-half or a prescribed lower %

4. Governance in the Digital Era: Virtual and Hybrid Meetings

Responding to the global shift toward remote engagement, the Bill formalizes the use of technology in corporate decision-making. Proposed amendments to Sections 96 and 100 expressly permit companies to hold their Annual General Meetings (AGMs) and Extraordinary General Meetings (EGMs) through video conferencing or other audio-visual means. However, to preserve traditional accountability, Section 96(3) mandates that every company must still hold a physical AGM at least once every three years. Complementing this is the new Section 12A, which requires prescribed classes of companies to maintain an active website and electronic modes of communication for official intimations. Furthermore, the notice period for EGMs conducted wholly through electronic mode has been reduced to 7 days to facilitate faster corporate actions in urgent scenarios.

5. Strengthening Specialized Oversight: NFRA and the Valuation Authority

The Bill significantly bolsters the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) and the valuation profession. Under Section 132, NFRA is now designated as a body corporate with the power to sue, be sued, and exercise general superintendence over its affairs. New sections 132A to 132K introduce a rigorous regime for auditor registration, the filing of returns, and the establishment of a dedicated NFRA Fund. NFRA is also granted the power to issue directions in the public interest and impose penalties after holding formal inquiries.

Simultaneously, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is proposed to be officially designated as the Valuation Authority under Section 247. This move professionalizes the valuation sector by requiring "registered valuers" to meet specific qualifications and registration standards. The Bill mandates that all valuations required under the Act i.e. per Section 247 must be performed by such registered valuers, who are now subject to strict disciplinary oversight by the IBBI. Registered valuers who contravene these provisions may face the suspension of their certificate for up to ten years or a penalty of up to INR 10 lakh.

6. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Relaxations

The CSR regime under Section 135 is undergoing a practical recalibration aimed at easing operational friction for companies with smaller obligations. The net profit threshold for the mandatory constitution of a CSR Committee is set to increase from INR 5 crore to INR 10 crore. Additionally, Section 135(9) is being amended to allow companies with a CSR obligation of up to INR 1 crore (up from INR 50 lakh) to discharge their functions directly through the board of directors, eliminating the need for a separate committee. The Bill also provides practical relief by extending the timeline to transfer unspent CSR funds for ongoing projects into a specialized account from 30 days to 90 days.

7. Structural Flexibility and Schemes of Arrangement

The Bill introduces significant procedural simplifications for structural corporate actions. For mergers and amalgamations under Sections 230 to 233, all applications can now be filed before the NCLT bench having jurisdiction over the transferee company. This avoids the delay inherent in seeking concurrent orders from multiple benches in different states, which has historically bottlenecked major restructurings. For fast-track mergers under Section 233, the approval requirement for creditors is being reduced from 90% in value to at least three-fourths (75%) in value, aligning it with the requirements for standard mergers.

A critical addition is the new Section 233A, which addresses the treatment of treasury shares held in the name of a company or trust following a merger. To prevent the indefinite misuse of voting rights through such shares, the Bill mandates their cancellation or disposal within a three-year sunset period. Failure to comply within this timeframe will lead to automatic cancellation, treated as a capital reduction, and attract a daily penalty of INR 10,000 for the company and its officers.

8. Director Accountability and KMP Resignations

Eligibility for directorship is being tightened through the introduction of "fit and proper" criteria under Section 164. The board of the company is now responsible for assessing candidates based on prescribed qualitative standards. Such standards have been previously used by regulators. Furthermore, the tenure of additional directors under Section 161 is being shortened; they will now hold office only until the next general meeting or for three months, whichever is earlier. To ensure consistent filing diligence, the period of non-filing of financial statements leading to director disqualification is being reduced from three financial years to two.

Finally, the Bill proposes to fill a major procedural gap by introducing Section 203A, which provides a formal statutory route for the resignation of whole-time Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) who are not directors. KMPs may now resign by providing a written notice to the Board, and such resignation must be intimated to the Registrar in the prescribed manner. This ensures that KMPs have a clear mechanism to exit their roles while remaining liable for any defaults occurred during their tenure.

9. Enhanced Enforcement and Recovery Mechanisms

To ensure that the transition to a civil penalty regime does not weaken compliance, the Bill introduces robust recovery and settlement mechanisms. A new Section 454B provides for the appointment of a “Recovery Officer” with powers equivalent to those under the Income-tax Act, including the power to attach and sell movable or immovable property and bank accounts of persons who fail to pay penalties.

Additionally, Section 454C establishes a "Specified Authority" for conducting settlement proceedings for contraventions liable for penalty. This allows companies to resolve technical defaults through a mediated settlement process, avoiding protracted litigation. To deter frivolous litigation, Section 454D mandates that any person appealing an order of the NFRA, Valuation Authority, or Adjudicating Officer must deposit ten per cent of the penalty amount before the appeal is entertained

Conclusion

The Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 represents a sophisticated evolution of Indian corporate law. By moving toward a civil penalty framework and embracing digital governance, the government is signalling a trust-based approach that empowers the majority of law-abiding corporates while simultaneously strengthening the specialized oversight of auditors and valuers. For businesses, the message is clear: the law is being simplified to facilitate growth, but the responsibility for ethical governance and professional standards remains higher than ever. However, given that the Bill has been referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, it remains to be seen how the deliberations on the proposed Bill pan out.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.