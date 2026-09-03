Automated Arbitration In The Blockchain Era: Legal Validity Under India’s Arbitration Act

With the increasing adoption of blockchain technology, particularly in fintech and decentralized commerce, smart contracts have moved from theory into widespread practice.

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Introduction

With the increasing adoption of blockchain technology, particularly in fintech and decentralized commerce, smart contracts have moved from theory into widespread practice. These self-executing digital contracts—written in code and deployed on blockchain networks—are designed to perform transactions automatically upon the fulfillment of pre-programmed conditions. Increasingly, they also contain dispute resolution mechanisms, including automated or AI-driven arbitration clauses.

This convergence of code and law raises a critical legal question: Can such smart contract-based arbitration clauses be recognized as valid "arbitration agreements" under Section 7 of the Indian Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“Arbitration Act”)? This article examines the enforceability of such clauses under Indian law and explores broader issues of consent, writing, due process, and public policy, with comparative references to jurisdictions like Singapore and the UK, and guidance from UNCITRAL.

Defining the Problem: Code as Contract and Arbitration Clause

A smart contract is not necessarily a “contract” in the traditional legal sense. It is a piece of code that automates the execution of predefined terms. However, where smart contracts are used to implement legally binding agreements, the underlying legal relationship remains subject to the applicable contract law.

Some smart contracts now incorporate arbitration clauses embedded in code, or link to automated dispute resolution protocols that trigger upon a transaction failure or flagged condition. These systems may involve AI-driven agents or pre-agreed decision-making protocols, posing new questions for enforcement under arbitration law.

Section 7 of the Arbitration Act: Key Requirements

Section 7(4) of the Arbitration Act requires that an arbitration agreement be:

In writing, Signed by the parties, or contained in an exchange of communications, including electronic means, Evidencing an intention to submit disputes to arbitration.

The core legal issues raised by smart contract arbitration clauses are:

Whether code qualifies as “writing” ;

; Whether the parties’ consent to arbitrate can be inferred from interacting with a smart contract ;

; Whether the agreement identifies a defined legal relationship and mode of resolving disputes.

Code as “Writing” and Evidence of Consent

Indian courts have, particularly since the 2015 and 2019 amendments to the Arbitration Act, taken a pragmatic and pro-arbitration stance. Section 7(4)(b) and (c) permit arbitration agreements to be inferred from electronic communications or exchanges that “provide a record.”

Accordingly, if a smart contract is deployed with visible terms on a public blockchain or linked to a document outlining arbitration provisions, courts may treat it as satisfying the writing requirement. Additionally, consent may be inferred if both parties interacted with the smart contract knowingly, akin to accepting terms in a clickwrap agreement.

However, where the arbitration clause is written solely in machine-executable code, intelligible only to developers or oracles, courts may hesitate to find informed consent—particularly if the counterparty is unsophisticated or unaware of the dispute resolution mechanism embedded in the code.

Automated Arbitration and Due Process Concerns

Smart contracts may be programmed to resolve disputes through autonomous agents or protocols that lack human intervention. This raises serious concerns under Indian law regarding:

Due process and natural justice , including the right to be heard and to present evidence;

, including the right to be heard and to present evidence; Impartiality and independence of the arbitral tribunal ;

; Procedural fairness.

The Supreme Court of India has emphasized that any arbitral mechanism must comply with the principles of natural justice (e.g., Perkins Eastman Architects DPC v. HSCC (India) Ltd., 2019). Fully automated or opaque decision-making may therefore fall foul of public policy grounds under Section 34 and Section 48 of the Act.

Comparative Perspectives

Singapore

Singapore, a tech-forward jurisdiction, recognizes smart contracts under its Electronic Transactions Act and has issued regulatory guidance on blockchain. While the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has not yet issued specific rules for smart contract disputes, Singapore courts are likely to uphold such arbitration agreements if basic procedural fairness is met.

United Kingdom

English law emphasizes party autonomy and has upheld non-traditional arbitration clauses provided they manifest clear intent. In Zullee v. Persons Unknown (2021), the High Court engaged with blockchain evidence and wallet addresses. However, enforcement may still depend on the transparency and fairness of the arbitration process.

UNCITRAL

The 2021 UNCITRAL Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records and guidance from its Technical Notes on Online Dispute Resolution emphasize the need for functional equivalence—i.e., that digital processes perform the same legal functions as their paper-based counterparts. But they stop short of endorsing fully automated adjudication without human oversight.

Recommendations for Indian Legal Reform

To promote legal certainty in smart contract-based commerce, India should consider:

Amending the Arbitration Act or issuing interpretative guidance to clarify that machine-readable code may satisfy the writing requirement, provided the parties’ intent is discernible. Recognizing hybrid arbitration models that combine automated execution with human oversight, ensuring compliance with due process. Developing regulatory standards for AI-driven dispute resolution, focusing on transparency, accountability, and auditability. Encouraging institutional rules (e.g., through MCIA or ICA) tailored to digital commerce and blockchain disputes.

Conclusion

Smart contracts are a transformative force in commercial transactions. However, embedding arbitration clauses into these technologies challenges traditional notions of consent, writing, and procedural fairness under Indian arbitration law. While Indian courts are likely to adopt a pragmatic stance where clear evidence of consent exists, the enforceability of fully automated or opaque arbitration mechanisms remains uncertain.

Until Indian law evolves to provide clearer guidance, parties are advised to supplement smart contract-based arrangements with accessible, human-readable arbitration agreements that comply with the formal requirements of the Arbitration Act and uphold the principles of natural justice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.