Private Universities In Greece: A New Legal Chapter Opens

From Constitutional Prohibition to Legal Opening

The core of Greece's academic system is the public higher education provided exclusively by state-run universities, which are constitutionally recognized and tuition-free. For decades, there has been an ongoing debate regarding Greece's constitutional framework, which restricts the establishment of private universities, particularly given the fact that private universities are permitted in other EU Member States. In particular, Article 16 of the Greek Constitution expressly reserved the provision of higher education to public legal entities, with professors classified as public servants. This constitutional provision allows foreign universities to legally operate in Greece through affiliated colleges or institutions; however, these entities are not formally recognized as part of the national higher education system and do not hold the same academic status as Greek public universities. With its landmark ruling of 16 June 2025, the Council of State upheld the constitutionality of Law 5094/2024, thereby reshaping the existing legal landscape. Said law introduced a new regulatory framework for foreign university branches in Greece, sparking intense public and academic debate over issues of educational sovereignty, constitutional limits, and the role of private providers in higher education. The Council of State found that the new framework does not violate Article 16 of the Greek Constitution but is consistent with Greece's obligations under EU law and international commitments, including the freedom of establishment and the free provision of services.

Interpreting the Constitution in a European Context

This ruling marks not only a substantial constitutional change in the provision of higher education in Greece, but also a crucial shift regarding Greece's approach to interpreting longstanding legal provisions in light of European integration. The Council of State emphasized the need for a dynamic interpretation of national legal norms, in harmony with Greece's evolving environment within a multi-level European legal order in accordance with Article 28 of the Greek Constitution.

Critics argue that the constitutional prohibition is clear and that any change should come via formal revision. Supporters, however, view the ruling as a necessary step toward modernization – one that brings regulation to a parallel education market that had already emerged and attracts reputable international institutions under a clear, quality-assured legal framework.

What Comes Next – And How We Support It

Practically, this decision opens the door for globally recognized universities to establish an on-the-ground presence in Greece, offering international degrees, fostering academic cooperation, and enriching the country's higher education landscape. While these branches must operate on a non-profit basis and comply with oversight requirements, they will now be part of the official Greek legal system.

The decision of the Council of State should be viewed not only as a legal victory, but also as a sign of how legal systems evolve – which is not by abandoning their foundations, but by interpreting them in light of contemporary global environment and shared commitments.

At Ballas Pelecanos Law, we have been closely monitoring this transformative legal and regulatory process. Drawing on our deep expertise in constitutional, education, and EU law, we support leading foreign/international universities in navigating this newly opened legal pathway, from regulatory structuring and licensing to operational setup and ongoing compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.