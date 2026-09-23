Arbitration, as a preferred mode of dispute resolution, is grounded in the principles of party autonomy, efficiency, and finality. It offers a private, flexible, and expert-led alternative to traditional litigation. However, the credibility of arbitration ultimately hinges on one critical foundation: the impartiality and independence of the arbitrator. Any compromise, actual or perceived, on this front erodes trust in the process and undermines the legitimacy of the final award.

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Algorithmic Neutrality: Reimagining Arbitrator Appointments in India Through Artificial Intelligence to Combat Moral Hazard

A. Introduction

Arbitration, as a preferred mode of dispute resolution, is grounded in the principles of party autonomy, efficiency, and finality. It offers a private, flexible, and expert-led alternative to traditional litigation. However, the credibility of arbitration ultimately hinges on one critical foundation: the impartiality and independence of the arbitrator. Any compromise, actual or perceived, on this front erodes trust in the process and undermines the legitimacy of the final award. A major challenge to this impartiality is the phenomenon of “moral hazard,” a concept emphasized by Professor Jan Paulsson, which highlights the risk that a unilaterally appointed arbitrator may, consciously or subconsciously, favor the party that nominated them. This structural predisposition threatens both party confidence and enforceability, even in the absence of overt misconduct. To address such concerns, India has seen sweeping legal reforms. The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Act, 2015, supported by a strong judicial trend led by the Supreme Court, introduced stringent measures to prevent direct conflicts of interest. However, subtler risks, such as cognitive biases, institutional affiliations, and repeat appointments, continue to pose a threat to neutrality. In this evolving landscape, Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerges as a transformative tool. An AI-driven appointment system offers the promise of data-backed neutrality, rigorous conflict detection, and enhanced procedural efficiency. Yet, AI itself is not without risks. Uncritical reliance on algorithms may introduce new problems, including algorithmic bias, data privacy violations under India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and opaque decision-making processes. This article contends that the future lies in a calibrated human-AI synergy: a supervised AI framework governed by legal, technical, and ethical safeguards suited to India’s arbitral ecosystem. Through this lens, the analysis explores the nature of moral hazard, India’s legal evolution, the role of AI in appointments, and a regulatory framework for responsible adoption.

B. Deconstructing Moral Hazard in the Arbitral Process

The Paulsson Doctrine: Unilateral Appointments as an “Original Sin”

The contemporary debate on arbitrator bias is inextricably linked to Professor Jan Paulsson's influential critique, which frames the practice of unilateral party appointments as a "moral hazard" that is fundamentally incompatible with the ethos of impartial dispute resolution. Paulsson's thesis dismantles the long-held notion that parties possess an inherent "right" to appoint an arbitrator. Instead, he posits that such a practice is the "original sin" of arbitration, creating a tribunal where individual members are not "invested with an equal measure of confidence and an equal claim to moral authority" by all parties involved.

The core of this argument is that a party cannot be expected to trust the legitimacy of a process where its adversary has handpicked one of the adjudicators. Paulsson supports this claim with both anecdotal evidence—such as arbitrators improperly communicating confidential deliberations to their appointing party—and systemic observations. The most compelling piece of systemic evidence he presents is the statistical pattern of dissenting opinions. The fact that dissents are almost invariably authored by the arbitrator appointed by the losing party is, in Paulsson's view, a clear indicator of a systemic predisposition, suggesting that party-appointed arbitrators systematically favour the side to which they owe their nomination. This leads to his conclusion that to achieve a truly impartial system, the practice of unilateral appointments must be rigorously policed, if not forbidden entirely.

The Counter-Narrative: In Defence of Party Appointments

Despite Paulsson’s critique, a compelling counterview defends party appointments as a key strength of arbitration, enhancing its legitimacy and user appeal. Empirical data show that parties frequently opt for unilateral appointments even when institutional mechanisms are available, reflecting a strong preference for autonomy. This model offers parties a sense of control and participation, fostering trust in the process. Scholars also argue that party-appointed arbitrators function not as biased agents, but as “Devil’s Advocates,” ensuring balanced deliberation and guarding against tribunal groupthink. Such arbitrators often bring cultural and procedural fluency, aiding in the nuanced interpretation of a party’s legal and commercial context. Critics caution that eliminating party appointments entirely could replace one problem with another: a centralized, bureaucratic system where arbitrators prioritize institutional norms over party interests. Thus, party nominations, when properly regulated, can support fairness, diversity of thought, and contextual sensitivity within the arbitral process.

Manifestations of Bias in Modern Arbitration

Beyond theoretical critiques, the modern arbitral landscape reveals several recurring practices that fuel perceptions of bias and reinforce the moral hazard dilemma, many of which are increasingly pertinent in the Indian context.

Repeat appointments are among the most visible manifestations. A limited pool of arbitrators often receives repeated nominations from the same parties or law firms, creating an appearance of undue proximity. For example, the ICC reported that 30% of its 2023 arbitrator confirmations were repeat appointments. While not inherently improper, this trend raises "justifiable doubts" about The Indian Arbitration and Conciliation Act acknowledges this concern, with the Fifth Schedule listing multiple appointments by the same counsel within three years as grounds for challenge. Double-hatting where individuals concurrently act as arbitrators and counsel in similar matters, is another source of concern, especially in investment arbitration. Though not a direct conflict, this practice risks “pre-dispositional bias,” where adjudicators may subconsciously carry over arguments or frameworks from their advocacy role, undermining neutrality. Indian law, focused largely on direct and proximate conflicts, lacks the tools to address such cognitive risks. This brings us to the “maximum predisposition, minimum bias” strategy articulated by Professor Martin Hunter, which highlights a fundamental tension: parties often seek arbitrators inclined to their interests but who appear neutral enough to avoid disqualification. This incentivizes subtle gamesmanship over true impartiality.

Importantly, the issue is no longer just about rogue arbitrators. It is a systemic challenge where structural incentives, like familiarity and professional overlap, foster the perception of bias. Traditional disclosure-based frameworks are poorly suited to detect such patterns. This underscores the need for alternative, data-driven tools that can uncover relational and behavioural trends beyond what self-disclosure allows, making a strong case for AI-enabled conflict screening in arbitration.

C. India's Statutory Response to Arbitrator Bias: The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996

The Pre-2015 Landscape: A Subjective Standard

Prior to 2015, the legal framework governing arbitrator challenges in India was governed primarily by Section 12(3) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 ("the Act"). This provision allowed for an arbitrator to be challenged if "circumstances exist that give rise to justifiable doubts as to his independence or impartiality". While aligned with international standards in principle, the application of this test was largely subjective. The absence of specific, enumerated grounds led to ambiguity and inconsistency, often resulting in protracted court proceedings to determine the validity of an arbitrator's appointment, thereby undermining the efficiency that arbitration is intended to provide.

The 2015 Amendment: A Paradigm Shift Towards Objectivity

The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Act, 2015, marked a watershed moment for Indian arbitration law. Enacted in response to the detailed recommendations of the 246th Law Commission Report, the amendment sought to address the shortcomings of the previous regime by introducing objective, internationally recognized standards to bolster arbitrator neutrality and, crucially, the perception of neutrality.

The amendment's primary objective was to align the Indian framework with global best practices, particularly the International Bar Association (IBA) Guidelines on Conflicts of Interest in International Arbitration. This was achieved through a comprehensive overhaul of Section 12 of the Act, which introduced several key changes:

Expanded Disclosure Obligations: The amended Section 12(1) now mandates that a person approached for appointment as an arbitrator must provide a written disclosure of any circumstances that are likely to give rise to justifiable doubts as to their independence or impartiality. This includes any past or present relationship—whether financial, business, professional, or otherwise—with the parties, their counsel, or the subject matter of the dispute. Introduction of Statutory Schedules: The most significant innovation was the introduction of the Fifth and Seventh Schedules to the Act. These schedules provide specific, enumerated categories of relationships and circumstances that are deemed to impact an arbitrator's impartiality, moving the analysis from a purely subjective inquiry to a more objective, checklist-based assessment.

Dissecting the Schedules: "Justifiable Doubts" "Absolute Ineligibility"

The 2015 amendment created a two-tiered system for evaluating potential bias, embodied in the Fifth and Seventh Schedules. Understanding the distinction between these two schedules is fundamental to navigating the contemporary law on arbitrator challenges in India.

The Fifth Schedule ("Justifiable Doubts"): This schedule, which must be read in conjunction with the disclosure requirement under Section 12(1), provides a non-exhaustive list of circumstances that are considered to give rise to "justifiable doubts" as to an arbitrator's independence and impartiality. These situations are analogous to the "Orange List" in the IBA Guidelines. The existence of a circumstance listed in the Fifth Schedule does not automatically disqualify an arbitrator. Instead, it triggers a mandatory duty of Once disclosed, a party may choose to challenge the appointment under the procedure laid out in Section 13 of the Act. If no timely challenge is made, the objection may be deemed waived. The Seventh Schedule ("De Jure Ineligibility"): This schedule, read with the newly inserted Section 12(5), takes a much stricter approach. It lists specific relationships that render a person statutorily, or de jure, ineligible to be appointed as an arbitrator. These circumstances, which largely mirror the "Non-Waivable Red List" of the IBA Guidelines, create an absolute bar to appointment. For example, if an arbitrator is currently an employee, consultant, or has a direct business relationship with one of the parties, they are automatically ineligible.

Crucially, Section 12(5) begins with a non-obstante clause—"Notwithstanding any prior agreement to the contrary"—making this ineligibility paramount over any contractual provision agreed to by the parties before the dispute arose. However, the proviso to Section 12(5) carves out a narrow exception. It allows parties to waive this de jure ineligibility, but only through an "express agreement in writing" made after the dispute has arisen.12 This provision seeks to strike a delicate balance, upholding the principle of party autonomy in exceptional circumstances while preventing parties with superior bargaining power from contractually imposing biased arbitrators from the outset.

The following table provides a comparative analysis to clarify the distinct roles and legal effects of the Fifth and Seventh Schedules.

Provision Legal Standard Effect Waivability Illustrative Examples (from the Schedules) Section 12(1) read with Fifth Schedule Justifiable Doubts as to Independence or Impartiality Triggers a duty to disclose and a right to challenge. Can be waived by conduct or failure to object in a timely manner. The arbitrator has served as an arbitrator in another arbitration on a related subject matter involving one of the parties; The arbitrator has within the past three years been appointed as arbitrator on two or more occasions by one of the parties or an affiliate. Section 12(5) read with Seventh Schedule De Jure Ineligibility Creates an automatic statutory bar to appointment. Can only be waived by express written agreement post-dispute. The arbitrator is an employee, consultant, advisor or has any other past or present

business relationship with a party; The arbitrator's law firm has a significant commercial relationship with one of the parties.

This structured, objective framework introduced by the 2015 amendment was a clear legislative attempt to curb the moral hazard associated with arbitrator appointments by providing clear, predictable, and enforceable standards for neutrality.

D. Section III: The Judicial Balancing Act: Party Autonomy vs. Impartiality in Indian Case Law

Following the 2015 amendment, the Indian judiciary, led by the Supreme Court, has been actively engaged in interpreting and applying the new provisions, leading to a significant evolution in the jurisprudence surrounding arbitrator appointments. This judicial intervention has progressively recalibrated the balance between the foundational principle of party autonomy and the overriding requirements of impartiality and fairness.

The Foundational Principle: Qui Facit Per Alium Facit Per Se

The jurisprudential journey began with the Supreme Court's application of the Latin maxim qui facit per alium facit per se—"he who acts through another, acts himself." This principle became the logical anchor for invalidating appointment procedures that sought to circumvent the new ineligibility rules. The seminal case in this regard is TRF Ltd. v. Energo Engineering Projects Ltd. (2017). The arbitration clause in this case stipulated that the Managing Director (MD) of one of the parties would act as the sole arbitrator, or would nominate another person to do so. It was undisputed that the MD himself was ineligible to be an arbitrator under the Seventh Schedule. The crucial question was whether his ineligibility also invalidated his power to nominate someone else. The Supreme Court answered in the affirmative, holding that once a person becomes statutorily ineligible to act as an arbitrator, their power to nominate is also extinguished.13 The Court eloquently captured this logic with the metaphor: "once the infrastructure collapses, the superstructure is bound to collapse". This ruling established that the ineligibility prescribed in the Seventh Schedule could not be sidestepped through nomination.

Extending the Doctrine: The Perkins Eastman Revolution

The Supreme Court expanded upon the TRF ratio in its landmark decision in Perkins Eastman Architects DPC v. HSCC (India) Ltd. (2019). This case involved an arbitration clause that granted one party's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) the exclusive power to appoint a sole arbitrator. Building on the reasoning in TRF, the Court held that if a person with an interest in the outcome of the dispute is ineligible to be an arbitrator, they must also be ineligible to be the sole authority to appoint one.24 The Court's reasoning was that such a unilateral power gives one party an unfair advantage in "determining or charting out the course of dispute resolution," which raises justifiable doubts as to the impartiality of the process from its very inception.24 The Perkins Eastman judgment was revolutionary because it effectively invalidated a wide range of unilateral appointment clauses for sole arbitrators, signaling a decisive judicial shift in favour of procedural fairness over unfettered party autonomy.

The Constitutional Backstop: The CORE II Constitution Bench Ruling

Despite the clarity provided by Perkins Eastman, conflicting judgments from various High Courts and even benches of the Supreme Court created a period of jurisprudential uncertainty. This was finally resolved by a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in Central Organisation for Railway Electrification v. ECI SPIC SMO MCML (JV) (2024), commonly referred to as "CORE II".

The majority opinion in CORE II decisively settled the law, affirming and expanding upon the principles laid down in TRF and Perkins Eastman. The key holdings were:

Equality at the Appointment Stage: The Court held that the principle of equal treatment of parties, enshrined in Section 18 of the Act, is not confined to the conduct of arbitral proceedings but extends to the crucial, foundational stage of constituting the arbitral Invalidity of Unilateral Panels: The Court declared that arbitration clauses that empower one party to unilaterally curate a narrow panel of arbitrators from which the other party is mandated to choose are Such a procedure curtails the essential freedom of choice and violates the principle of equality, as the power to create the initial pool of candidates effectively gives one party control over the appointment process. Constitutional Dimension: In contracts involving the state or public sector undertakings (PSUs), the Court held that such one-sided appointment clauses are also violative of the principle of non-arbitrariness under Article 14 of the Constitution of India, thereby importing public law standards of fairness into the arbitral process.

The dissenting opinions, authored by Justices Hrishikesh Roy and P.S. Narasimha, offered a more cautious approach. They argued that the Act does not explicitly prohibit unilateral appointments and that the stringent disclosure and challenge mechanisms under Section 12 provide sufficient safeguards against bias. They expressed concern that a blanket judicial ban on such clauses could undermine party autonomy, which is the cornerstone of arbitration, and might create practical difficulties in high-volume, low-value disputes.

The progression from TRF to CORE II reveals a fundamental reorientation in Indian arbitration law. Party autonomy, once treated as an almost absolute principle, is now viewed as a qualified right. The judiciary has established that this autonomy cannot be exercised in a manner that compromises the structural integrity and fairness of the arbitral process. The arbitration agreement is no longer seen as a purely private contract immune from scrutiny; it is a procedural charter that must adhere to the principles of natural justice and equality. This judicial intervention, while aimed squarely at combating moral hazard, has reshaped the landscape, confirming that in the hierarchy of arbitral values, procedural fairness now stands on par with, if not superior to, the autonomy of the parties.

E. Section IV: Artificial Intelligence as the New Appointing Authority: A Paradigm Shift

The Promise of Algorithmic Objectivity

India’s arbitration ecosystem has taken significant steps to address the issue of arbitrator bias through legislative and judicial reforms. Yet, human-centric processes remain vulnerable to cognitive bias, repeat appointments, and structural incentives. In this context, Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents a compelling opportunity to infuse objectivity into arbitrator appointments. By leveraging large-scale data and computational logic, AI systems can enhance neutrality, efficiency, and transparency in ways difficult to replicate through manual selection. Automated systems offer the potential for faster, more cost-effective, and less biased identification of arbitrator candidates, directly confronting the moral hazard at its source.

Technical Architecture of an AI-Powered Appointment System

An effective AI arbitrator appointment system is more than a searchable database; it would operate as an intelligent decision-support engine, integrating several key technologies:

Data Aggregation and Sourcing: The effectiveness of AI depends on the depth and quality of its training data. India’s National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) and the e-Courts infrastructure offer a massive, public database of orders, judgments, and procedural records from over 18,000 courts. These datasets provide insight into the jurisprudential style, efficiency, and subject-matter expertise of retired judges, many of whom enter the arbitrator pool. Supplementary sources include arbitral awards, legal publications, and arbitrator biographies. Natural Language Processing (NLP): As legal data is largely unstructured, NLP enables the system to interpret judgments semantically. It can analyze arbitrators’ reasoning on contract law, damages, or procedural conduct, and quantify metrics such as average award timelines—transforming qualitative attributes into usable variables for matching. Conflict-of-Interest Detection via Network Analysis: AI can identify non-obvious conflicts by mapping professional relationships using graph It can detect repeated associations between arbitrators and counsel or parties across unrelated matters, flagging potential biases under the Fifth and Seventh Schedules of the Indian Arbitration Act. Multi-Criteria Matching and Diversity Inclusion: Parties can input specific requirements such as legal subject, seat, governing law, or The system then ranks arbitrators accordingly. Importantly, it can be designed to ensure demographic and geographic diversity, mitigating the dominance of traditional elites and widening the arbitrator pool beyond the usual suspects.

The Current Indian Legal Tech Landscape

The idea of an AI-powered arbitrator appointment system is no longer speculative, it builds upon India’s rapidly evolving legal tech ecosystem. AI tools like CaseMine, Manupatra, and LegitQuest are already transforming legal research, while platforms such as LawSimpl and Draft Bot Pro are streamlining legal drafting. The growing Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) sector, led by platforms like Webnyay, SAMA, and Jupitice, showcases the increasing reliance on AI and digital interfaces in dispute resolution. This robust technological foundation, coupled with rising user confidence, sets the stage for integrating AI into arbitrator selection.

What sets India apart globally is the availability of judicial data. The e-Courts project and the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) provide public access to millions of decisions across courts. These records offer a unique, scalable resource to train AI systems on legal reasoning and temperament, especially of retired judges who often serve as arbitrators. However, this strength comes with a caveat: the NJDG reflects historical biases within the judiciary. If not carefully managed, these biases may be encoded into AI models. Thus, while India’s digital infrastructure is a significant enabler, regulatory safeguards are essential to prevent algorithmic bias in arbitrator appointments.

F. The Algorithmic Conundrum: Legal and Ethical Hurdles in the Indian Context

While AI holds significant promise for reducing human bias in arbitrator selection, its deployment introduces a new set of complex legal and ethical dilemmas. Uncritical adoption risks replacing human subjectivity with algorithmic opacity, ultimately threatening the very justice and procedural fairness arbitration seeks to protect.

Algorithmic Bias: Hidden Yet Potent

The primary danger is not AI’s lack of judgment, but its potential to internalize and amplify existing societal biases present in its training data. Input bias arises when historical data overrepresents specific demographics—such as male arbitrators from elite institutions—causing the algorithm to falsely associate such traits with competence. Training bias compounds this, as the system may draw erroneous conclusions from patterns that reflect historical inequality, not merit. In India, where judicial and arbitral data may reflect entrenched disparities along caste, religion, gender, or region, this risk is especially acute. An AI tool trained on NJDG data could unintentionally codify systemic inequities, disadvantaging underrepresented groups. The example of the U.S. COMPAS system—which was found to be racially biased—serves as a cautionary tale: without safeguards, AI can embed prejudice under the guise of neutrality.

The “Black Box” Problem and the Need for Explainability

Modern AI models, especially those based on deep learning, are often opaque—even to their creators. This lack of interpretability conflicts with arbitration’s foundational principles of due process and reasoned decision-making. Sections 12 and 13 of the Arbitration Act entitle parties to challenge arbitrators for cause. If an AI system’s recommendations cannot be explained or scrutinized, this right becomes meaningless. Explainable AI (XAI), which provides clear, human-understandable reasoning behind decisions, is essential. Without it, any AI-driven appointment process would lack both transparency and legal defensibility.

Data Privacy: Compliance with the DPDP Act, 2023

Training AI tools on historical case data raises serious privacy concerns. India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) imposes strict requirements:

Consent and Lawful Purpose: Data must be used only for purposes agreed upon by individuals. Securing consent from thousands of individuals involved in past cases for AI training purposes is legally daunting. Data Minimization: Only necessary data may be This conflicts with AI models’ preference for large, varied datasets to ensure accurate learning. Data Fiduciary Accountability: It remains unclear who would legally bear responsibility for processing this data—a software provider, institution, or regulatory body?

These legal hurdles complicate the development of AI appointment tools, requiring careful regulatory design.

Accountability Vacuum

AI systems decentralize responsibility. If a recommended arbitrator is later found biased or unqualified, and the resulting award is set aside, who is liable for the loss? The developer, arbitral institution, consenting parties, or human approver? Current laws—including the Arbitration Act and IT Act—are silent on this issue, creating a vacuum that could hinder adoption and erode confidence in AI-based systems. The following table maps the key functionalities of a potential AI appointment system against the primary legal and ethical challenges they present within the Indian context.

AI Functionality Primary Technical Challenge Primary Legal/Ethical Risk (with Indian Context) Data-driven Expertise Matching Data Scarcity/Confidentiality of arbitral awards. Algorithmic Bias: Risk of reinforcing existing judicial or social biases (e.g., related to caste, gender) present in public datasets like the NJDG. Automated Conflict-of-Interest Checking Complexity of mapping and weighing diverse professional and personal relationships. Data Privacy: Processing personal data from past cases may violate the consent and purpose limitation principles of the DPDP Act, 2023. Diversity-Oriented Shortlisting Difficulty in objectively defining and weighting "diversity" metrics without introducing new biases. Lack of Explainability (The "Black Box" Problem): An opaque recommendation process undermines the right to a reasoned and challengeable appointment, conflicting with principles of natural justice.

This risk matrix demonstrates that each technological advancement offered by AI is inextricably linked to a corresponding legal or ethical vulnerability. A purely technological solution is insufficient; it must be accompanied by a robust legal and regulatory framework designed to anticipate and mitigate these specific risks

G. A Proposed Framework for AI-Assisted Arbitrator Appointments in India

Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the arbitrator appointment process in India necessitates a proactive, multi-pronged framework grounded in legislative clarity, institutional oversight, human intervention, and ethical safeguards.

Legislative and Regulatory Reforms

The current Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, lacks provisions to regulate AI-based appointments. Relying solely on judicial interpretation would prolong legal uncertainty. Therefore, targeted statutory amendments are essential.

Explicit Recognition: A new provision should explicitly recognize “AI-assisted appointment” mechanisms, differentiating them from court- or party-based This will provide legitimacy and a regulatory foundation for their use. Certification and Oversight: Only certified AI tools, approved by a regulatory authority like the Arbitration Council of India (ACI), should be permissible. The ACI should also be empowered to establish technical, procedural, and ethical standards. Statutory Mandate for Explainability: To address the “black box” problem, the Act must require all certified AI tools to operate under Explainable AI (XAI) Each recommendation should be accompanied by a transparent, human-readable report outlining its reasoning.

The Role of Arbitral Institutions

To ensure neutrality and build trust, the development and management of AI appointment tools should not be left to private parties or for-profit tech companies. Instead, this function should be housed within credible, neutral arbitral institutions such as the Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration (MCIA), the Delhi International Arbitration Centre (DIAC), or a central body under the aegis of the Arbitration Council of India. Institutional stewardship offers several advantages:

Trust and Neutrality: An institution-managed tool would be perceived as more neutral than a tool developed by a party's counsel or a private vendor.

An institution-managed tool would be perceived as more neutral than a tool developed by a party's counsel or a private vendor. Standardized Data Governance: Institutions can establish and enforce robust data privacy and security protocols compliant with the DPDP Act, ensuring that sensitive data from past arbitrations is anonymized and handled responsibly.

Institutions can establish and enforce robust data privacy and security protocols compliant with the DPDP Act, ensuring that sensitive data from past arbitrations is anonymized and handled responsibly. Pooled Resources: Institutions can pool financial and technical resources to develop a single, high-quality, and thoroughly audited system, avoiding a fragmented market of unreliable tools.

The Human-in-the-Loop Imperative

The most critical element of a responsible framework is the rejection of full automation in

favour of a "human-in-the-loop" (HITL) model. The final decision-making authority must always rest with a human. An AI tool should serve as a powerful decision-support system, not as the ultimate decider.

A potential HITL workflow could be structured as follows:

Input: The parties or the arbitral institution input the key parameters of the dispute into the certified AI platform (e.g., nature of dispute, governing law, value of claim, language). AI Analysis and Shortlisting: The AI processes its vast database to generate a ranked shortlist of 5-10 suitable arbitrator candidates. The "Explanation Report": Crucially, the AI does not just provide a list of names. It generates a comprehensive, transparent report for each candidate, detailing: The conflict-of-interest check results, including any relationships flagged under the Fifth and Seventh Schedules.

An analysis of their relevant experience, citing specific past cases or

Objective performance metrics, such as average time to render an

How the candidate contributes to the diversity of the proposed Human Review and Decision: This data-rich report is then provided to the appointing authority—be it the parties, their counsel, or the institution. Final Appointment: The final decision to select and appoint an arbitrator from the AI-generated shortlist remains an act of human judgment and discretion, thereby preserving accountability

Ethical Guidelines, Auditing, and Informed Consent

Finally, the technical and legal framework must be underpinned by strong ethical governance, drawing from emerging international soft law like the CIArb Guideline on the Use of AI in Arbitration.

India-Specific Ethical Guidelines: A dedicated code of conduct should be developed for the use of AI in Indian arbitration, addressing issues of fairness, bias mitigation, and

A dedicated code of conduct should be developed for the use of AI in Indian arbitration, addressing issues of fairness, bias mitigation, and Mandatory Audits: The regulatory body overseeing the AI tool must mandate regular, independent audits of its algorithms and underlying datasets. These audits would be designed specifically to detect and correct for statistical biases, ensuring the system does not disproportionately favour or disfavour any particular group.

The regulatory body overseeing the AI tool must mandate regular, independent audits of its algorithms and underlying datasets. These audits would be designed specifically to detect and correct for statistical biases, ensuring the system does not disproportionately favour or disfavour any particular group. Informed Consent: The principle of party autonomy is re-envisioned as the right to informed consent. Parties who agree to use an AI-assisted appointment process must be provided with a clear disclosure of the tool's capabilities, its limitations (including the potential for error), and its data sources, allowing them to make a genuinely informed decision.

H. Navigating the Future of Arbitral Integrity

The “moral hazard” inherent in traditional arbitrator appointment methods poses a clear and present danger to the integrity of arbitration in India. In response, the Indian judiciary has embarked on a remarkable jurisprudential journey, culminating in the CORE II decision, which has decisively prioritized the principles of fairness and equality over the once-sacrosanct doctrine of absolute party autonomy. While this robust judicial intervention has been necessary to curb the potential for bias, it has also created a complex and evolving legal landscape. Artificial Intelligence presents a compelling opportunity to transcend the limitations of human-centric selection processes. A data-driven approach offers the potential for unparalleled objectivity in conflict-of-interest screening, expertise matching, and promoting diversity. However, AI is no panacea. The risks of embedding societal biases into opaque algorithms, violating data privacy norms under the DPDP Act, and creating an accountability vacuum are not trivial; they are profound challenges to the principles of due process. The path forward for Indian arbitration, therefore, is not a binary choice between biased humans and supposedly infallible machines. It lies in a carefully calibrated synthesis of the two. The future is not one of automation, but of augmentation. This report proposes a regulated ecosystem where technology serves to enhance, not replace, human judgment. A framework built on certified, transparent, and explainable AI systems, managed by neutral arbitral institutions and governed by clear legislative and ethical principles, can effectively combat the moral hazards of the past without introducing new, algorithmic ones. By embracing a "human-in-the-loop" model, India can harness the power of AI to strengthen procedural integrity while preserving the essential human elements of reason, discretion, and justice. Adopting such a balanced and forward-looking approach will be crucial in cementing India's position as a credible, efficient, and technologically advanced global hub for arbitration.

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