From Settlement Gateway To Procedural Gatekeeper: Rethinking Section 12A After Patil Automation

The Commercial Courts Act, 2015 was enacted with a clear objective: to ensure the speedy resolution of commercial disputes through specialised courts. In 2018, Parliament introduced Section 12A, requiring parties to attempt pre-institution mediation before filing a commercial suit, unless the suit contemplated urgent interim relief.

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The Commercial Courts Act, 2015 was enacted with a clear objective: to ensure the speedy resolution of commercial disputes through specialised courts. In 2018, Parliament introduced Section 12A, requiring parties to attempt pre-institution mediation before filing a commercial suit, unless the suit contemplated urgent interim relief.

The idea was simple. Before a commercial dispute entered the court system, parties should be given one final opportunity to resolve it consensually. In other words, mediation was intended to be the gateway to litigation, not another procedural hurdle within it.

For several years, however, High Courts differed on whether Section 12A was mandatory or merely procedural. That question was finally settled by the Supreme Court in Patil Automation Private Limited & Ors. v. Rakheja Engineers Private Limited & Ors1.

The Patil Automation Turning Point

The Supreme Court held that compliance with Section 12A is mandatory where the suit does not contemplate urgent interim relief. A plaintiff must invoke and exhaust the statutory pre-institution mediation process before instituting the suit. Importantly, the Court clarified that this does not mean that mediation must result in a settlement. If the defendant refuses to participate, the mediation may simply end as a non-starter. What is mandatory is the attempt, not the outcome.

The consequence of non-compliance, however, is significant. The Supreme Court held that a suit instituted in breach of Section 12A is liable to be rejected under Order VII Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, including Suo-moto action by the courts. Recognising that courts had taken divergent views before the judgment, the Court made the declaration applicable without retrospective effect, from 20 August 2022.

Section 12A therefore operates as a genuine statutory pre-condition to the institution of qualifying commercial suits. The provision itself contains safeguards. The mediation is ordinarily to be completed within three months, extendable by two months with consent. The period spent in mediation is excluded from limitation, and a settlement arrived at through the process is given the status and effect of an arbitral award on agreed terms.

On paper, therefore, the legislative scheme is straightforward: mediate first, litigate if necessary. But the experience following Patil Automation raises a more difficult question.

When mediation becomes a defence to litigation

The difficulty is not with mandatory mediation itself. The difficulty lies in what happens when Section 12A is treated not as a mechanism to encourage settlement, but as a procedural weapon to defeat an otherwise maintainable suit.

In practice, defendants have increasingly relied on non-compliance with Section 12A to seek rejection of plaints. The objection may arise even after the dispute has progressed substantially and considerable judicial time and costs have already been incurred.

This creates an obvious paradox.

A provision introduced to decongest courts may itself generate interlocutory litigation about whether a suit should have been instituted in the first place. More importantly, where the defendant has no genuine interest in mediation, the statutory process can become little more than a procedural checkpoint. The plaintiff is required to initiate mediation, the defendant may decline to participate, and the parties then return to court—except that, in the meantime, a suit that has already been instituted may face rejection for having skipped that step. The consequence can be particularly harsh where the suit is rejected after substantial time has elapsed.

Although Order VII Rule 13 permits the institution of a fresh suit following rejection of a plaint, the practical consequences are not insignificant. Court fees already paid may have to be recovered through a separate process, and the time spent pursuing such recovery is not necessarily protected by the limitation exclusion applicable to the statutory mediation process. A plaintiff may therefore find itself having lost both time and money, despite having a substantive claim that was never adjudicated on merits.

What happens after rejection: The gap that needs to be addressed

Patil Automation settled the question of whether Section 12A is mandatory. What remains insufficiently addressed is the procedural framework for cases where a plaint is rejected solely for non-compliance.

There is a case for developing clearer safeguards around this consequence.

First, there should be a more streamlined mechanism for refund or preservation of court fees where a plaint is rejected solely because Section 12A mediation was not undertaken.

Second, where a suit has already progressed substantially, courts could consider whether the proceedings can be kept in abeyance to enable the parties to undertake mediation, rather than requiring the plaintiff to start the litigation afresh after rejection.

Third, where the defendant itself has participated in the proceedings for a considerable period, the courts may need to carefully consider whether a Section 12A objection is being raised as a genuine statutory objection or merely as a dilatory tactic.

This does not mean diluting the mandatory character of Section 12A. The Supreme Court's ruling must be respected. Rather, it means ensuring that the procedural consequence of non-compliance does not become disproportionate to the purpose of the provision.

From mandatory mediation to meaningful mediation

The larger policy question is therefore not whether pre-institution mediation should be mandatory. The more important question is how that mandate should operate in practice.

The objective of Section 12A was to encourage parties to resolve commercial disputes before resorting to litigation. That objective is undermined if mediation becomes a box-ticking exercise followed by procedural battles over the maintainability of the suit.

There is also a broader international debate on the limits of compulsory mediation. Jurisdictions such as the UK have increasingly encouraged mediation and, in appropriate contexts, made participation in alternative dispute resolution more consequential, while retaining safeguards around access to justice. The underlying lesson is that the effectiveness of mediation depends not merely on making it mandatory, but on ensuring that the process is accessible, meaningful and proportionate.

India's experience with Section 12A presents an opportunity to develop that balance.

The question after Patil Automation should therefore not simply be:

“Was mediation attempted before the suit was filed?”

It should also be:

“Did the procedural framework actually facilitate mediation, or did it merely create another ground for defeating a suit?”

Section 12A was designed as a cooling-off period before litigation. It should not inadvertently become a trapdoor through which litigation falls out without the dispute ever being heard on merits.

The next phase of commercial litigation reform should therefore focus not on weakening the mandate of pre-institution mediation, but on building the guardrails necessary to make that mandate work as intended.

Footnote

1 (2022) 10 SCC 1.

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