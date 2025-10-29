Timologio B2G: The New Platform For E- Invoicing To Greek Public Authorities

Greece is taking another step toward the full digitalization of public-sector transactions. A new joint ministerial decision (29507/ΕΞ 2025) establishes the "Timologio B2G" platform which is an electronic invoicing system designed for suppliers issuing invoices to Greek public authorities. This platform operates under the General Secretariat for Information Systems and Digital Governance (GSISDG) and connects directly with the government's gov.gr portal, marking a milestone in the modernization of public procurement.

The Purpose and Scope

The new framework defines the procedures for issuing and transmitting e-invoices to contracting public authorities, as well as the technical operation of Timologio B2G.

Its main goal is to ensure the standardized, secure, and paperless exchange of invoices between economic operators and public bodies, in full alignment with the European standard EN 16931 and the PEPPOL interoperability model.

The decision applies to all Greek businesses and professionals both legal and natural persons with a Greek TIN, who supply goods or services to the public sector under public procurement contracts.

How the Platform Works

Timologio B2G is fully integrated with the IAPR's "Timologio" application, used for issuing and transmitting invoices to the myDATA digital bookkeeping platform.



The process includes two stages:

Initial entry in the IAPR (Independent Authority for Public Revenue) Timologio environment, where the user issues an invoice and obtains the unique registration code (MARK). Automatic transfer of this data to Timologio B2G, where additional information required for public contracts, such as contract reference numbers, CPV codes, delivery details, and contracting authority data, is added before the invoice is finalized and transmitted directly to the public entity through the Interoperability Center.

This ensures that all B2G invoices are electronically verified, standardized, and securely delivered without intermediaries.

Recent Amendments

A complementary decision (163014 ΕΞ 2025) introduces an alternative logical channel (Channel 2), allowing invoices to be submitted via the IAPR Timologio application through the public internet, alongside the existing PEPPOL eDelivery network (Channel 1). This approach enhances accessibility for businesses of all sizes, particularly SMEs supplying public organizations.

What Eurofast Can Do for You

As e-invoicing and digital compliance requirements evolve, businesses working with the Greek public sector need to ensure that their systems are properly aligned with the new Timologio B2G framework. Eurofast Greece assists companies in adapting to these changes by providing guidance on accounting procedures, fiscalization requirements, and integration with AADE and myDATA systems. Our team ensures your invoicing process remains compliant, efficient, and ready for the next phase of Greece's digital transformation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.