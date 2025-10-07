Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction And Engineering October 2025 - State Aid

COURT OF JUSTICE ANNULS APPROVAL OF HUNGARIAN STATE AID

The Court of Justice of the EU annulled the European Commission's 2017 decision to approve Hungary's State aid for two Russian-built nuclear reactors. No public tender had been held, and the ruling found that the Commission had failed to assess whether Hungary's direct award of the project to Rosatom without a public tender complied with EU public procurement laws.

AIRPORTS

The European Commission approved €11.7 million in State aid granted to the manager of Carcassonne airport between 2001 and 2011. The Commission also concluded that certain agreements signed over the same period between the Carcassonne airport and airlines operating at that airport amounted to around €1.8 million in incompatible State aid. France will now be required to recover this amount.

