Unlocking The Truth: The Role And Procedure Of Expert Witnesses In International Arbitration

The evolution of international arbitration as the preferred mechanism for resolving complex cross border disputes has transformed the landscape of dispute resolution. In particular, the growing complexity of subject matter, from multi-layered construction contracts to intricate financial valuations has created an increased reliance on expert witnesses. These individuals, equipped with specialized knowledge, provide clarity and guidance on technical, scientific, financial, or legal issues that fall outside the typical purview of arbitrators.

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A. Introduction

The evolution of international arbitration as the preferred mechanism for resolving complex cross-border disputes has transformed the landscape of dispute resolution. In particular, the growing complexity of subject matter, from multi-layered construction contracts to intricate financial valuations has created an increased reliance on expert witnesses. These individuals, equipped with specialized knowledge, provide clarity and guidance on technical, scientific, financial, or legal issues that fall outside the typical purview of arbitrators. Their presence in proceedings not only supports a more informed decision-making process but can, in many cases, determine the outcome of the dispute. Over the past two decades, scholars, practitioners, and arbitral institutions alike have acknowledged and written extensively about the strategic and evidentiary value of expert witnesses. Various leading arbitration commentaries, such as those by Redfern and Hunter, Born, and Gaillard & Savage, have addressed the nuanced role that experts play in bridging the knowledge gap between the tribunal and the subject matter of the dispute.1 These authors emphasize that arbitrators, while legally competent and procedurally adept, often lack the deep technical, economic, or scientific expertise necessary to interpret and adjudicate claims that hinge on, for instance, quantum calculations, construction methodologies, software performance standards, or international accounting frameworks.

This paper seeks to explore the multifaceted role of expert witnesses in international arbitration through both a conceptual and practical lens. Drawing upon recent literature, institutional practices, and landmark arbitral awards, the discussion navigates the modes of appointment, types of experts, procedural strategies, and emerging best practices in expert evidence. The objective is not only to highlight the growing dependence on expert input but to critically assess how their contributions are best integrated into the arbitral process to promote fairness, efficiency, and substantive justice.

B. The Growing Necessity of Experts in Complex Disputes

International arbitration cases often arise from industries like construction, energy, finance, shipping, and intellectual property. These disputes frequently involve technical or domain-specific issues, such as identifying causation in engineering failures, assessing delay claims in construction projects, or quantifying economic losses. Expert witnesses bring the required domain expertise to help bridge the gap between legal principles and technical evidence.

Experts typically fall into three categories: technical experts, who explain how or why a process failed or succeeded; quantum experts, who calculate damages using recognized valuation methods; and legal experts, who provide insight into foreign laws or legal systems unfamiliar to the tribunal.2 The appointment of such experts is no longer a procedural afterthought but a strategic imperative that can influence nearly every aspect of the arbitration process.

C. Modes of Appointment: Party vs. Tribunal-Appointed Experts

Expert witnesses can be appointed in three primary ways: by a party, by the tribunal, or occasionally, as part of the arbitral tribunal itself. Party-appointed experts are common in adversarial proceedings and are engaged to support a party’s case with technical or financial analysis.3 However, this mode of appointment often raises concerns around perceived bias, especially when experts seem to act as advocates rather than neutral professionals. Tribunal-appointed experts, on the other hand, are selected by the arbitral panel to provide an impartial assessment on specific issues. These experts are often tasked with reconciling opposing party-appointed opinions or supplementing gaps in technical understanding. Although such appointments are less frequent, they are particularly useful in cases where the tribunal needs objective guidance and where parties’ experts have provided conflicting reports. An even rarer scenario is where an expert is appointed as one of the arbitrators. While this can bring substantial domain expertise to the panel, it also creates potential challenges, especially in assessing evidentiary credibility or applying legal standards without formal legal training.

D. Case Study: SHIAC Arbitration and the Chinese Perspective

The use of expert witnesses in arbitrations seated in China, particularly those administered by the Shanghai International Arbitration Center (SHIAC),4 reflects a unique procedural culture that combines international best practices with distinctive domestic legal traditions. While international arbitration standards emphasize the role of expert witnesses as vital to resolving complex technical and factual disputes, SHIAC’s approach is marked by flexibility, limited procedural formalism, and a strong emphasis on the tribunal’s discretion.

Under the 2015 SHIAC Arbitration Rules, both party-appointed and tribunal-appointed experts are permitted.5 However, a notable distinction lies in the absence of a mandatory requirement for party-appointed experts to submit a declaration of independence or impartiality. This procedural gap introduces a degree of variability in how tribunals perceive and evaluate expert reports. While international frameworks like the IBA Rules or UNCITRAL suggest that expert independence is essential to the credibility of the testimony, SHIAC grants tribunals broader latitude in deciding whether an expert’s association with a party undermines their reliability. In practical terms, the way expert evidence is presented in SHIAC proceedings tends to be more documentary in nature. Expert reports are often annexed to party submissions and are treated as written evidence, rather than as live testimony. Unless the opposing party explicitly raises doubts regarding the credibility, independence, or competence of the expert, there is no procedural obligation for the expert to appear in person or via video for cross-examination.6 This practice is particularly prevalent in sectors such as shipping or marine insurance, where expert assessments—such as cargo damage evaluations or compliance reports—are standardized and often provided by well-established institutions or assessors.

A compelling illustration of this approach can be drawn from a SHIAC-administered case involving an international shipping dispute, where an insurer submitted an expert report by a German-based cargo assessor to prove damage to high-purity silicon shipped from China to Germany.7 The expert, being a reputable assessor in the field, did not testify at the hearing due to logistical and cost-related constraints. The opposing party questioned the impartiality of the report, arguing that the assessor had been appointed solely by the claimant and should be summoned to testify. However, the tribunal ruled in favor of accepting the report as valid documentary evidence, emphasizing the expert’s reputation in the industry and the lack of contrary evidence undermining the credibility of the findings. At the same time, SHIAC tribunals also retain the authority to appoint tribunal-appointed experts when the facts in question require objective clarification. In such instances, experts are selected based on their neutrality and must provide a written report that may be examined during oral hearings. The process for appointing such experts’ mirrors that seen in civil law jurisdictions, where the tribunal actively directs the expert’s scope of inquiry, drafts specific questions, and may require the parties to prepay expert fees.

E. Decoding the Truth: The Strategic Role of Expert Witnesses in International Arbitration

Expert witnesses play a pivotal role in international arbitration, particularly in cases involving complex technical, financial, or scientific issues that fall beyond the expertise of the arbitral tribunal. Their primary function is to assist the tribunal by offering independent and specialized insight on matters such as construction delays, financial valuations, regulatory compliance, intellectual property, and more. Unlike factual witnesses, who testify based on personal knowledge of events, expert witnesses provide opinion evidence grounded in professional training and experience. In doing so, they help bridge the gap between the legal questions at hand and the technical or industry-specific facts that underlie the dispute. Experts may be appointed either by the parties or the tribunal, and their reports are often central to the evidentiary framework of the arbitration. Well-drafted expert reports, supported by credible data and clear reasoning, can significantly influence the outcome of proceedings. Moreover, expert testimony during hearings—whether through traditional cross-examination or in formats such as witness conferencing (hot-tubbing)—allows for direct comparison of competing views and assists tribunals in evaluating reliability and methodology. Institutions and rules such as the IBA Rules on the Taking of Evidence, UNCITRAL Model Law, and various institutional arbitration rules provide frameworks that govern expert engagement, emphasizing independence, relevance, and fairness.8

The increasing reliance on expert witnesses reflects the evolving nature of international arbitration, where factual complexity and technical specificity are now common. As a result, the expert witness has become more than just a procedural tool; they are a strategic component in the pursuit of clarity, credibility, and ultimately, justice. Their role, when exercised with objectivity and professionalism, ensures that tribunals are better equipped to render accurate and informed decisions in even the most intricate disputes.

F. Conclusion

In contemporary international arbitration, expert witnesses have transitioned from supporting figures to central participants in the adjudicative process. Their ability to decode technical complexities, assess quantum of damages, and offer sector-specific insights makes them indispensable in resolving disputes that demand both legal precision and subject-matter expertise. As arbitration increasingly deals with specialized industries and multi-layered evidence, the expert witness plays a vital role in shaping the tribunal’s understanding and, ultimately, its award.

However, this elevated role brings with it a significant responsibility. Experts must maintain the highest standards of independence, impartiality, and methodological integrity. Any perception of bias or advocacy undermines not only the credibility of the expert but also the fairness of the proceedings. Equally, it is incumbent upon legal counsel and arbitral tribunals to ensure that the use of expert evidence is governed by procedural transparency, efficiency, and ethical rigor.

Moving forward, there is a clear need for more consistent guidelines and global standards for expert participation, particularly in cross-cultural arbitrations. Institutions may consider developing more robust protocols that promote joint expert engagement, encourage early procedural alignment, and leverage technology for report preparation and testimony. Practices such as witness conferencing (hot tubbing), common data sets, and digitally modeled simulations should be integrated more systematically to enhance clarity and reduce unnecessary contention.9

In conclusion, expert witnesses will continue to be a cornerstone of international arbitration, especially as disputes become more data-driven and technologically nuanced. By fostering greater procedural coherence, investing in training for experts, and embracing innovative practices, the arbitration community can ensure that expert testimony remains a tool not just for persuasion, but for truth, efficiency, and just resolution in the global dispute resolution arena.

Footnotes

1 Nigel Blackaby et al., Redfern and Hunter on International Arbitration (7th ed. 2022); Gary B. Born, International Commercial Arbitration (3d ed. 2021); Emmanuel Gaillard & John Savage (eds.), Fouchard Gaillard Goldman on International Commercial Arbitration (Kluwer Law Int’l 1999).

2 Int’l Bar Ass’n, IBA Rules on the Taking of Evidence in International Arbitration art. 5 (2020).

3 EDF (Services) Ltd. v. Romania, ICSID Case No. ARB/05/13, Award ¶ 221 (Oct. 8, 2009).

4 Shanghai Int’l Arb. Ctr., Arbitration Rules (2015), arts. 37–39, https://www.shiac.org/SHIAC/arbitrate_rules_detail_E.aspx?id=12.

5 UNCITRAL, Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration, art. 26 (2006); CIArb, Protocol for the Use of Party-Appointed Expert Witnesses in International Arbitration (2007).

6 Jeffrey Waincymer, Procedure and Evidence in International Arbitration (Kluwer Law Int’l 2012)

7 Kluwer Arbitration Blog, The Use of Expert Witness in Arbitration from the Perspective of SHIAC (Apr. 29, 2020), https://arbitrationblog.kluwerarbitration.com/2020/04/29/the-use-of-expert-witness-in-arbitration-from-the perspective-of-shiac/.

8 IBA Rules on the Taking of Evidence in International Arbitration, supra.

9 Michael Tonkin & Igor Corelj, Procedural Considerations of Being an Expert Witness, Mondaq (Mar. 19, 2024), https://www.mondaq.com/arbitration-dispute-resolution/1458442/procedural-considerations-of-being-an-expert-witness.

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