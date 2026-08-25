Anatomy Of Failed Acquisitions: Contractual Pathologies And Preventive Drafting

In 2008, Daiichi Sankyo paid USD 4.6 billion for control of Ranbaxy. Five years later, Ranbaxy's US subsidiary pleaded guilty to seven federal felony counts and paid USD 500 million; a decade later, Daiichi was still in the Indian courts enforcing an arbitral award against the sellers.

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Introduction

In 2008, Daiichi Sankyo paid USD 4.6 billion for control of Ranbaxy. Five years later, Ranbaxy's US subsidiary pleaded guilty to seven federal felony counts and paid USD 500 million; a decade later, Daiichi was still in the Indian courts enforcing an arbitral award against the sellers. None of that was unforeseeable - it was undisclosed, and the transaction documents did not appropriately allocate the risk. Most failed and distressed acquisitions follow that pattern. Non-disclosure, underfunded indemnities, governance deadlock, integration collapse - the common root is a contractual gap. This note examines seven domains where acquirers suffer preventable losses, illustrated by Indian and cross-border case studies, and concludes with emerging clauses gaining traction in Indian deal practice. The analysis is framed from the acquirer’s perspective, with the recommendations reflecting a buy-side approach. Some of these positions may therefore be expected to attract pushback from seller’s counsel.

At a Glance: Seven Domains, Seven Clauses

Domain Failure Mode The Clause That Closes It Disclosure Adverse matters concealed or buried in the data room; no update before closing Warranty-by-warranty specific disclosure, plus a bring-down obligation as a condition precedent/closing action Warranties & Indemnities Protection cannot be collected — seller assets gone, cap too low, claim window closed Escrow or W&I backing; meaningful caps and survival periods; fundamental warranties appropriately capped/uncapped; fraud carved out of consequential-loss exclusions Earn-Outs Purchaser controls the business and can affect the earn-out metric Locked accounting methodology, set-off rights, independent expert determination, and defined seller information/management rights Governance & Deadlock Acquirer holds the economics without the control Objective-threshold reserved matters, protective minority rights and a tiered deadlock mechanism Conditions Precedent Drafted loosely; sector regulatory architecture unmapped Each approval/consent named individually, with objectively verifiable CPs, a long-stop date and direct obligations on relevant entities Integration Synergy assumptions never verified or contractually bound Pre-closing integration plan, documented synergy verification, and re-pricing/termination rights if material assumptions prove unachievable Dispute Resolution The fight over forum precedes the fight over the merits Fixed seat, institutional rules, express emergency-arbitrator provisions, tiered escalation and a Section 9 court-access carveout

I. Disclosure Mechanisms: When the Foundation Is Rotten

A. Where the Risk Line Is Drawn

The disclosure letter and schedule mark the boundary between accepted risk and warranty breach. A defective or fraudulently populated disclosure regime turns the acquisition agreement into a one-way loss ticket — all risk lands with the acquirer.

B. The Daiichi Sankyo / Ranbaxy Acquisition: Concealment at Scale

The Daiichi Sankyo / Ranbaxy transaction is India's defining M&A case study on non-disclosure. In 2008, Daiichi Sankyo acquired a controlling stake in Ranbaxy for USD 4.6 billion. Ranbaxy's promoters concealed systemic data integrity and manufacturing deficiencies under USFDA scrutiny. The deal closed. It is pertinent to note that under the teams of the deal, Daiichi Sankyo did not have indemnity from actions taken prior to the 2008 purchase.

In 2013, Ranbaxy USA Inc. pleaded guilty to seven federal felony counts and paid USD 500 million, the then largest drug safety settlement involving a generic pharmaceutical company. Daiichi Sankyo successfully pursued ICC arbitration (Singapore seat). The Delhi High Court later enforced an award of approximately INR 35 billion against the promoters after prolonged litigation. The clause that would have prevented this: a specific warranty covering pending and threatened regulatory action, backed by escrow, adequate indemnity coverage and an express pro-sandbagging provision.

C. Verizon / Yahoo: Cyber Non-Disclosure and Price Impact

Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo's core internet assets closed at USD 4.48 billion, USD 350 million below the originally agreed USD 4.83 billion. The reduction followed Yahoo's disclosure, only after signing, of two massive pre-signing data breaches: a 2014 breach affecting approximately 500 million accounts and a 2013 breach affecting all three billion then-existing accounts. The case established that disclosure obligations should extend to cyber incidents, a risk largely overlooked in standard disclosure regimes at the time. It also highlighted that delayed or partial disclosure to an acquirer, without sufficient time for diligence, is itself a deficiency that transaction documents must address. The clause that would have prevented this: a cyber-incident warranty with a defined lookback period, coupled with a bring-down disclosure obligation at closing.

D. Preventive Drafting: Robust Disclosure Mechanisms

Specific, effective disclosures: The disclosure letter should qualify each warranty individually, identifying the specific warranty affected and describing the nature, scope, and probable financial impact of the disclosed matter with sufficient detail to enable the acquirer to assess the risk. Omnibus references to "all matters in the data room" should not constitute effective disclosure.

The disclosure letter should qualify each warranty individually, identifying the specific warranty affected and describing the nature, scope, and probable financial impact of the disclosed matter with sufficient detail to enable the acquirer to assess the risk. Omnibus references to "all matters in the data room" should not constitute effective disclosure. Bring-down disclosure: The seller should update the disclosure letter at and in between signing and closing to reflect all new matters arising or coming to its attention. Failure to do so should constitute a failure of a condition precedent or give rise to a warranty claim.

The seller should update the disclosure letter at and in between signing and closing to reflect all new matters arising or coming to its attention. Failure to do so should constitute a failure of a condition precedent or give rise to a warranty claim. Pro-sandbagging provision: Expressly preserve the buyer's right to bring warranty claims irrespective of prior knowledge. The Bombay High Court in GWL Properties Ltd. v James Mackintosh & Company Private Limited1] gave effect to precisely such a clause, holding that the buyer's reliance on the warranties was not diluted by the due diligence it had conducted. Where the agreement is silent, the position is left to judicial interpretation and a seller may argue that matters identified during due diligence bar recovery. A typical provision states: "No Warranty Claim shall be limited or excluded by reason of any actual, imputed, or constructive knowledge of the Buyer or its advisers, whether arising from due diligence, management presentations, or otherwise."

II. Warranties and Indemnities: The Paper Tiger Problem

A. Protection You Cannot Collect

A warranty and indemnity framework is only as valuable as the ability to collect on it. Elaborate protections mean nothing if the recovery mechanism fails, because the seller has no assets left, the claim window has closed, the cap is too low, or the obligation is unsecured.

B. Common Breaches and Recovery Challenges

In the Prodapt-Synophic case, Prodapt acquired Synophic Systems and then discovered undisclosed breaches of ethics policies with its major client, Cisco. The Madras High Court ordered the seller to provide security for potential damages, protecting the buyer's position while the claim was resolved. In GWL Properties, the Bombay High Court upheld an arbitral award for the buyer where the seller's representations about the recoverability of the target subsidiary's receivables proved false.

C. Key Drafting Disciplines

Caps, deductibles, and baskets: Calibrate liability caps to the deal's risk profile. As an opening negotiating anchor rather than a market norm, resist general warranty caps below 20–30% of the purchase price, realised caps in Indian practice frequently land lower, and W&I-backed deals lower still, while fundamental warranties (title, authority, capacity, fraud) should be capped at 100% of the consideration or remain uncapped. Use a tipping basket, not a deductible.

Calibrate liability caps to the deal's risk profile. As an opening negotiating anchor rather than a market norm, resist general warranty caps below 20–30% of the purchase price, realised caps in Indian practice frequently land lower, and W&I-backed deals lower still, while fundamental warranties (title, authority, capacity, fraud) should be capped at 100% of the consideration or remain uncapped. Use a tipping basket, not a deductible. Escrow, FEMA, and W&I insurance: Where recovery risk is material, particularly in promoter-driven deals, retain part of the purchase price in escrow. In cross-border transactions, address FEMA and RBI constraints on escrow and indemnity payments at the term sheet stage. Where escrow is unavailable, W&I insurance is a useful alternative, but it excludes known diligence risks and therefore complements, rather than replaces, specific indemnities.

Where recovery risk is material, particularly in promoter-driven deals, retain part of the purchase price in escrow. In cross-border transactions, address FEMA and RBI constraints on escrow and indemnity payments at the term sheet stage. Where escrow is unavailable, W&I insurance is a useful alternative, but it excludes known diligence risks and therefore complements, rather than replaces, specific indemnities. Specific indemnities: Obtain targeted indemnities for known or foreseeable risks identified during diligence, such as regulatory proceedings, pending tax assessments, or environmental liabilities. General warranties are not an adequate substitute.

Obtain targeted indemnities for known or foreseeable risks identified during diligence, such as regulatory proceedings, pending tax assessments, or environmental liabilities. General warranties are not an adequate substitute. Consequential loss—fraud carve-out: Resist blanket exclusions of consequential or indirect loss. In systemic non-disclosure cases, remediation costs, customer attrition, and reputational harm may constitute the principal loss. At a minimum, exclude fraudulent misrepresentation, concealment, acts of gross negligence, wilful misconduct, or other acts of a similar nature from any indirect loss exclusions.

III. Earn-Out Protections: The Deferred Valuation Trap

A. Who Controls the Numerator

Earn-outs bridge valuation gaps: the deferred consideration is tied to post-acquisition financial, operational, or commercial milestones. In India, most earn-outs are purchasercontrolled, and legitimately so - having assumed ownership, funding obligations, and business risk on closing, the acquirer requires strategic control over financing, restructuring, and related-party dealings, while operational control to integrate the target, standardize reporting, and run the business also passes to it, the execution continues to depend on the sellers/erstwhile promoters. This is a natural incident of change of ownership, not an anomaly. The friction arises because the same control the acquirer exercises over the business also determines the numerator of the earn-out formula, leaving the seller's earnout consideration exposed to ordinary post-acquisition decisions like cost reallocation, capital expenditure prioritisation, customer and channel management. This may be commercially justified at the group level but nonetheless depress earn-out outcomes, whether or not any bad faith is intended. Absent clear contractual guardrails, this asymmetry, i.e. legitimate acquirer control on one side and seller dependence on the resulting numbers on the other is what drives the disputes discussed below.

B. Common Disputes

Differences in accounting practices/standards;

Interpretation of standstill and business management provisions during the earn-out period; and

Purchasers’/Sellers’ actions undertaken in bad faith to adversely impact achievement of the earn-out.

C. The Indian Courts' Approach

Indian courts set a high bar before filling gaps in earn-out contracts. If the contract makes commercial sense without the term, the court will not read it in. This severely limits Nabha Power Ltd. v. Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd.2 applied the business-efficacy and officiousbystander tests, holding that a term may be implied only where it is reasonable and equitable, necessary to give the contract business efficacy, any scope to imply a good-faith obligation on the acquirer during the earn-out period. Explicit drafting is the only protection.

Preventive Drafting: Earn-Out Protections

Accounting methodology lock-in: Clearly define the earn-out formula and applicable accounting standards. For EBITDA-based earn-outs, specify all exclusions and adjustments. Also determine upfront whether the transaction will use a completion accounts mechanism or locked-box mechanism, as this affects value leakage and the interaction between the purchase price and the earn-out.

Clearly define the earn-out formula and applicable accounting standards. For EBITDA-based earn-outs, specify all exclusions and adjustments. Also determine upfront whether the transaction will use a completion accounts mechanism or locked-box mechanism, as this affects value leakage and the interaction between the purchase price and the earn-out. Set-off clause: Permit set-off of indemnity claims against earn-out payments, with clear priority and netting mechanics.

Permit set-off of indemnity claims against earn-out payments, with clear priority and netting mechanics. Separate earn-out dispute mechanism: Refer earn-out calculation disputes to an independent expert accountant rather than arbitration.

Refer earn-out calculation disputes to an independent expert accountant rather than arbitration. Seller management role: Where the seller continues to manage the business, clearly define its management authority, access to books and records, information rights, and veto rights over material decisions.

IV. Governance and Deadlock: The Incomplete Acquisition Problem

A. The Hostage Position

Phased acquisitions, particularly initial minority stakes with options to acquire control, and incomplete acquisitions regularly produce governance gridlock. A "promoter" is a person who has control over the affairs of the company, is named as such in a prospectus or the annual return, or on whose advice the board is accustomed to act, as defined under Section 2(69) of the Companies Act, 2013. Where an acquirer holds a significant but non-controlling stake alongside such a promoter who retains control, absent robust governance protections may lead to a hostage situation.

B. Diageo / United Spirits: A Study in Governance Complexity

Diageo acquired United Spirits Limited ("USL") in multiple tranches, starting with a minority stake in 2012 and culminating in majority control. Navigating SEBI Takeover Code compliance and conducting an open offer to public shareholders meant Diageo held a significant stake without full management control for an extended period — generating governance tensions, including the protracted and contentious separation of Vijay Mallya, that the acquisition agreement alone could not resolve. The case shows how gaps in interim governance arrangements between minority stake acquisition and full control generate legal, regulatory, and reputational exposure. The clause that would have prevented this: protective minority rights and defined information rights, binding for the whole interim period.

C. ZEEL / Sony Pictures: Leadership Deadlock as Deal-Killer

The proposed USD 10 billion merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited ("ZEEL") and Sony Pictures Networks India collapsed in January 2024. The decisive cause was leadership: SEBI's June 2023 Interim Order barred ZEEL's MD and CEO, Punit Goenka, from management roles in listed companies over fund misappropriation allegations. SAT ultimately set the order aside, but the regulatory cloud over the designated post-merger CEO made the governance structure untenable for Sony.

Sony terminated the merger, claiming a USD 90 million termination fee from ZEEL via SIAC arbitration. ZEEL sought NCLT intervention initially, then pivoted to SIAC and, in May 2024, counter-claimed the same USD 90 million from Sony's group entities. Both sides withdrew all claims in a comprehensive non-cash settlement in July 2024. ZEEL's merger-related costs came to approximately INR 4.32 billion — a loss attributable directly to a deal that lacked welldefined breakup fee mechanics and governance conditions from the outset. The clause that would have prevented this: a governance condition precedent tied to the designated CEO's regulatory clearance, with a pre-agreed replacement mechanism and defined termination-fee consequences.

D. Preventive Drafting: Governance Protections

Deadlock resolution: Include a multi-tiered deadlock mechanism—escalation, mediation, and, as a last resort, a buyout. Where the parties cannot agree on an alternative, a shootout clause is the sharpest available remedy, subject to the caveat that it systematically favours the party with deeper pockets or better access to acquisition funding, and so may not produce a fair outcome in a promoter-versus-financial-investor deadlock.

Include a multi-tiered deadlock mechanism—escalation, mediation, and, as a last resort, a buyout. Where the parties cannot agree on an alternative, a shootout clause is the sharpest available remedy, subject to the caveat that it systematically favours the party with deeper pockets or better access to acquisition funding, and so may not produce a fair outcome in a promoter-versus-financial-investor deadlock. Governance conditions precedent linked to key personnel: Where post-merger governance depends on key personnel, make closing conditional upon his continued availability and regulatory clearance, with a pre-agreed replacement mechanism if either condition is not met.

Where post-merger governance depends on key personnel, make closing conditional upon his continued availability and regulatory clearance, with a pre-agreed replacement mechanism if either condition is not met. Protective minority rights: During the period between minority investment and full control, secure detailed negative covenants and affirmative information rights as binding contractual obligations, not side letters.

During the period between minority investment and full control, secure detailed negative covenants and affirmative information rights as binding contractual obligations, not side letters. Reserved matters—use objective thresholds: Avoid reserved matters based solely on "materiality". Instead, specify objective thresholds for matters such as capital expenditure, borrowings, related party transactions, senior management changes, acquisitions or disposals, and changes to accounting policies or financial year.

V. Conditions Precedent: The Gating Mechanism That Must Actually Gate

A. Gates That Do Not Close

Conditions precedent are the gating mechanisms that ensure a deal closes only once all necessary regulatory approvals, third-party consents, and pre-completion restructuring are in place. Get them wrong, define them too loosely, fail to satisfy them, or close prematurely — the acquirer is locked into an asset with fundamental deficiencies it cannot unwind.

B. Apollo Tyres / Cooper Tire: Labour Conditions as Deal-Breakers

Apollo Tyres Limited and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company agreed to merge in June 2013 for approximately USD 2.5 billion. The deal broke down on two fronts. First, Cooper's Chinese joint venture partner, Chengshan Group, seized control of the Chinese facility, refused to produce tyres, withheld financial records, and barred Cooper's officials from the plant. Cooper could not deliver the consolidated financial data required for closing. The Delaware Chancery Court held that Cooper could not satisfy the sale conditions and could not force Apollo to close. Second, a U.S. arbitrator blocked the transfer of two Cooper plants pending a new collective bargaining agreement with USW union. Cooper terminated the merger on December 30, 2013. The lessons: JV change-of-control cooperation rights and labour/union obligations are not boilerplate — they must be named conditions precedent to closing.

C. HDFC Life / Max Life: The Regulatory Architecture Matters

The proposed merger between HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited and Max Life Insurance Company Limited was abandoned after IRDAI declined to approve the proposed structure. The deal demonstrated that sector-specific regulatory constraints, including the corporate structure restrictions applicable to regulated entities, must be comprehensively mapped and specifically addressed in the conditions precedent before signing. The clause that would have prevented this: each regulatory approval named individually as an objectively verifiable conditions precedent, following a pre-signing sector regulatory review.

D. Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings / Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd.: The Anti-Assignment Condition and Emergency Arbitration

In August 2019, Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC ("Amazon") agreed to invest approximately INR 1,431 crore in Future Coupons Private Limited ("FCPL") for a 49% stake. The transaction received CCI approval in November 2019.

In August 2020, Future Retail Limited (“FRL”) approved a transaction involving the transfer of its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses to Reliance Retail Ventures Limited ("Reliance") for approximately ₹24,713 crore. Amazon contended that the transaction breached the contractual restrictions and protective rights contained in the inter-linked agreements. Amazon initiated SIAC arbitration, and in October 2020 the Emergency Arbitrator issued an interim award restraining the transaction.

In August 2021, the Supreme Court held that the emergency arbitrator's order was enforceable in India under Section 17(2) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

Notwithstanding this legal victory, the Reliance transaction was ultimately not consummated in the form originally contemplated. Reliance subsequently took control of a substantial number of FRL's stores through lease and related arrangements. FRL thereafter entered corporate insolvency resolution proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, with the NCLT admitting the insolvency proceedings on 20 July 2022. The subsequent insolvency process further limited the practical ability to enforce Amazon's contractual protections outside the statutory insolvency framework.

Two specific failure points from Amazon/Future Retail case are worth examining in detail:

Indirect covenant structure: Amazon’s negative covenant applied to FCPL and did not directly bind FRL or its subsidiaries. This allowed Future Group to argue that the restriction did not apply to FRL’s Reliance transaction. In a multi-entity structure, key covenants should directly bind all relevant entities, rather than relying on an indirect enforcement mechanism.

Amazon’s negative covenant applied to FCPL and did not directly bind FRL or its subsidiaries. This allowed Future Group to argue that the restriction did not apply to FRL’s Reliance transaction. In a multi-entity structure, key covenants should directly bind all relevant entities, rather than relying on an indirect enforcement mechanism. Governance and anti-dilution at every level: Amazon had no direct board-level veto rights in FRL, the operating entity, and relied entirely on indirect enforcement through FCPL. Future Group exploited that gap. Investors should ensure appropriate governance protections at each relevant level of the corporate structure.

E. Preventive Drafting: Conditions Precedent

Specific, verifiable conditions precedent: Draft each condition precedent as an objectively verifiable obligation. Rather than referring to "all necessary regulatory approvals", identify each required approval expressly.

Draft each condition precedent as an objectively verifiable obligation. Rather than referring to "all necessary regulatory approvals", identify each required approval expressly. Long-stop date: Include a clear long-stop date after which either party may terminate without liability if the conditions precedent remain unsatisfied.

Include a clear long-stop date after which either party may terminate without liability if the conditions precedent remain unsatisfied. Bind each entity directly (India-specific): In multi-entity transactions, ensure all conditions, covenants, and governance obligations bind each relevant operating entity directly, rather than through an intermediate holding company.

VI. Integration Covenants: Value Destruction by Omission

A. Where the Value Leaks Out

Most acquisition value destruction happens not at signing or closing, but in the 12–36 months that follow, essentially the integration phase.

B. Sun Pharma / Ranbaxy: Integration as Regulatory Risk

When Sun Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to acquire Ranbaxy Laboratories in April 2014, completing the transaction in March 2015, it inherited a substantial portfolio of pre-existing regulatory and compliance issues at Ranbaxy, including ongoing USFDA enforcement actions, import alerts affecting multiple manufacturing facilities and significant remediation requirements. The post-acquisition integration presented additional challenges, including differences in organisational and work cultures, significant attrition among Ranbaxy's senior personnel, and the integration of Ranbaxy's extensive international and emerging-market operations. A more targeted contractual risk-allocation framework could have included a specific indemnity for identified pre-closing regulatory liabilities and remediation costs, subject to an agreed cap and survival period, together with appropriate retention arrangements for identified key personnel.

C. Tata Steel / Corus: The Overvaluation and Integration Premium Problem

In April 2007, Tata Steel completed its acquisition of Corus Group plc for approximately £6.2 billion (US$12 billion), then the largest overseas acquisition by an Indian company. Following a competitive auction against Brazil's Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, Tata's final offer represented a significant premium to Corus's average share price over the preceding 12 months. The acquisition involved substantial debt financing, including significant nonrecourse long-term debt at Tata Steel UK.

The strategic rationale was to combine Tata Steel's low-cost Indian operations and rawmaterial advantages with Corus's European downstream capabilities and high-value-added product portfolio. However, the anticipated raw-material advantage proved difficult to replicate: post-acquisition, Tata disclosed that the combined group's captive raw-material security was substantially lower than Tata Steel's standalone position, while Corus remained exposed to global iron ore, metallurgical coal and scrap prices.

The global financial crisis severely affected the European operations, resulting in significant losses and, despite subsequent recovery, a substantial impairment of Corus-related goodwill and European assets in 2013.

Integration also exposed differences in organisational, labour and operating practices. Tata had identified significant potential synergies, but subsequent performance demonstrated the difficulty of converting projected synergies into sustainable value in a structurally challenged market.

D. Preventive Drafting: Integration Covenants

Pre-closing integration plan: Require the parties to jointly develop and agree a written integration plan including aspects pertaining to novation of regulatory licenses, key customer/supplier retention and such other commercial deficiencies before closing — as a schedule to the acquisition agreement, not a post-closing aspiration.

Require the parties to jointly develop and agree a written integration plan including aspects pertaining to novation of regulatory licenses, key customer/supplier retention and such other commercial deficiencies before closing — as a schedule to the acquisition agreement, not a post-closing aspiration. Synergy verification covenant: Where the acquisition price is based on expected synergies, require the parties to verify and document, before closing, the operational and structural assumptions underlying those synergies (such as raw material integration, manufacturing compatibility, and capacity utilisation). If material assumptions prove unachievable, give the acquirer a contractual right to re-price or terminate the transaction.

VII. Dispute Resolution Clauses: Ambiguity as Litigation Generator

A. Fighting About Where to Fight

A poorly drafted dispute resolution clause creates disputes about how to resolve the dispute, generally battles over jurisdiction, applicable law, arbitral seat, institutional rules, and the scope of the clause even before the underlying commercial issue can even be addressed.

B. ZEEL / Sony: Arbitration in the Aftermath

ZEEL's initial instinct after the merger collapsed was to approach the NCLT — a forum that could not give it what it needed once Sony had terminated. The case is a reminder to think through the full dispute resolution architecture at signing.

C. Daiichi Sankyo / Ranbaxy: Enforcement of Foreign Awards in India

Enforcing the ICC award Daiichi Sankyo obtained against Ranbaxy's promoters took years of Indian court proceedings and required Supreme Court intervention. Even a validly obtained foreign award can be held up in India through public policy objections under Section 48(2)(b) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. Avitel Post Studioz Ltd. v. HSBC PI Holdings (Mauritius) Ltd.3 confirmed that enforcement may be refused on grounds such as arbitrator bias only in exceptional circumstances but the process itself is the punishment.

D. Amazon / Future Retail: Emergency Arbitration and Enforcement

Amazon/Future Retail illustrates two lessons for emergency arbitration in Indian M&A. First, the Supreme Court's August 2021 ruling held that an emergency arbitrator under the SIAC Rules falls within "arbitral tribunal" under the Arbitration Act, making its interim order enforceable under Section 17(2). Second, the period between the October 2020 EA order and the August 2021 ruling saw the commercial position evolve substantially, underscoring the importance of timely interim relief in M&A disputes. When FRL entered IBC proceedings in July 2022, the Section 14 moratorium constrained Amazon's ability to pursue proceedings against FRL and reduced the practical utility of remedies against its assets.

The Draft Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2024 proposes a new Section 9A expressly recognizing emergency arbitration. However, it remains a draft and has not been enacted. While the proposed proviso to Section 2(2) extends Section 9A(2) to foreign-seated arbitrations, it does not expressly extend Section 9A(3), which provides for enforcement of EA orders, leaving uncertainty over enforcement of emergency orders from foreign-seated SIAC, ICC and other institutional arbitrations in India.

For Indian M&A, the lesson is to pair emergency-arbitration rights with carefully drafted negative covenants, appropriate security or structural protections, and measures designed to preserve value notwithstanding a subsequent insolvency.

E. Preventive Drafting: Dispute Resolution

Use institutional arbitration: SIAC, ICC, LCIA, or the reformed domestic DIAC. Avoid ad hoc arbitration in M&A — institutional rules provide emergency arbitrator procedures, administrative support, and enforcement infrastructure that ad hoc arbitration cannot match.

SIAC, ICC, LCIA, or the reformed domestic DIAC. Avoid ad hoc arbitration in M&A — institutional rules provide emergency arbitrator procedures, administrative support, and enforcement infrastructure that ad hoc arbitration cannot match. Seat vs. venue distinction: 'Singapore or such other venue as the parties may agree' is not a seat designation rather is an invitation to jurisdictional litigation. The seat must be fixed and unconditional. The venue can be flexible, but the seat must not be. The seat of arbitration must be clearly distinguished from the venue. For cross-border disputes, a neutral seat (Singapore, London, or Paris) may be preferable.

'Singapore or such other venue as the parties may agree' is not a seat designation rather is an invitation to jurisdictional litigation. The seat must be fixed and unconditional. The venue can be flexible, but the seat must not be. The seat of arbitration must be clearly distinguished from the venue. For cross-border disputes, a neutral seat (Singapore, London, or Paris) may be preferable. Tiered dispute resolution: Mandate a tiered process — senior management escalation, then mandatory mediation, then arbitration. Tiering preserves the relationship, reduces arbitral caseload, and can resolve disputes faster and cheaper than going straight to arbitration.

Mandate a tiered process — senior management escalation, then mandatory mediation, then arbitration. Tiering preserves the relationship, reduces arbitral caseload, and can resolve disputes faster and cheaper than going straight to arbitration. Governing law: Ensure ancillary agreements are subject to a consistent governing law, or expressly address conflict-of-laws risks.

Ensure ancillary agreements are subject to a consistent governing law, or expressly address conflict-of-laws risks. Section 9 interim relief — preserve court access: Although SIAC and ICC appoint an emergency arbitrator within 24–48 hours, the emergency arbitrator's order typically follows up to 14 days later. Where a breach is occurring in real time — asset transfers, employee solicitation, this timeline is too slow. Include an express carve-out confirming that the arbitration clause does not limit either party's right to seek urgent interim relief from a competent court, and that seeking such relief does not waive the right to arbitration.

F. Arbitrability and the NCLT — Knowing When Arbitration Cannot Be the Exclusive Forum

A critical limitation of arbitration clauses in Indian M&A is that not all M&A-related disputes are arbitrable. The ZEEL/Sony case itself illustrates this: ZEEL's initial instinct was to approach the NCLT to enforce the merger scheme — correctly recognising that matters involving courtsanctioned schemes of arrangement under the Companies Act, 2013 engage NCLT jurisdiction that cannot be ousted by an arbitration clause. Similarly, claims of oppression and mismanagement under Sections 241-244 of the Companies Act, 2013 may not be arbitrable where the relief sought is inherently corporate in nature. Acquirers and their counsel must therefore map the dispute resolution architecture of an M&A transaction across multiple dimensions:

Commercial disputes (warranty claims, indemnity, earn-out), generally arbitrable, and institutional arbitration is the appropriate forum.

Merger scheme enforcement NCLT jurisdiction under the Companies Act, 2013, not arbitrable.

Oppression and mismanagement may invoke NCLT jurisdiction; arbitrability is unsettled where corporate remedies (buy-out orders) are sought.

Regulatory approvals and enforcement — sector specific regulators have independent statutory jurisdiction that arbitration clauses cannot displace.

Acquisition agreements should address this complexity by specifying which categories of dispute are subject to the arbitration clause and which are reserved for statutory forums, rather than using omnibus "all disputes" arbitration language that may be challenged in the most commercially critical situations.

Conclusion

Every case study in this note, from Ranbaxy’s concealed regulatory crisis and the ZEEL/Sony governance collapse to Apollo/Cooper’s labour and JV breakdown, Amazon’s IBC-neutralised arbitration victory, and the decade of value erosion at Tata Steel Europe, points to the same underlying pattern: risks were not adequately disclosed or ring-fenced; indemnities were not sufficiently secured; earn-outs and governance arrangements left room for disputes; conditions precedent failed to capture critical gates; integration assumptions went untested; and dispute mechanisms were not built for effective enforcement.

All in all, failed acquisitions rarely fail because there was no contract. Rather, it reflects a failure to design the contractual architecture to adequately capture, allocate, and protect against the risks that ultimately materialised.

For acquirers, the lesson is clear that every material risk should have a defined owner, a clear trigger, an enforceable remedy and, where necessary, a reliable source of recovery. The contract should not merely document the deal as contemplated rather it should anticipate and build upon what could go wrong.

As India’s M&A market becomes more complex, three shifts are particularly relevant: W&I insurance moving towards broader adoption, earn-out disputes increasingly moving to independent expert determination, and emergency arbitration becoming an increasingly important tool for urgent protection.

These developments reinforce one fundamental point: contractual risk allocation is not merely a drafting exercise, it is a core part of transaction strategy. The real test of an agreement is not whether the deal closes, it is whether the contract protects the acquirer when the deal goes wrong.

Footnotes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.