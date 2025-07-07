ARTICLE
7 July 2025

Greece Adopts Its First Foreign Investment Screening Mechanism

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
A new Greek foreign investment law has established a mandatory, suspensory regime.
Greece Government, Public Sector
Djordje Petkoski
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

A new Greek foreign investment law has established a mandatory, suspensory regime. Acquisitions of, or increases in, shareholdings or voting rights in Greek undertakings operating in "sensitive" or "highly sensitive" sectors must obtain prior approval if sector-specific thresholds are met:

Investments in "sensitive" sectors—including energy, transport, digital infrastructure, and healthcare—are subject to screening (solely) when a non-EU investor acquires at least 25% of the shares, voting rights, or equivalent participation.

Investments in "highly sensitive" sectors—including defense, dual-use items, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and certain tourism infrastructure in border areas—are subject to screening when a non-EU investor (or an EU investor in which a non-EU person holds, directly or indirectly, at least 10% of share capital or voting rights) acquires at least 10% of the shares, voting rights, or equivalent participation. Subsequent add-on acquisitions trigger a new screening if 20%, 25%, 30%, 40%, 50%, and/or 75% ownership is reached or exceeded.

There is a carve-out for portfolio investments, but it is limited to natural persons who acquire shares solely as a financial investment (i.e., without any intention or ability to influence the management or control of the target). Institutional investors and legal entities are expressly excluded from the exemption, regardless of whether their investment is passive in nature.

Read our alert to find out more about the Greek regime—the notification obligation, review period and sanctions for non-compliance—and how it aligns with planned revisions to the EU FDI Regulation (discussed above). Notably, this latest development has left Cyprus and Croatia as the sole EU member states without foreign investment screening laws.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Djordje Petkoski
Djordje Petkoski
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More