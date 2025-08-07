Luxembourg Launches GovSat-2 Initiative With New Draft Bill

Luxembourg has announced plans to expand its secure satellite communications capabilities. On 30 July 2025, the Government submitted a draft bill to fund the development of GovSat-2, a second satellite dedicated to governmental and military use. The project builds on the existing GovSat-1 infrastructure and responds to increased demand from NATO, EU partners, and Luxembourg's own defense needs.

GovSat‑2 builds on GovSat‑1, launched in 2018 as part of a joint venture between the Luxembourg Government and SES Astra S.A. The GovSat‑1 satellite was successfully sent into orbit on 31 January 2018 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral and entered operational service in March 2018. In addition to covering national requirements for military-frequency satellite communications, GovSat-1's capabilities have been used by allied and partner countries, as well as by international organisations, including NATO and the European Union.

The new GovSat-2 satellite will expand coverage across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, will add new ultra-high frequency (UHF) channels, X- and military Ka-band, and will notably include advanced protection against cyber threats and signal jamming.

The bill foresees that:

The Government may increase its equity participation in LuxGovSat S.A. by EUR 101 million to co-finance the acquisition, launch and operation of the GovSat-2 satellite;

The Government is authorised to acquire satellite capacity from LuxGovSat S.A. up to a total of EUR 200 million;

A strategic budget reserve of EUR 200 million is included to respond to evolving technical, geopolitical, or operational needs, including strengthened cooperation with partners related to the project's implementation.

The total investment amounts to EUR 501 million (excl. VAT), to be financed through the Military Equipment Fund (FEM - Fonds d'équipement militaire), established by Article 2 of the law of 16 December 1997 on military financial planning and reinstated by the law of 19 December 2003.

GovSat-2 will support Luxembourg's own forces and missions led by NATO, the EU, and the UN. It will also contribute to joint European efforts to strengthen sovereign, secure, and resilient military communication systems.

The project reflects Luxembourg's ongoing commitment to increase its defence effort and to invest in dual-use infrastructure.

