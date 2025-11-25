Activation Of Greece's FDI Screening Mechanism: Ministerial Decision 64260/2025

Our Foreign Direct Investment Briefing analyses Ministerial Decision 64260/2025 on the activation of Greece's FDI screening mechanism, including:

A. Introduction

B. Filing Procedure

C. Supporting Documents

D. Templates

E. Concluding Remarks

A. Introduction

1. Greece has officially brought its Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) screening mechanism into full effect, following publication of Ministerial Decision 64260/2025 (the MD) on 11 November 2025, with immediate effect.

2. Established under Law 5202/2025 (the Law), the Greek FDI screening regime is now fully operational and foreign investors are able to submit FDI screening applications to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

3. The MD details the procedure, application form and supporting documentation required from foreign investors.

B. Filing Procedure

1. Applications are submitted to the General Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in person or by registered mail. They must include:

a. the application form in Greek and English;

b. a declaration that the investment falls within the scope of FDI screening under the Law in Greek or English; and

c. the relevant supporting documentation listed in Article 2(3) of the MD.

2. The full application file must be submitted in paper and digital form.

3. Following submission, the Secretariat of the Interministerial Committee for FDI Screening (the Committee) reviews the application file for completeness and confirms within 5 days that the foreign investment is subject to mandatory screening under the Law.

4. Where the application is submitted by registered mail, the 5 days' deadline starts from the date the file is received by the Secretariat of the Committee.

C. Supporting Documents

1. The MD lists the supporting documents that must be attached to the application form. In summary, these include:

a. evidence of authority for legal representatives;

b. the investment agreement or relevant preliminary documents;

c. corporate registration and ownership information for both the investor and the target;

d. investor's financial information and UBO declaration; and

e. key biographies.

2. All documents must also be submitted in digital format (either a USB stick or scanned copies).

D. Templates

1. The templates which must be used in the filing process are provided by way of Annexes to the MD, with the aim of achieving consistency across submissions. These are:

a. Annex A - cover submission form;

b. Annex B - template application form; and

c. Annex C - formal declaration that the investment is covered by the Law.

E. Concluding Remarks

1. With the publication of the MD, the Greek FDI screening mechanism is officially activated. As of 11 November 2025, foreign investors must apply to the Committee for approval of investments which are subject to the screening process.

2. Another Ministerial Decision is awaited shortly that will address the collection of administrative fines for breach of the Law.

Download our Foreign Direct Investment Briefing.

