RBI’s Master Direction On Credit Derivatives, 2026: Strengthening India’s Regulatory Framework For Credit Risk Transfer

On 25 June 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) issued the Master Direction- Reserve Bank of India (Credit Derivatives) Directions, 2026 (“Directions”), superseding the earlier framework governing credit derivatives in India.

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I. Introduction

On 25 June 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) issued the Master Direction- Reserve Bank of India (Credit Derivatives) Directions, 2026 (“Directions”), superseding the earlier framework governing credit derivatives in India. The Directions introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework governing credit derivative products, market participants, documentation, settlement, reporting and risk management. Beyond expanding the range of permissible instruments, the framework reflects the RBI’s continued emphasis on strengthening India’s credit markets while ensuring prudent regulatory oversight. This article examines the key regulatory developments under the Directions and their implications for regulated entities and other market participants.

II. Regulatory Background

1. Evolution of the Regulatory Framework

Unlike several mature financial markets where credit derivatives developed rapidly over the past two decades, the Indian regulatory framework has evolved cautiously, with the RBI seeking to balance financial innovation against systemic stability.

Credit derivatives facilitate the transfer of credit risk associated with a debt obligation without transferring ownership of the underlying asset. Properly regulated, these instruments enable financial institutions and institutional investors to manage portfolio exposures more efficiently, improve capital allocation and enhance liquidity within the broader debt market.

The issuance of the Master Direction reflects the RBI’s continuing policy of consolidating and modernising the regulatory architecture governing financial market products. Instead of addressing isolated aspects of credit derivative transactions, the Directions establish a unified framework governing the lifecycle of such transactions.

2. Policy Objectives Underlying the Directions

The Directions appear to be guided by multiple regulatory objectives.

First, they seek to deepen India’s corporate bond market by facilitating efficient transfer of credit risk. A well-functioning credit derivatives market enables investors to hedge exposures more effectively, thereby improving confidence in corporate debt instruments. Secondly, the Directions aim to strengthen market transparency through standardised documentation, reporting obligations and governance requirements. Increased transparency is expected to improve regulatory visibility and facilitate more effective monitoring of systemic risk. Thirdly, the revised framework promotes standardisation across the credit derivatives market by prescribing consistent approaches towards product eligibility, valuation, settlement mechanisms and credit event determination. Standardisation reduces legal uncertainty and promotes greater market confidence. Finally, the Directions reflect the RBI’s broader objective of progressively aligning India’s regulatory framework with internationally accepted market practices without compromising its long-standing emphasis on financial stability and prudent market development.

III. Key Regulatory Developments

1. Expansion of Eligible Credit Derivative Products

One of the most significant regulatory developments under the Directions is the expansion of the range of recognised credit derivative products.

In addition to Credit Default Swaps (CDS), the Directions recognise products such as Total Return Swaps (TRS) and Credit Index Derivatives. The inclusion of these products broadens the regulatory framework governing credit risk transfer and enables eligible market participants to adopt a wider range of risk management strategies.

From a regulatory perspective, the recognition of additional products is significant because it creates greater flexibility without compromising regulatory oversight. Rather than liberalising the market indiscriminately, the RBI has expanded the permissible product universe within a structured legal framework supported by documentation standards, reporting obligations and prudential safeguards.

This development is also expected to contribute towards improved price discovery and enhanced liquidity in India’s corporate debt markets.

2. Revised Participation Framework

The Directions adopt a differentiated approach towards market participation based upon the nature of the participant and the purpose of the transaction.

Resident non-retail participants are permitted to undertake credit derivative transactions without restrictions on the underlying purpose, thereby allowing such instruments to be utilised for hedging, investment and market-making activities, subject to compliance with the applicable regulatory framework.

Conversely, non-resident participants are permitted to participate only for hedging purposes. This distinction is consistent with the RBI’s long-standing policy of permitting foreign participation where it supports genuine risk management while limiting exposures that may contribute to speculative activity or systemic risk.

The revised participation framework demonstrates the RBI’s continued preference for calibrated liberalisation rather than unrestricted market access. It reflects a regulatory philosophy that seeks to encourage market development while maintaining appropriate controls over cross-border financial activity.

3. Comprehensive Regulatory Architecture

Perhaps the most significant feature of the Directions is the establishment of a comprehensive regulatory architecture governing credit derivative transactions.

The framework addresses product eligibility, participant eligibility, reference obligations, documentation standards, valuation methodologies, collateral management, accounting treatment, prudential requirements, disclosure obligations, settlement procedures and trade reporting.

This integrated approach is likely to reduce legal ambiguity by creating greater consistency across market participants and ensuring that credit derivative transactions are governed by uniform regulatory standards throughout their lifecycle.

For legal and compliance teams, the breadth of the framework underscores that credit derivatives can no longer be viewed solely as treasury products but must also be considered from a governance and regulatory compliance perspective.

IV. Strengthening Governance and Risk Management

1. Standardisation of Credit Event Determination

Credit event determination has historically been one of the more complex aspects of credit derivative transactions globally. Differences in interpretation regarding the occurrence of default or other specified credit events have frequently resulted in legal and operational disputes.

The Directions seek to minimise such uncertainty by prescribing mechanisms for determining credit events and settlement outcomes through recognised market processes.

The adoption of standardised methodologies enhances legal certainty, promotes consistency across market participants and reduces the likelihood of disputes arising from differing contractual interpretations. From a governance perspective, standardisation also supports stronger internal controls by enabling institutions to implement consistent operational procedures for managing credit derivative transactions.

2. Enhanced Reporting and Regulatory Oversight

The Directions require over-the-counter credit derivative transactions to be reported in accordance with RBI requirements while also prescribing governance standards for exchange-traded credit derivative products.

For regulated entities, enhanced reporting obligations are expected to necessitate robust operational systems capable of accurately capturing, validating and reporting transaction data within prescribed timelines.

The reporting framework also enables the RBI to monitor market activity more effectively, identify concentrations of risk and assess emerging systemic vulnerabilities.

3. Prudential Risk Management

The Directions place considerable emphasis on prudential regulation by incorporating requirements relating to valuation methodologies, collateral management, accounting treatment and broader risk management practices.

Although these requirements primarily operate at the operational level, they also have significant governance implications. Institutions dealing in credit derivatives will need to ensure that their internal control frameworks adequately address valuation governance, model validation, collateral administration and ongoing monitoring of counterparty exposures.

Accordingly, risk management under the revised framework extends beyond regulatory compliance and forms an integral component of sound corporate governance.

V. Compliance and Governance Considerations

1. Review of Internal Governance Frameworks

The revised regulatory framework is likely to require regulated entities to reassess their existing governance structures governing derivative transactions.

Board-approved treasury policies, delegated authority matrices, product approval processes and internal risk limits should be evaluated to ensure that they remain consistent with the revised regulatory framework.

The involvement of legal, compliance, treasury and risk management functions in this review process will be critical to ensuring enterprise-wide regulatory alignment.

2. Documentation and Contractual Frameworks

The expanded regulatory framework also highlights the importance of robust contractual documentation. Institutions should review existing transaction documentation and internal contractual standards to ensure consistency with applicable RBI requirements and recognised market documentation practices.

Appropriate contractual documentation remains fundamental to mitigating legal risk, particularly in relation to settlement obligations, credit event determination and collateral arrangements.

3. Enterprise Risk Management

The Directions reinforce the importance of integrating credit derivative activities within an institution’s broader enterprise risk management framework.

Risk assessment should extend beyond market risk to encompass legal risk, operational risk, counterparty risk and regulatory compliance risk. Institutions should therefore consider whether existing governance structures adequately address the complexity of credit derivative transactions under the revised framework.

4. Regulatory Reporting and Compliance Systems

The expanded reporting framework is also expected to require institutions to review the adequacy of their technology infrastructure and compliance systems.

Accurate transaction reporting depends upon reliable internal data management processes, effective governance over reporting responsibilities and appropriate audit mechanisms capable of identifying reporting deficiencies. Compliance should therefore be viewed not as a post-transaction obligation but as an integrated component of the transaction lifecycle.

VI. Practical Implications for Market Participants

1. Banks and Primary Dealers

Banks and primary dealers are expected to derive significant operational benefits from the expanded range of permissible credit derivative products. At the same time, they will be required to ensure that internal governance arrangements evolve alongside the revised regulatory framework.

Enhanced documentation standards, reporting obligations and prudential requirements may require revisions to existing operational procedures and internal control mechanisms.

2. Non-Banking Financial Companies and Institutional Investors

NBFCs, mutual funds, insurance companies and pension funds may benefit from greater flexibility in managing credit exposures through a wider range of regulated credit derivative products.

However, participation within the revised framework will require institutions to maintain governance structures capable of supporting the operational complexity associated with these transactions.

3. Foreign Investors

The continued permission for non-resident participation for hedging purposes reflects the RBI’s balanced regulatory philosophy. Foreign investors with exposure to Indian debt markets are likely to benefit from enhanced risk management opportunities while remaining subject to regulatory safeguards designed to preserve market stability.

The framework therefore seeks to encourage productive foreign participation without exposing domestic financial markets to excessive speculative activity.

VII. Conclusion

The Master Direction- Reserve Bank of India (Credit Derivatives) Directions, 2026 marks an important step in the evolution of India’s regulatory framework for credit risk transfer. While the Directions broaden the scope of permissible credit derivative products, their greater significance lies in establishing a more structured governance and compliance framework for market participants. Regulated entities should evaluate the impact of the revised framework on their internal policies, documentation, reporting systems and risk management practices to ensure continued regulatory compliance and operational readiness.

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