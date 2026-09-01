The Limitation Clock On Money Recovery: Understanding Article 113, Acknowledgment And Extension Under Indian Law

Introduction

The way courts in India handle civil disputes is based on an idea: the law helps people who pay attention to their rights, not those who ignore them. This idea is often stated in Latin as “vigilantibus non dormientibus jura subveniunt“. Based on this idea, civil law introduced the limitation Act, which makes sure that a party approaches court at the first instance after they become aware about infringement of their right(s). It makes sure people start proceedings within a reasonable time. This protects the people being sued from claims where the evidence may be gone and people may not remember things clearly.

For people, banks and companies, who want to recover the money, it is very important to know within what time period they have to file a lawsuit to get their money recovered. If such a time period is miscalculated, they may not be able to recover their money back even if they are legally entitled to it. The Act also says that if someone acknowledges a debt in writing or makes a part payment it can restart the clock for filing a lawsuit.

The rules about lawsuits for money recovery are always changing to deal with the complexities of business. This includes things like company reports and whether emails and WhatsApp messages can be used as evidence. This analysis looks at the laws about the time period within which aggrieved party will have to file lawsuits for money recovery in India. It examines the details of Article 113- how to extend the time for filing a lawsuit, how to bring old debts under the Indian Contract Act of 1872 and the challenges of using digital evidence. It also looks at the problems with mediating disputes before going to court. By looking at court cases, this analysis explains the key rules for commercial litigation in India today.

The Limitation Act of 1963 is crucial for money recovery suits in India. People need to understand the Limitation Act of 1963 and how it applies to their situation. The Indian Contract Act of 1872 also plays a crucial role in suits for recovery of monies. The analysis will cover all these topics to give a picture of the laws about money recovery suits in India.

Timelines for filing lawsuits for recovery of monies under the Limitation Act of 1963.

Relevance of Article 113 of the Act.

Inter-play between The Indian Contract Act of 1872 and The Limitation Act of 1963 of recovery of debts.

Digital evidence, like emails and WhatsApp, can be used in court.

Mediating disputes before going to court.

The rules for money recovery suits in India are complex. Understanding them is essential for people lending money by individuals, banks and companies. The Limitation Act of 1963 and the Indian Contract Act of 1872 are critical for navigating these rules. By following the guidelines set out by the Supreme Court of India, people can better understand their rights and obligations when it comes to money recovery suits.

The Statutory Starting Point

The Limitation Act, 1963 prescribes the outer time limit within which a person must approach civil court to enforce a right. The rationale is not that stale claims are false, it is that the law values finality and expects a reasonably diligent person to act within a defined window, rather than sit on a right indefinitely and spring it on the other side years later.

For suits relating to money, the applicable provision depends on the nature of the underlying transaction:

If the claim arises from a specific, recognised head say, a suit on a promissory note, a dishonoured cheque, or money payable on a stated account a dedicated article in the Schedule to the Act may apply, each carrying its own limitation period and its own trigger date.

Where no such specific article covers the transaction, the residuary provision, Article 113, steps in.

Article 113 prescribes a limitation period of three years, running from the date “when the right to sue accrues.” This single phrase carries enormous weight in litigation, because unlike some other articles that peg limitation to a fixed, easily identifiable event, Article 113 requires a factual inquiry into precisely when the cause of action crystallised.

Article 113 and the “Right to Sue”

The right to sue does not necessarily accrue the moment money becomes due. It accrues when there is an infringement of the right, or a clear and unequivocal threat to that right by the party against whom the suit is brought. This distinction matters a great deal in commercial disputes, where dues are often the subject of correspondence, part-payments, negotiations, and denials spread across several years.

Courts have repeatedly clarified that the three-year clock under Article 113 does not necessarily start ticking at the earliest possible point of default. It starts when the cause of action is complete which, depending on the facts, could be when a formal demand is refused, when a party unequivocally denies liability, or when the last event giving rise to the claim occurs. This gives creditors some breathing room, but it is not unlimited: courts are equally alert to plaintiffs who try to manufacture a fresh cause of action through belated correspondence merely to defeat limitation. Pertinently, merely serving a legal demand notice does not enhance the limitation under Article 113 of the Act.

Shakti Bhog Food Industries Ltd. v. Central Bank of India [AIR 2020 SUPREME COURT 2721]

In this matter, the plaintiff had raised objections over excess interest and commission charged by its bank on credit facilities availed between 1997 and 2000, and sought recovery of the excess amount along with rendition of account. The trial court rejected the plaint at the threshold, holding that since the plaintiff’s grievance related to charges levied up to the year 2000, the right to sue had accrued at that point, making the suit filed in 2005 time-barred under Article 113. This view was upheld by the first appellate court and by the Delhi High Court.

The Supreme Court set this aside, holding that under Article 113, the limitation period does not begin when the right to sue first accrues but when the last cause of action arises. The Court noted that the bank had firmly denied liability through correspondence and had responded to formal legal notices sent by the plaintiff, and that these later events were themselves part of the cause of action. Since the suit was filed within three years of the bank’s unequivocal denial, it was not barred.

Article 113 is not triggered mechanically by the earliest default or the earliest possible point of grievance. Where the cause of action is a continuing or evolving one marked by correspondence, demands, and a definitive refusal the clock runs from the point at which the right to sue is truly and completely infringed, not from an earlier, tentative stage of the dispute. This gives genuine protection to creditors who pursue reasonable pre-litigation efforts before rushing to court, while still holding them to the three-year outer limit once the cause of action is complete.

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. v. Bishal Jaiswal (2021) 6 SCC 366

This case arose in the insolvency context but turned squarely on the interpretation of Section 18 of the Limitation Act. The question was whether an entry in a corporate debtor’s own balance sheet, acknowledging an outstanding liability, could amount to a valid acknowledgment of debt capable of extending limitation, even though the balance sheet was prepared under a statutory compulsion of company law rather than voluntarily for the creditor’s benefit. A five-member bench of the NCLAT had earlier taken the view that such compelled entries could not count as acknowledgments.

The Supreme Court disagreed with that restrictive approach. It held that entries in balance sheets can indeed amount to an acknowledgment of liability under Section 18, and that the fact that a company is legally required to prepare a balance sheet does not mean it is compelled to make any particular admission within it. Whether a specific entry qualifies as an unequivocal acknowledgment, the Court said, depends on the facts of each case an entry made without caveats, clearly reflecting a subsisting debt towards an identifiable creditor, will extend limitation; a hedged or ambiguous entry will not.

An acknowledgment under Section 18 need not be made in a letter addressed to the creditor or in a dedicated confirmation document it can arise from a debtor’s own routine business or statutory records, so long as it unambiguously reflects a subsisting liability, is signed, and falls within the still-running limitation period. This considerably widens the evidentiary base available to a creditor trying to establish that limitation was validly extended.

Bringing the Threads Together

Read together, these two decisions justify a fairly clear working conclusion for anyone assessing whether a money recovery suit is still within time. First, the starting point of limitation under Article 113 is not fixed rigidly at the earliest sign of trouble; it depends on when the right to sue was actually and completely infringed, which in commercial disputes is often the point of clear denial rather than the point of original default. Second, even where the three-year period appears to be running out, a properly worded and signed acknowledgment whether in a confirmation letter, a settlement communication, or even the debtor’s own accounting records can restart the clock entirely, provided it is made while the original period is still alive.

The practical takeaway for creditors is straightforward: track the exact date on which liability was clearly denied or infringed, preserve every written acknowledgment or part-payment record with dates and signatures, and never assume that silence or informal assurances will protect a claim once three years have genuinely passed. Limitation law rewards documentation and prompt action far more than it rewards patience alone, and in money recovery matters, that distinction can decide the outcome before the merits are even examined.