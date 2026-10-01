Arbitral Award Signed, Not Stamped: The Delhi High Court In URC Construction v. Airports Authority Of India Closes The Door On Deferred Stamp Duty At The Enforcement Stage

Summary: In URC Construction (P) Ltd. v. Airports Authority of India, decided on 1 September 2026, the Delhi High Court has held that a domestic arbitral award attracts stamp duty when it is signed, and not when it is sought to be enforced. Once the one-month window under proviso (a) to Section 32(3) of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899 has closed, a decree holder cannot cure the deficiency by a unilateral deposit of the deficit duty; the award must be impounded under Section 33 and the deficit duty must be paid together with penalty, either before the enforcing court at the fixed statutory rate or before the Collector, who alone may moderate it. The Court read M. Anasuya Devi as deferring the objection, not the obligation, confined In Re: Interplay to the referral stage, and coupled its ruling with registry-level directions that have already begun to reshape enforcement practice in Delhi. For award holders, whose awards routinely wait years while challenges under Sections 34 and 37 run their course, the message is unambiguous: stamp the award when it is signed, or budget for the penalty.

Introduction

For the better part of two decades, enforcement practice in India has proceeded on a comfortable assumption that stamp duty on an arbitral award is a matter for another day, to be attended to only when the award holder finally approaches the executing court. The assumption drew its strength from the Supreme Court’s observation in M. Anasuya Devi v. M. Manik Reddy that the question whether an award requires stamping becomes relevant only when the parties file it for enforcement under Section 36 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996,1and from the seven-Judge Bench in In Re: Interplay which characterised non-stamping as a curable defect going to admissibility rather than validity.2 The practical consequence was a commonly adopted approach: stamp duty was paid at the time of enforcement.

In URC Construction (P) Ltd. v. Airports Authority of India,3 the Delhi High Court has brought that habit to an end, at least in Delhi. Observing that a substantial number of enforcement petitions were being filed with inadequately stamped awards and that the mandatory character of stamp duty at the enforcement stage had been progressively diluted, the Court has restated the entire statutory route by which an insufficiently stamped award must travel before an enforcing court may act upon it, emphasising the timely payment of stamp duty within the one-month statutory window.

The Background

URC Construction (P) Ltd. sought enforcement of an award dated 26 March 2019, corrected under Section 33 of the Arbitration Act on 7 May 2019, awarding Rs. 2,59,07,248.60 against the Airports Authority of India, with pendente lite and future interest at 10 per cent. The award bore stamp duty of Rs. 100; the Decree Holder paid the Rs. 25,850 deficit only after filing the enforcement petition.

The question was whether a decree holder may make a late unilateral deposit of the stamp duty, and whether the subsequent deposit cures the defect of deficit stamp duty for enforcement. Two ancillary questions followed: whether the enforcing court could modify or dispense with the statutory penalty and whether Section 33 of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899 imposed a mandatory duty to impound.

The Competing Positions

The Decree Holder argued that stamp duty is a curable defect and the object of the Stamp Act, namely the collection of revenue, stands fully satisfied once the deficit is deposited and nothing further remains to be impounded. Relying on Mohini Electricals Ltd. v. Delhi Jal Board,4 it was argued that no duty was cast on the tribunal or the parties to stamp an award when it is rendered and that the obligation arises only when enforcement is sought; the one-month Stamp Act window cannot comfortably coexist with the three-month and additional thirty-day Arbitration Act timetable for enforcement and Section 34 challenge; Section 5 favours minimal intervention; and In Re: Interplay should extend beyond the referral stage under Sections 8 and 11.

The Judgment Debtor argued that the Stamp Act and its scheme must be construed strictly since it is a fiscal statute. Section 35 of the Stamp Act, 1899 treats an instrument to be admissible in evidence only upon payment of duty and penalty, the power to waive penalty under Section 41 is only granted to the Collector and not to a Court of law, and that the two statutory timelines under the Arbitration Act and the Stamp Act address different events and do not conflict. Section 36 of the Arbitration Act only determines when the arbitral award becomes enforceable and does not confer any exemption whatsoever from the independent statutory requirement under the Stamp Act.

What the Court Held

The Court interpreted the statutory framework under the Stamp Act. Reading the definitions of chargeable and execution in Sections 2(6) and 2(12) together with the charging provision in Section 3 and Article 12 of Schedule IA, it held that the chargeable event is the signing of the award, and that enforcement is nowhere envisaged as the trigger for duty. Section 17 requires an instrument executed in India to be stamped before or at the time of execution; proviso (a) to Section 32(3) affords a limited relaxation by permitting the Collector to endorse an instrument brought to him within one month of execution, and beyond that month the Collector is functus officio for the purposes of endorsement.

On Section 33, the Court held that the duty to impound an insufficiently stamped instrument is mandatory and leaves no room for discretion. The heart of the judgment, however, lies in its treatment of penalty. Proviso (a) to Section 35 permits an insufficiently stamped instrument to be admitted only on payment of the deficit together with a penalty of five rupees or, where greater, a sum equal to ten times the deficit. Section 40(1)(b), by contrast, empowers the Collector, if he thinks fit, to levy a penalty not exceeding ten times the deficit. The contrast between a sum equal to and an amount not exceeding led the Court to conclude that an enforcing court has no discretion either to waive or to reduce the penalty and such discretion is vested only with the Collector.

Having held that the law admits no unilateral cure after the first month, the Court softened the consequences in two important respects. It recognised that the bona fide pendency of a Section 34 petition, a Section 37 appeal or a special leave petition is a cogent ground for the Collector to waive the penalty or to impose only a minimal one. And, conscious that a further adjudication before the Collector would delay enforcement, it identified two routes. The decree holder may pay the deficit and the statutory penalty before the enforcing court under Section 35 read with Section 38(1), in which event the court acts upon the award and forwards only an authenticated copy and the amount collected to the Collector. Alternatively, where the decree holder declines to pay, the award is impounded and the original is sent to the Collector under Section 38(2) for payment of deficit stamp duty together with determination of penalty or the decree holder may withdraw the pending petition, pay the deficit stamp duty and penalty before the Collector and re-file the execution petition.

The Court also confronted a genuine practical conundrum: only an original instrument may be impounded. Since the Arbitration Act does not require the original award to be filed with an enforcement petition, a decree holder could, advertently or otherwise, file a copy of an unstamped award and leave the court unable either to impound it or to act upon it. The Court described this as a Catch-22 that would reduce the court to a mere bystander. Considering the High Court’s practice of requisitioning the arbitral record including the original signed award in Section 34 proceedings, the court observed that there is ordinarily no need to compel production if the same forms part of Section 34 record. Where the original is not before the Court and is not furnished voluntarily, no penalty follows, but the bar under Section 35 continues to operate.

Conclusion

URC Construction does not make arbitral awards harder to enforce; it makes the cost of neglecting stamp duty impossible to ignore. For award holders, the first and most important lesson is to treat stamping as part of the award itself rather than as a step in its enforcement. The duty should be paid upon execution or within one month of signing, irrespective of whether a challenge is anticipated. Where that window has already passed, the choice lies between paying the deficit and the tenfold penalty before the enforcing court, which may be quicker, or approaching the Collector with a considered case for leniency founded on the pendency of challenge proceedings and the decree holder’s bona fides, which may attract a lesser penalty but may take longer.

The judgment is at once a restatement and strict interpretation of the fiscal law. However, questions about its inconsistency with the Arbitration Act’s objective for speedy resolution and its tension with earlier decisions may travel upwards. But until they do, the prudent course for every award holder is simple: stamp the award within a month of its signing, and not a day later.

Footnotes

1.M. Anasuya Devi v. M. Manik Reddy, (2003) 8 SCC 565, para 4.

2.In Re: Interplay Between Arbitration Agreements under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 and the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, (2024) 6 SCC 1 : 2023 SCC OnLine SC 1666.

3.M/s URC Construction (P) Ltd. v. Airports Authority of India, OMP (ENF.) (COMM.) 155/2026, judgment dated 01.09.2026 (Delhi High Court).