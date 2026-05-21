Building A Reliable Disclosure Repository For SEBI Compliance

For listed companies in India, adhering to SEBI’s compliance requirements is important for ensuring transparency, investor protection, and market integrity. One of the most crucial aspects of SEBI compliance...

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For listed companies in India, adhering to SEBI’s compliance requirements is important for ensuring transparency, investor protection, and market integrity. One of the most crucial aspects of SEBI compliance is managing and disclosing material information on time, especially when it comes to price movements and market rumours. Given the increasing complexity and volume of such data, building a reliable disclosure repository is a necessity for regulatory compliance.

Here, we explore why establishing a centralised disclosure repository is vital for SEBI compliance, how businesses can build one, and the key tools that can make this process efficient and streamlined.

Why is a reliable disclosure repository essential for SEBI compliance?

A reliable disclosure repository is one of the pillars of compliance management for listed companies. SEBI’s Regulations, particularly Regulation 30(11) of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR), mandates top 250 Listed Entities to confirm, deny or clarify any Material Price Movement(MPM) as may be specified by the Stock Exchanges within 24 hours. However, managing such disclosures can be challenging due to scattered data source and the need for immediate action in cases of material price movements (MPM) or market rumours.

Here are the key reasons why businesses need a robust repository for SEBI compliance:

1. Efficient tracking of market-sensitive information

Material price movements and market rumours must be tracked and acted upon immediately. A centralised repository enables businesses to store, track, and retrieve this data in real-time. It ensures that compliance requirements are met promptly.

2. Avoiding missed deadlines and incomplete disclosures

By centralising all disclosure-related documents and updates, businesses can prevent missing critical filing deadlines or leaving out essential information, which could lead to hefty penalties.

3. Audit preparedness and transparency

A reliable repository ensures that all disclosures are systematically stored and can be easily retrieved for internal audits or regulatory inspections, reducing the time and effort involved in audits.

4. Mitigating risks and improving accountability

A well-structured system improves oversight by allowing decision-makers to monitor real time rumours that can lead to substantial change in the prices of the securities listed in the Stock Exchanges.. A timely disclosure reduces the risk of non-compliance and improves accountability across teams.

5. Calculation of Unaffected Price

Regulation 30(11) requires listed entities to calculate Unaffected Price for various pricing norms specified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or the Stock Exchanges. An automated calculation of unaffected Price ensures transparent, accurate and timely disclosure.

Steps to build a reliable disclosure repository for SEBI compliance

Building an efficient, reliable, and centralised disclosure repository requires a structured approach. Below are the steps businesses can follow to create a robust system:

1. Centralise all disclosure-related data

The first step is to centralise all information that impacts disclosure requirements, whether it’s market movements, news reports, or internal documents. This can be achieved by implementing the best SEBI compliance monitoring tool that aggregates data from various sources into one unified platform.

2. Automate MPM verification

Use the tool to automate MPM verification, including ensuring real-time monitoring of stock price movements. This helps identify price-sensitive information that requires disclosure. This automation significantly reduces human errors and enhances efficiency by providing immediate alerts on material price movements and rumours that need verification.

3. Create a structured filing system

Once the data is centralised, it’s essential to create a clear and structured filing system that categorises disclosures based on types of information, jurisdiction, and filing deadlines. This system should be easily searchable and accessible to all relevant stakeholders.

4. Ensure timely and accurate reporting

Integrating automatic alerts and reminders for regulatory deadlines within the system ensures timely reporting. A reliable disclosure repository should be able to trigger notifications for upcoming disclosure requirements and keep compliance teams on track.

By adopting a reliable disclosure system, businesses can reduce compliance overhead, improve transparency, and be better prepared for audits—all while ensuring timely and accurate reporting.

In conclusion, building a reliable disclosure repository for SEBI compliance is crucial for businesses to ensure transparency, reduce risk, and maintain timely compliance. By centralising all relevant data, automating price movement tracking, and using the right software, businesses can streamline their compliance processes and improve overall operational efficiency.

Looking for an MPM verification tool?

Building a reliable disclosure repository for SEBI compliance is simpler with Komtrol, our advanced MPM verification tool. Designed to help businesses stay compliant with SEBI Regulations, Komtrol automates real-time tracking of stock prices and market rumours for timely disclosures.

Key features of Komtrol include:

Automated tracking and threshold-based alerts for accurate, real-time updates.

A centralised repository for disclosures, streamlining data management and access.

Organisation-specific rumour detection and regional news coverage for comprehensive monitoring.

Calculation of Unaffected Price for various Price movement under SEBI (LODR)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.