The Post India–EU FTA Era: A Strategic Inflection Point For European Companies In India

In January 2026, India and the EU formalized a landmark deal as their Free Trade Agreement finally matured. This marked a strategic change in direction for many businesses.

Together, India and the EU account for around 25% of global GDP. These two regions also account for one-third of global trade. Commercial ties between India and the EU were already strong, with goods crossing USD 136 billion and services exceeding USD 80 billion. The new agreement strengthens this foundation, offering greater clarity on investment frameworks and collaboration opportunities.

From Exporting to Establishing a Presence

The agreement grants preferential access to more than 99% of Indian exports by value into the EU market. This improves competitiveness and strengthens the integration of the supply chain. At the same time, it creates an environment of regulatory predictability and smoother trade processes.

However, the real opportunity for European companies goes beyond exporting into India. It lies in establishing a long-term presence in the country.

Across Europe, boardrooms are re-evaluating their supply chains. Diversification has emerged as a strategic priority. Companies are looking for:

Cost efficiency

Resilience

Access to high-growth markets

India aligns naturally into that strategy. The country offers scale, skilled talent, strong domestic demand, and now a reinforced trade framework with Europe.

Sectors Positioned for Immediate Gains

The new trade framework is likely to benefit several sectors immediately. These include manufacturing in:

Engineering goods

Automotive components

Textiles

Processed foods

Consumer products

Services also deserve equal attention. The agreement includes commitments in:

IT and IT-enabled services

Professional advisory solutions

Education

Financial services

Tourism

Construction

Business consulting

For European firms, this creates two clear paths. One is access to India's growing consumer and enterprise market. The other is the ability to build service delivery capabilities in India that align with European and global operations.

Mobility provisions further enhance the practical scope of trade. Cross-border collaboration is becoming more manageable due to the smoother movement of:

Intra-corporate transferees

Business visitors

Contractual service professionals

Leadership teams and technical experts can be deployed with greater certainty, which matters when scaling operations across jurisdictions.

India as an Operational Base

India's domestic market of 1.4 billion people is often the headline figure. Equally compelling, however, is its role as an operational platform.

European businesses setting up in India can integrate into regional value chains and serve markets across Asia and the Middle East from a cost-effective base. The talent pool in finance, technology, engineering, and shared services continues to deepen. This has accelerated the expansion of the Global Capability Center model. Under this framework, companies centralize functions like:

Analytics

Digital operations

Finance processes

Development of technology in India

However, it's crucial to approach this opportunity thoughtfully. The regulatory environment in India is highly detailed. Careful planning is necessary for:

Corporate formation

Tax compliance

Transfer pricing

Employment law

Governance requirements

Organizations entering the market without a clear direction may experience operational delays later.

Building with Structure and Confidence

Organizations need the right foundation to expand their business in India. This includes:

Choosing the appropriate structure of the entity

Designing tax-efficient cross-border frameworks

Ensuring compliance from the very outset

Planning workforce mobility in advance

Advisory support plays a crucial role. Advisory firms such as IMC work closely with European companies, guiding them through the practical steps as they enter the market. The professionals provide comprehensive assistance right from setting up the company to ongoing compliance management. Working with the experts, businesses can build a sustainable presence based on their global standards.

Technological assistance is equally essential in modern expansion strategies. Teams like Xponential Digital help organizations implement systems that are capable of integrating finance, compliance, and operations seamlessly.

A Window That Rewards Early Action

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement demonstrates a deep commitment between two major economic regions. For European companies considering international expansion, India brings a mix of scale, skilled talent, and regulatory alignment. Companies that move early can benefit from stronger market positioning and earlier access to talent.

The trade framework is already in place. For European businesses, this may be the right moment to turn interest in India into a confident presence on the ground.

Author: Poornima J

Poornima J is a global mobility specialist at IMC focused on employment solutions, international tax compliance, PEO & EOR services, and global payroll operations. She has hands-on experience helping organizations manage cross-border employment and outsourced accounting functions. Her work reflects grounded experience with real client scenarios and business operations.

