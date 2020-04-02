Click here to connect with G M Corporate and Fiduciary Services on LinkedIn
On 26 March 2020 the Maltese government announced that with effect from Saturday morning 28 March 2020, people over sixty-five years of age and people with health-related conditions (irrespective of their age), including insulin-dependent diabetics, individuals with an immune suppression, patients currently undergoing chemotherapy or having done so over the past six months, and individuals on dialysis, together with pregnant women, should be required to stay at home at all times, barring a few exceptions. It is important to note that people in these categories and who work, are being asked to either work from home or benefit from special quarantine leave.
Furthermore, those people who are living with 65+ or people with the above-mentioned medical conditions should also stay in lockdown. In this situation, they can, however, work from home.
It was also announced that the police shall be empowered to break up and disperse groups of more than five people who may be gathered in public places. This particular measure shall come into force with immediate effect.
