Malta Sees Surge In Foreign Investment In 2024

Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into Malta increased by €32.6 billion in 2024, bringing the total stock of foreign investment to €479.7 billion by the end of the year, according to a recent report from the National Statistics Office (NSO).

This latest data highlights Malta's ongoing appeal as a destination for international capital, particularly in the financial and insurance sectors, which accounted for over 98% of the total foreign investment stock. This increase reflects a consistent trend of year-over-year growth, despite uncertainties in the broader global economy.

Outward Investment by Maltese Entities Also Expands

The figures also show that Maltese direct investment abroad reached €452.8 billion in 2024, an increase of €17.3 billion over the previous year. Much like inbound flows, this outward investment is heavily concentrated in financial services, making up more than 99% of the total.

A large portion of these overseas investments were directed toward European Union markets, reaffirming Malta's deep financial ties with its regional partners.

Business Implications

For investors, fund managers, and financial service providers, the figures reflect Malta's strategic positioning as a well-regulated, EU-based platform for international investment flows. The sustained growth in both inward and outward investment points to continued confidence in Malta's financial infrastructure and regulatory environment.

While the bulk of capital activity remains within the financial sector, the overall increase in investment flows, on both sides of the ledger, signals a resilient and active role in cross-border finance.

For more details, please refer to the Direct Investment in Malta and Abroad: January-December 2024.

