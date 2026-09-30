More Than A Signature: Supreme Court Clarifies When Non-Signatories Can Be Bound By Arbitration

The Supreme Court, in KKH Finvest Pvt. Ltd. & Anr. v. Ashiesh Shukla & Ors., 2026 SCC OnLine SC 1498, has reaffirmed an important principle governing the reference of disputes involving non-signatories to arbitration. The Hon’ble Court held that the absence of a signature on an arbitration agreement is not, by itself, determinative of whether a person can be bound by the arbitration agreement.

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KKH Finvest Pvt. Ltd. & Anr. v. Ashiesh Shukla & Ors., 2026 SCC OnLine SC 1498

The Supreme Court, in KKH Finvest Pvt. Ltd. & Anr. v. Ashiesh Shukla & Ors., 2026 SCC OnLine SC 1498, has reaffirmed an important principle governing the reference of disputes involving non-signatories to arbitration. The Hon’ble Court held that the absence of a signature on an arbitration agreement is not, by itself, determinative of whether a person can be bound by the arbitration agreement. What assumes greater significance is the nature of the person's relationship with the contracting parties, their conduct and participation in the underlying transaction, and whether the transaction, viewed as a whole, demonstrates an intention to be bound.

Background

The dispute arose in the context of a Memorandum of Settlement dated 09.05.2022 (“MoS”) concerning the takeover of Sensorise Digital Services Private Limited and its sister concern, Sensorise Smart Solutions Private Limited. Under the MoS, the buyer agreed to acquire the complete shareholding of the sellers for a settlement amount of INR 8 crore. The MoS contemplated the transfer of shares held by various persons, including members of the management team and consultant/employee shareholders.

One shareholder, holding 1,480 shares in Sensorise Digital Services was not a signatory to the MoS. However, simultaneously with the MoS, he executed a separate Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) under which he agreed to sell his shares to the buyer for the proportionate settlement amount.

Disputes subsequently arose, and arbitration proceedings were initiated. While the original proceedings under Section 11 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“Arbitration Act”) before the Hon’ble Delhi High Court concerned certain parties, the non-signatories were subsequently sought to be brought within the arbitration.

The Hon’ble Delhi High Court relied upon a clause in the SPA which provided that the transfer/sale of the shares would be conclusive, independent, mutually exclusive and in no way connected with the remaining clauses of the SPA and the MoS. On this basis, the Hon’ble High Court concluded that there was no sufficient basis to treat the non-signatory as a party to the arbitration agreement contained in the MoS.

Supreme Court's Findings

The Supreme Court disagreed with this approach.

The Hon’ble Court reiterated the principles governing the identification of a non-signatory as a “veritable party”. Referring to Cox and Kings Ltd. v. SAP India Pvt. Ltd., (2024) 4 SCC 1, the Hon’ble Court emphasised that the participation of a non-signatory in the performance of the underlying contract is an important factor in determining whether such person intended to be bound by the arbitration agreement. The Hon’ble Court further recognised that the inquiry may require consideration of the parties' relationships, their involvement in the negotiation, performance and termination of the underlying contract, the commonality of the subject matter and the composite nature of the transaction.

Importantly, the Hon’ble Court did not treat the absence of a signature as conclusive. Instead, the question was whether, having regard to the transaction as a whole and the conduct of the parties, the non-signatory could properly be regarded as a party to the arbitration agreement.

Applying these principles, the Hon’ble Court found that participation of the shareholder was integral to the transaction. The SPA was executed pursuant to the MoS and provided for the sale of the shares as part of the overall transaction. The Hon’ble Court observed that, unless the shareholder transferred his shares, the MoS could not be fully performed, since the buyer's objective was to acquire complete ownership and control of the company.

The Hon’ble Court also noted the fact that the SPA itself recorded that the buyer was acquiring shares of the ex-promoters, management team, including the seller, and other shareholders pursuant to the consensus reflected in the MoS.

Accordingly, the Hon’ble Court concluded that the shareholder had committed himself to the sale of his shares under the SPA and to the transaction contemplated under the MoS.

The Importance of Consistency in Treating Similarly Situated Non-Signatories

A particularly significant aspect of the judgment was the Hon’ble Court's treatment of the contractual clause relied upon by the Hon’ble Delhi High Court.

The Hon’ble Supreme Court noted that the Share Purchase Agreements executed by the other persons who had been held to be “veritable parties” contained clauses substantially identical to the clause relied upon by the Hon’ble High Court to distinguish case of the shareholder.

The Hon’ble Supreme Court therefore found that there was no real factual basis for treating the said shareholder differently. The Hon’ble High Court's distinction was consequently held to be unsustainable.

This aspect of the judgment reinforces the need for courts to examine the transaction and contractual framework as a whole, rather than attaching determinative significance to an isolated contractual provision. Where multiple agreements form part of a single commercial arrangement, the legal effect of one agreement cannot necessarily be assessed in isolation from the other agreements and the obligations undertaken by the parties.

Impact on Non-Signatories in Arbitration

The judgment is significant for commercial transactions involving multiple agreements and multiple participants. Modern commercial arrangements frequently involve a principal agreement supplemented by share purchase agreements, consultancy agreements, indemnities, guarantees, assignment deeds and other ancillary documents. Participants in such transactions may not all sign the principal agreement containing the arbitration clause.

The judgment makes clear that such contractual structuring does not, by itself, determine whether a non-signatory is outside the scope of the arbitration agreement. The court may examine the substance of the transaction, the role played by the non-signatory and the extent to which their obligations are necessary for the performance of the underlying agreement.

At the same time, the judgment does not suggest that every person connected with a commercial transaction automatically becomes bound by an arbitration agreement. The Hon’ble Supreme Court's reasoning remains anchored in the intention of the parties, as discerned from their conduct and participation in the underlying transaction. The determination therefore continues to be fact-specific.

The judgment also reflects the balance recognised in Cox and Kings (Supra) between the consensual foundation of arbitration and the realities of complex commercial transactions. While arbitration is fundamentally based on consent, that consent may, in appropriate circumstances, be inferred from the conduct and involvement of a non-signatory in the contractual arrangement.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court’s decision in KKH Finvest is significant in reaffirming that the determination of whether a non-signatory is bound by an arbitration agreement cannot be reduced to a simple inquiry into whether that person signed the agreement containing the arbitration clause.

Instead, the focus must be on the substance of the transaction, the role and conduct of the non-signatory, the interrelationship between the agreements, and the overall commercial objective of the arrangement.

The judgment therefore provides useful guidance for courts and commercial parties alike. While the signature remains an important indicator of consent, it is not necessarily the end of the inquiry. In appropriate cases, the contractual architecture, the nature of the transaction and the conduct of the parties may establish that a non-signatory is, in substance and in law, bound by the arbitration agreement.

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