Institutional Arbitration And Way Forward For Dispute Resolution

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Institutional arbitration has rapidly emerged as the globally preferred mechanism for resolving complex and high stakes disputes that demand confidentiality, expert decision-making, and expedited resolutions. Unlike ad hoc arbitration or traditional litigation, institutional arbitration is administered by specialized arbitral institutions under established procedural rules that enhance predictability, consistency, and efficiency. In India, legislative reforms such as the 2019 Amendment to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act and the establishment of the Arbitration Council of India have further propelled institutional arbitration as a cornerstone of effective dispute resolution in commercial, wealth, and sports sectors.1 Institutional arbitration, therefore, offers a viable alternative that aligns with global best practices, meeting the increasing demand from private wealth holders, private equity investors, and sports stakeholders for discreet, technically sophisticated, and enforceable dispute settlement mechanisms. As Indian arbitral institutions like the Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration (“MCIA”) and the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (“NDIAC”) gain prominence through increasing caseloads and improved infrastructures, institutional arbitration not only addresses India's immediate dispute resolution needs but also positions the country as a rising arbitral hub on the international stage.​ In concert with global best practices, these developments aim to alleviate the judiciary's burden, counteract delays, and meet demand from sectors such as private wealth, private equity, and sports where dispute resolution calls for technical specialization and discretion.

Institutional Arbitration in Private Wealth Disputes

In private wealth disputes, institutional arbitration's confidentiality offers critical protection for sensitive family and financial matters, particularly for high-net-worth individuals and institutions reluctant to expose details in courts and make it matter of discussion. Institutional arbitration provides procedural rules and administrative support that enhance predictability and efficiency. Important developments include the growing acceptance of arbitration clauses in family trusts and estate agreements, as well as expanding arbitration to cover digital assets and cross-border wealth disputes.2 These trends reveal institutional arbitration's role as a tailored solution meeting the complex demands of private wealth management in India, as evidenced by the 8,000 cases handled by the NDIAC in 20233 and the 48% increase in cases at the MCIA.4

The rise of Institutional Arbitration in Private equity

In private equity, the increased complexity of post-merger and acquisition disputes and secondary market issues have elevated arbitration to the preferred method for dispute resolution. Arbitration offers advantages that promote investors' interests by providing confidentiality, speedy dispute resolution, expert arbitrators familiar with financial markets, and party autonomy in choosing the rules and venue, all critical for protecting investment returns and reputations. Additionally, arbitration serves as a vital mechanism for investors to challenge governmental actions under bilateral investment treaties, frequently inaccessible through national courts. This makes institutional arbitration indispensable in addressing the nuances and risks of the evolving private equity landscape. India's institutional arbitration framework is experiencing robust growth, driven by reforms and government support.

Sports Arbitration: Emerging field

Sports arbitration in India remains a nascent but increasingly critical component of dispute resolution. Despite increasing professionalism and global visibility of Indian sports, its dispute resolution framework remains archaic, fragmented and inconsistent. Sports arbitration is a developing branch of alternate dispute resolution which provides for new ideas and mechanisms to cater to the unique requirements of sports disputes. It aims to provide satisfactory resolution of disputes in light of various superseding factors in sports law. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (“CAS”), recognized internationally as the supreme sports dispute forum, plays a pivotal role in resolving appeals involving Indian athletes, as exemplified by doping cases such as those involving Ashwini Akkunji. Yet, most national sports federations have yet to institutionalize arbitration clauses referring disputes to CAS, leading to inconsistent legal remedies and frequent resort to general courts inadequately suited to the specialized needs of sports disputes. CAS often functions as an appellate forum after exhaustion of national remedies, underscoring its growing but still limited use in India's sporting ecosystem.5

The CAS heard the case of Vinesh Phogat in the Olympic Games of 2024, wherein she was disqualified for being overweight. According to Article 18 of CAS Arbitration Rules for the Olympic Games, the panel shall decide within 24 hours of the application submission; rules like these show the commitment to resolving disputes in less time by providing a streamlined and efficient process tailored to the needs of the parties involved. Unlike traditional litigation, arbitration eliminates procedural delays, such as prolonged pre-trial processes and multiple court hearings.6

The prominent IAAF v. Athletics Federation of India7 case exemplifies the CAS comprehensive mediation protocols and underscores its critical role as an international sports arbitration authority in India. In this matter, the National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel initially banned four Indian athletes for doping infractions, but during the appeal at the National Anti-Doping Panel (NAADP), WADA leveraged prior CAS precedents to advocate for stricter penalties, highlighting CAS's authoritative influence on domestic sports adjudication. The court held that Indian courts could set aside the foreign awards and implement their jurisdiction. This poses more hardships for foreign judgements being applied in India, adding to the already existing problems of accessibility of CAS by Indian sportsmen.

However, there has been a gradual shift in the Supreme Court's take on arbitration. In cases like Yograj Infrastructure Ltd v. SsangYong Engineering and Construction Co Ltd8, the court expressed its intention to limit unjustified judicial interference in foreign awards. Latest judgements show a trend of the Indian Courts to support legitimate foreign arbitration agreements and refrain from interfering.

The relevance of CAS as a global forum of dispute resolution in sports was realized in the case of four athletes, Ashwini A.C., Sini Jose, Priyanka Panwar and Tiana Mary Thomas.9 These athletes who represented India at the CWG and the Asian Games were suspended for a period of one year by the National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel for steroid violations in December, 2011. During the appeal before NAADP, World Anti-doping agency cited several rulings of the CAS while arguing for a more stringent punishment.(10 Further, in case of an unsatisfactory ruling either party can approach the CAS is appeal. Therefore, it appears that the CAS is typically approached at an appeal stage when the dissatisfied party has exhausted remedies at the national level.

In 2011, the Indian Olympic Association constituted the Indian Court of Arbitration for Sports, an eight-member body including a retired Supreme Court Judge. In 2021, the law minister of India, Kiren Rijiju, inaugurated India's first “Sports Arbitration Centre of India”. Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs in 2016 issued guidelines as “Safeguarding the interests of sportspersons and provision of effective Grievance Redressal System in the Constitution of National Sports Federations.” The guidelines' significant stress was establishing a practical, transparent, and fair grievance redressal system. Before this development, India lacked a legal framework to address sensitive legal issues related to sports. All problems had to go through either the court's litigation system or international arbitration mechanisms, which were found to be quite expensive. The issue of its legal enforceability has always been a matter of debate. India has the Arbitration and Conciliation Act of 1996, which allows for the challenge of any foreign award in Indian Courts under Section 34. As stated in its Code, the Court of Arbitration for Sports can settle sports-related disputes, whether directly or indirectly, if there is a valid arbitration agreement between the parties involved. In a significant case involving “Raquz v. Sullivan,” where two Australian athletes were involved, the Australian court ruled that it lacked jurisdiction over the arbitral agreement as it was considered ‘foreign.' In contrast, it would have jurisdiction over a ‘domestic' arbitral agreement and vice versa. Additionally, any individual or organization associated with sports-related activities, such as the BCCI in India, can seek recourse from this court.

Globally, institutional arbitration continues to expand its footprint across jurisdictions and sectors, with surveys like White & Case's 2025 International Arbitration Survey11 reporting increasing party preference for institutional frameworks due to their confidentiality, procedural certainty, and enforceability. Indian institutions like MCIA and NDIAC are proactively enhancing their rules, infrastructure, and diversity initiatives to capture a growing share of arbitration business. Future challenges and innovations lie in harmonizing rules for multi-party and multi-contract disputes, incorporating digital and ESG-related issues, and expanding third-party funding. India's ongoing judicial reforms and institution-building efforts suggest a promising trajectory towards becoming a leading global arbitration hub, with institutional arbitration set to unlock high-value dispute resolution possibilities in private wealth, private equity, and sports.

In Joshi Technologies International Inc. v. Union of India12, the Supreme Court underscores the importance of institutional arbitration by emphasizing the principles of autonomy, neutrality, and impartiality in arbitrator appointment processes. The court highlighted that practices limiting party autonomy in appointing arbitrators or empowering one party disproportionately undermine arbitration's fairness and neutrality, which are fundamental to institutional arbitration. This judgment reinforces the need for established arbitral institutions to administer appointments transparently and impartially, thereby strengthening trust in institutional arbitration as a credible and effective dispute resolution mechanism. The Delhi High Court in Rajiv Dutta v. Union of India13 highlighted the judiciary's recognition of the need to incorporate arbitration clauses in national sports federations to settle sports disputes efficiently. These rulings collectively bolster the legal foundation for institutional arbitration's rise in India.

CONCLUSION AND WAY AHEAD

Institutional arbitration stands as India's transformative force across private wealth, private equity, and sports, delivering confidentiality, expertise, and efficiency amid global trends like White & Case's 2025 Survey favoring institutional frameworks. Through reforms, rising caseloads at MCIA/NDIAC, and judicial support minimizing interference, India is evolving from ad hoc dominance toward a robust ecosystem that eases judicial burdens and attracts investment.

Sports arbitration represents an evolving domain of alternative dispute resolution, dynamically integrating innovative mechanisms to address the specialized needs of sports-related conflicts while ensuring equitable and timely outcomes amid sports law's unique dynamics. Since its emergence, arbitration has served as a vital pillar supporting both legal and sporting ecosystems, effectively reconciling opposing viewpoints and preventing judicial overload. India has made notable strides through policy initiatives and institutional creation, including the 2021 inauguration of the Sports Arbitration Council of India in Ahmadabad, though full operational maturity may require several years. Despite encompassing diverse activities, Indian sports law suffers from ambiguity and opacity, necessitating comprehensive, transparent frameworks. As sports-law intersections deepen, specialized legal expertise becomes imperative, with collaboration between practitioners and athletes essential to champion, refine, and uphold ethical standards in India's burgeoning sports jurisprudence.

Footnotes

1. Smarika Singh et al., Institutional Arbitration in India: ACI's 2024 Framework and SIAC's 2025 Rules, Outlook Business (Feb. 26, 2025), https://www.outlookbusiness.com/news/institutional-arbitration-in-india-acis-2024-framework-and-siacs-2025-rules.

2. Reddy & Reddy, The Rise of Institutional Arbitration in India: What Businesses Need to Know, Reddy & Reddy (June 17, 2025), https://reddyandreddy.law/the-rise-of-institutional-arbitration-in-india-what-businesses-need-to-know/.

3. Delhi International Arbitration Centre, Statistics, https://dhcdiac.nic.in/statistics-2/ (last visited Dec. 2, 2025).

4. Special Counsel & Legal Director, MCIA's Annual Report Reveals a Transformational Year for Institutional Arbitration, Pinsent Masons (Feb. 6, 2025), https://www.pinsentmasons.com/out-law/news/mcia-annual-report-2025.

5. Sports Arbitration in India: A Field Yet to Be Played, USLLS ADR Blog (Year Published), https://usllsadrblog.com/sports-arbitration-in-india-a-field-yet-to-be-played/ (last visited Dec. 2, 2025).

6. Vinesh Phogat v. United World Wrestling (UWW) & Int'l Olympic Comm., CAS OG 24/17 (Aug. 14, 2024), https://www.tas-cas.org/fileadmin/user_upload/OG_24-17_Award__for_publication_.pdf

7. Dutee Chand v. Athletics Federation of India & International Association of Athletics Federations , CAS 2014/A/3759 (July 24, 2015)

8. Yograj Infrastructure Ltd v. SsangYong Engineering and Construction Co Ltd., (2012) 3 SCC 425.

9. Devyani Jain, Judicial Trend of Intervention in Sports Arbitration and its Future in India, Indian Journal of Arbitration Law, Feb 2012, 36, 38

10. Mail Today Bureau, WADA Appeal Another Setback for Four Quarter-Milers, India Today (Feb. 9, 2012), https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/other-sports/story/wada-appeal-another-setback-for-four-quarter-milers-92519-2012-02-08

11. White & Case LLP & Sch. of Int'l Arb., Queen Mary Univ. of London, 2025 International Arbitration Survey – The Path Forward: Realities and Opportunities in Arbitration (2025), https://www.whitecase.com/insight-our-thinking/2025-international-arbitration-survey.

12. Joshi Technologies International Inc. v. Union of India , (2015) 7 SCC 728.

13. Rajiv Dutta v. Union of India , 2016 SCC OnLine Del 26.

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