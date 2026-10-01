In Conversation With Former Chief Justice Of India B.R. Gavai: Rule Of Law, Judicial Independence And The Future Of Justice – Courtroom Stories

Former Chief Justice of India Justice B.R. Gavai recently joined Adv. Varun Singh, Founder and Managing Partner of Foresight Law Offices India, for an insightful discussion on the Indian judiciary, constitutional values, judicial leadership and the future of legal practice

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Former Chief Justice of India Justice B.R. Gavai recently joined Adv. Varun Singh, Founder and Managing Partner of Foresight Law Offices India, for an insightful discussion on the Indian judiciary, constitutional values, judicial leadership and the future of legal practice. The conversation traversed several contemporary issues—from judicial independence and freedom of expression to artificial intelligence, mentoring young lawyers and the importance of the rule of law.

Below are edited highlights from the discussion.

Varun Singh: During your tenure, leadership was often associated with collaboration rather than hierarchy. What, in your view, defines effective judicial leadership?

Justice B.R. Gavai: Every judge brings a unique perspective to the Bench. Leadership does not mean imposing the senior judge's opinion. A Bench must function collectively, with open discussion and mutual respect. During my own tenure, I encouraged deliberation before orders were passed so that decisions reflected the collective wisdom of the Bench rather than the authority of one individual.

Varun Singh: Judicial inconsistency is often discussed, particularly with the observation that different Benches may approach similar matters differently. How should this be understood?

Justice B.R. Gavai: Judges, like individuals generally, naturally differ in their approach. Some may be more inclined to grant interim relief while others may adopt greater restraint. Such variation is more visible at preliminary stages, including admission or bail. However, where substantial questions of law arise, the judicial system provides mechanisms such as larger Benches to ensure consistency and authoritative settlement of legal principles.

Varun Singh: The Supreme Court continues to face an ever-growing docket. Is the creation of appellate courts the answer?

Justice B.R. Gavai: Creating another appellate layer may only increase complexity. A more fundamental challenge is that the Supreme Court today hears a significant number of matters which were never intended to reach it, including routine bail and procedural disputes. Strengthening decision-making at the trial and High Court levels would considerably reduce unnecessary litigation before the Supreme Court.

Varun Singh: Trial courts are often said to adopt a "play it safe" approach, particularly in bail matters. What contributes to this trend?

Justice B.R. Gavai: Judicial officers sometimes hesitate out of concern that granting relief in sensitive matters may invite administrative scrutiny. Such apprehensions should not influence judicial decision-making. Judges must decide cases according to law, and judicial independence must be protected from institutional pressures.

Varun Singh: Public discourse increasingly raises questions about the limits of free speech. How should constitutional freedoms be balanced?

Justice B.R. Gavai: The Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression, subject only to reasonable restrictions prescribed by law. Merely because a person disagrees with or feels offended by another's opinion should not justify invoking the coercive machinery of the State. Constitutional freedoms remain meaningful only when differing viewpoints can be expressed within lawful limits.

Varun Singh: One of the landmark judgments associated with your tenure concerns what has come to be known as the "Bulldozer Justice" case. What constitutional principle guided that decision?

Justice B.R. Gavai: The central issue was the rule of law. Executive authorities cannot demolish a person's home merely because the individual is an accused or even a convict, without following due process. Such action effectively allows the executive to assume the role of adjudicator, contrary to the constitutional doctrine of separation of powers. Our judgment therefore laid down procedural safeguards and accountability measures to ensure that demolitions occur only in accordance with law.

Varun Singh: Artificial Intelligence is rapidly entering the justice delivery system. How do you view its role?

Justice B.R. Gavai: Technology can significantly improve efficiency through translation, categorisation of cases and administrative support. However, AI cannot replace judicial reasoning. Legal adjudication requires careful appreciation of facts, context and human judgment. Even seemingly similar cases may require entirely different outcomes based on subtle factual distinctions.

Varun Singh: What guidance would you offer to young lawyers aspiring to build meaningful legal careers?

Justice B.R. Gavai: Focus on your work rather than positions or titles. Perform your professional duties with honesty, integrity and fidelity to the Constitution. Success follows commitment to one's responsibilities, while the ultimate destination is often determined by circumstances beyond one's control.

Closing Thoughts

The conversation highlighted that the strength of the judiciary lies not merely in institutional authority but in constitutional values, judicial independence, integrity and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law. Justice Gavai's reflections offer valuable insights for legal professionals, students and anyone interested in the continued evolution of India's justice system.

Watch the Full Conversation:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oy8A3WPuf8M

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