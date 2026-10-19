Enforcement Of Maintenance Orders Against An Absconding Judgment Debtor

The Delhi High Court’s judgment in Jyoti Singh & Anr. v. State Govt. of NCT of Delhi & Ors., decided on 29 September 2026, addresses whether maintenance proceedings can be defeated when the judgment debtor cannot be traced. The Court held that a claimant’s inability to provide the debtor’s current address is not, by itself, a reason to dismiss execution proceedings. Courts must use available legal mechanisms to trace the debtor and enforce the order.

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A Study of Jyoti Singh & Anr. v. State Govt. of NCT of Delhi & Ors.Introduction

The Delhi High Court’s judgment in Jyoti Singh & Anr. v. State Govt. of NCT of Delhi & Ors., decided on 29 September 2026, addresses whether maintenance proceedings can be defeated when the judgment debtor cannot be traced. The Court held that a claimant’s inability to provide the debtor’s current address is not, by itself, a reason to dismiss execution proceedings. Courts must use available legal mechanisms to trace the debtor and enforce the order.

Facts and Background

The petition was filed under Article 226 of the Constitution of India read with Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The petitioners challenged the dismissal of Execution Case No. 226/2023 by the Principal Judge, Family Court, East District, Karkardooma Courts, on 5 February 2026, and sought directions to trace the respondent.

On 2 May 2023, the Family Court had awarded interim maintenance of ₹4,000 per month to each petitioner, totalling ₹8,000 per month from 26 November 2019, along with ₹11,000 in litigation expenses. A separate order dated 21 September 2024 under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, awarded ₹9,000 per month to the petitioner and her minor daughter and directed payment of arrears within six months. The respondent was untraceable, and the Family Court dismissed the execution case because the petitioners could not provide his updated address or whereabouts.

Court’s Reasoning

The High Court held that making a deserted spouse or minor child responsible for locating an absconding debtor would undermine the purpose of maintenance law. Relying on Rajnesh v. Neha, it emphasised that delayed enforcement can defeat the social-welfare objective of maintenance, which is to prevent financial hardship and secure support for dependants.

The Court also referred to Shantha @ Ushadevi v. B.G. Shivananjappa and Poongodi v. Thangavel to reaffirm that maintenance liability is continuing in nature. Closing an execution proceeding does not extinguish unpaid maintenance; the obligation remains until payment is made. A debtor cannot obtain an advantage from conduct that obstructs enforcement. Applying the maxim nullus commodum capere potest de injuria sua propria, the Court relied on Union of India v. Major General Madan Lal Yadav (Retd.) and the Delhi High Court’s decision in Manjeet Kaur v. Tej Pratap Singh to reject an approach that deprives claimants of arrears because the debtor remains unavailable.

Powers and Duties of the Executing Court

The Court highlighted practical steps available to the executing court, including seeking police assistance, requiring disclosure of the debtor’s assets, summoning employment records, and obtaining relevant information from banks and other sources. Referring to Rahul S. Shah v. Jinendra Kumar Gandhi, it stressed effective and expeditious execution, including police assistance where necessary. It also noted that, under Rajnesh v. Neha, maintenance orders may be enforced through mechanisms applicable to money decrees, including relevant provisions of the Code of Civil Procedure.

Decision and Significance

The High Court set aside the Family Court’s order dated 5 February 2026 and restored Execution Case No. 226/2023. It directed the Family Court to take effective steps to trace and serve the respondent, with police assistance from the Station House Officer, Police Station Shakarpur. The police were directed to file a status report and make enquiries into the respondent’s residence, employment and assets.

The judgment reinforces that maintenance orders must be effectively enforced and that a defaulting party cannot frustrate execution by remaining untraceable. Courts and enforcement agencies must use available procedures to pursue compliance; the burden of a debtor’s evasion should not fall on the spouse or child entitled to maintenance.

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